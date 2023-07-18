July 18, 2023
The WBRSO is seeking help to find a person of interest. If the public knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth Street, age 44, they are encouraged to contact authorities.
Street is wanted on a charge for Accessories after the fact-attempted second-degree murder.
WBRSO Detectives can be reached at 225- 490- 8599 or the public can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).
All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
