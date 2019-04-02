Of the 32,000 retail food operations inspected by the state, hundreds of operating retail food businesses in West Baton Rouge now have a health rating attached to their name on Yelp. Fifty-six businesses pop up on Yelp when searching in the location of West Baton Rouge.
Yelp is a search service powered by a crowd-sourced forum to review the experience and quality of the establishment either through their website or on their app.
Yelp launched health score for restaurants in Louisiana on March 27. It partnered with a third-party company, HDScores, to "scrape government websites" for health inspection reports.
However, Yelp's trial run of the available health scores in San Francisco was met with complaints of the possibility that poor inspection scores could remain online months after the restaurant corrected the problems. Having an inaccurate review up for months affected businesses considering the average monthly mobile app unique users is 33 million.
The health score an attribute is under the "Known For" section below the restaurant's information on Yelp's website and is listed as the first attribute.
Though available, like other data sets from governmental sites, health scores are a not-so-obvious find.
Though each state's methods are different, under Louisiana's law, the establishments are inspected on a risk category basis one to four times per year, based on the type of operation. Establishments are assigned one of four types of inspections: Routine, Re-inspection, Pre-opening or Complaint and the violations fall into critical or non-critical categories.
Critical violations, if left uncorrected, are more likely to directly contribute to food contamination or illness while non-critical violations are not directly related to the cause of foodborne illness, but if left uncorrected, could become critical.
Westsiders may be happy to find that majority of the local business have high ratings:
Best Little Poboy House — 100/100
Pizza Hut — 100/100
Walk-On’s — 99/100
Burger Me — 98/100
Paul Wong’s — 98/100
L&R Deli — 96/100
DC’s Grill — 96/100
Church’s Chicken — 95/100
Couyons — 93/100
Court Street Cafe — 92/100
Brown’s Cafe — 91/100
Las Palmas — 90/100
Pic-a-Pak — 88/100
River Queen — 85/100
Happy Wok — 85/100
Louisiana Bayou Bistro — 70/100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.