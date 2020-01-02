Clara Edwards Allen
Clara Edwards Allen was a longtime resident of Port Allen, passing on her last day was on Saturday December 21, 2019, at the age of 76. Visiting at Grant Westside Funeral Services on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2pm – 5pm. Visiting resumed on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 9am until service at 11am at funeral home, conducted by Rev. Michael Joseph, Jr. Burial Service in Lady of Knights Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Tangela Stewart of Houston; son, Brian Allen (Jennifer) of Gonzales; granddaughter, Laila Allen; two sisters: Patricia Bennett and Brenda Hebert (James) and a host of other relatives and friends. Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Hester Edwards and a sister, Arlene Payne.
Lydia Allement David
Lydia Allement David, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a retired Walmart clerk, resident of Maringouin and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:30am until service time at 2:00pm. Cremation followed. She is survived by her daughters, Christy D. Worley and fiancé Chad King, Sr, Ginger L. Hebert and husband Mervin, and Nikki G. Sonnier and husband Josh; grandchildren, Chad Worley (Alexis), Carly W. Holley (Clay), Dusti Turcotte (Trent), Andi Landry (Brandon), William Gray (Callie), Andy Landry (Lailyn), Colby Bergeron (Taylor), Jared Gray (Jenna), and Chad King, Jr (Amanda); great grandchildren, Brently, Robert, Evee, Jase, Karsen, Caiden, Samantha, Joseph, Hailey, Chance, Spencer, Caiden, Adriana, Cameron, Case and Allie; sister, Betty J. Demoulin; 2 brothers, James Allement, Sr. & Wade Allement, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Kennon J. David; daughter, Jodi David; granddaughter, Randi Lynn Bergeron; parents, Wade & Vivian Allement, Sr. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and having Sunday dinners of rice and gravy at her house. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices. com.
Delbert Morgan
Delbert Morgan, a native of Port Allen, he died on December 17, 2019, at age 52. Visiting at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services on Friday from Noon until 4 pm and on Saturday from 9 am until service at 11 am at funeral home. Delbert is survived by a sister, Judy Shaw (Joseph Sr.); sister-in-law, Mary Davis; four nieces, Jennifer Davis (Kenny), Freddricka White (Derek), Demetria Shaw and Savartria Morgan; four nephews, Anthony Davis (Dawn), Glendent Davis III, Curtis Davis (Ida), and Joseph Shaw, Jr.; great nieces; great nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Morgan; sister, Vivian Morgan; two brothers, Glendent Davis, Sr. and Edwin Morgan.
Christopher Templeton
Christopher Templeton was a resident and native of Port Allen. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was 31. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home – Port Allen on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm. He is survived by his parents: Corbert & Karen Dantin; Brother: Rodney Roberts and wife Kimberly; 3 step-brothers: Elisha Dantin, Charlie Dantin & Corey Dantin; 3 step-sisters: Shana Dantin, Saundra Ramos & Shawnee Ramos; Grandparents: James & Carolyn Templeton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Edwin William “Eddie” Endres
Edwin William “”Eddie”” Endres passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 54 after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was a native of Franklin and a resident of Plaquemine, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his tool shop. Eddie was a millwright by trade and was a former employee of Turner Industries at Exxon. Visiting Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, December 26th from 9 a.m. until religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Christopher Poston and Rev. Ralph Doiron. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. Eddie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara “”Bobbie”” Murry Endres of Plaquemine; one son, Trevor Endres and wife Jennifer of Brusly; one daughter, Olivia Endres Vicknair and husband Joel of Gonzales; grandchildren, Aubrey Claire, Asher Alden and Lily Grace; two sisters, Toni Liner of Centerville and Evie Durand and husband Vic of Zachary; one brother, Milton F. “”Freddie”” Endres Jr. of Baton Rouge. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Milton F. Endres; mother, Charlene Theriot Bergeron; sister, Tammy Allen. Pallbearers were David Kinberger, Norris Deville, Paul Rioux, Aaron Durand, Robert Liner Jr. and Trevor Endres. Honorary pallbearers were Linwood Daigle, Joel Vicknair and Victor Durand. Bobbie and her children would like to express a special thanks to Eddie’s brother, Freddie, for his constant love, support and presence. Please share memories at www. wilbertservices.com. Arthur “Bell” Thomas, Sr. Celebration of Life Services for Arthur Thomas Sr. “Bell” will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM. Entombment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Debra Thomas; son, Arthur Thomas Jr. (Aisha); daughter, Natasha Thomas; stepson Derrick Hopper (Katrina); step-daughter, Cyrisa Chaney; grandson, D’Marcus McCartney; sister, Linda Hall (Deji); brother, Larry Thomas; sister, Doretha Lindsay (Alvin); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.
