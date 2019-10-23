Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC) sent its CEO and two of its top officials to last Wednesday’s West Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting for an unprecedented event.
The LWCC board of directors declared a $136 million mid-year dividend to be distributed in October to about 20,000 businesses throughout Louisiana. It was the first ever mid-year dividend issued by the insurance company.
CEO Kristin Wall, vice president and chief technology officer Gary Sanders and assistant vice president of claims Jamie R. Bourg presented the School Board with a check for over $224,529 as its share of the mid-year dividend.
Bourg is a native and resident of West Baton Rouge and Sanders is a longtime resident of the parish.
Superintendent Wes Watts expressed the board’s appreciation for the dividend
“We are grateful for our partnership with LWCC,” he said. “They are always supportive our schools and this first time ever mid-year dividend is a great gesture by LWCC.”
“I would also like to commend our West Baton Rouge school employees for the professional and safe behavior that has allowed us to receive these dividends each year,” Watts said.
LWCC Board Chairman Byron Craig Thomson explained the mid-year dividend.
“We see this dividend as not only part of our long-term capital management strategy but also in service to our long-term vision and promise,” he said.
“As we broaden our journey as a champion of Louisiana, we want our policyholders, Louisiana business and workers, to know that it is their journey too,” Thomson continued.
LWCC’s vision is to elevate Louisiana’s position in America and its agents are LWCC’s first partner in this effort by together bettering Louisiana one business and one worker at a time, company officials said. Past dividends have often been used by policyholders to implement safety improvements and invest in their businesses.
“Our dividend program is made possible by our agents’ sound counsel to policy holders, our policyholders’ hard work and safety improvements and our employees’ dedication to excellence in execution,” Wall said.
This mid-year dividend does not replace the potential for LWCC’s 2019 dividend. While the board can’t guarantee future dividends, it expects to proceed with LWCC’s normal dividend program, distributing the 2019 dividend in the second quarter of 2020.
As a mutual insurance company, LWCC is able to share profits with policyholders when it achieves strong financial results.
Through the dividend program, LWCC has returned $848 million to policyholders over a period of 16 consecutive years. This amounts to more than LWCC’s total underwriting profit since inception in 1992.
