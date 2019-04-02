Of the 32,000 retail food operations inspected by the state, hundreds of operating retail food businesses in West Baton Rouge now have a health rating attached to their name on Yelp. Fifty-six businesses pop up on Yelp when searching in the location of West Baton Rouge. 

Yelp is a search service powered by a crowd-sourced forum to review the experience and quality of the establishment either through their website or on their app. 

Yelp launched health score for restaurants in Louisiana on March 27. It partnered with a third-party company, HDScores, to "scrape government websites" for health inspection reports. 

However, Yelp's trial run of the available health scores in San Francisco was met with complaints of the possibility that poor inspection scores could remain online months after the restaurant corrected the problems. Having an inaccurate review up for months affected businesses considering the average monthly mobile app unique users is 33 million

The health score an attribute is under the "Known For" section below the restaurant's information on Yelp's website and is listed as the first attribute. 

Though available, like other data sets from governmental sites, health scores are a not-so-obvious find. 

Though each state's methods are different, under Louisiana's law, the establishments are inspected on a risk category basis one to four times per year, based on the type of operation. Establishments are assigned one of four types of inspections: Routine, Re-inspection, Pre-opening or Complaint and the violations fall into critical or non-critical categories.

Critical violations, if left uncorrected, are more likely to directly contribute to food contamination or illness while non-critical violations are not directly related to the cause of foodborne illness, but if left uncorrected, could become critical. 

Westsiders may be happy to find that majority of the local business have high ratings:

Best Little Poboy House — 100/100

Pizza Hut —  100/100

Walk-On’s —  99/100

Burger Me —  98/100

Paul Wong’s —  98/100

L&R Deli —  96/100

DC’s Grill —  96/100

Church’s Chicken —  95/100

Couyons —  93/100

Court Street Cafe —  92/100

Brown’s Cafe — 91/100

Las Palmas —  90/100

 Pic-a-Pak —  88/100

River Queen —  85/100

 Happy Wok —  85/100

Louisiana Bayou Bistro — 70/100

