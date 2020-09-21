Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.