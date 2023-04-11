Several students who study at Rockin’ Mozart Academy in Port Allen played at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 7 at the National Band & Orchestra Festival. The following three high school students played with the Concert Band and the Full Orchestra at the famous venue: Brady George on double bass and percussion, Ariel David on percussion, and Dorian Berthelot who played trumpet.
A concert of that scale is the culmination of a lot of practice. The owner of Rockin’ Mozart Academy is Dr. Michael Berthelot. Dr. Berthelot is passionate about his job, “When you’re learning you’re living.”
Rockin’ Mozart Academy in Port Allen is part of a group of four studios. The others are located in Plaquemine, Donaldsonville and Zachary. Berthelot holds his doctorate in music composition. The location in Port Allen turned five years old on January 4, 2023. The owner commented that the West Baton Rouge location has some unique attributes.
“That studio is very alive,” Dr. Berthelot said of the Port Allen location. Because of Port Allen’s diverse population, along with instruments you may expect, like guitar, piano, and voice lessons, the location teaches banjo and Cajun accordion too.
When asked what was the easiest instrument to learn, Dr. Berthelot recommended piano for beginner lessons, “Piano is the mother of all knowledge, so anybody who plays piano really well has a clear picture of the music theory side of things. It’s just the way the keys are laid out, they’re in alphabetical order, it’s all horizontal right in front of you, and it’s the only instrument that works like that.” Because of these characteristics, a piano or keyboard is the best place to start.
Dr. Berthelot has run Rockin’ Mozart Academy since 2005. He was born and raised in Brusly, graduated from Brusly High School in 1995, and played in their marching band. For college, he played at LSU while he pursued his doctorate. He continues sharing his dedication and knowledge by teaching music in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.