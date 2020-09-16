Mary Bridgewater
entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2020. Survived by her daughters, Ceola Antoine, Clara Holmes, Linda Griffin and Vanessa Brooks; son, Jerome Bridgewater. Preceded in death by her spouse, Cleveland Bridgewater; parents, Mose and Cora Haynes; daughter, Mary Anderson; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; grandson, Willie James, Jr. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Interment St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jane Sophie Specht Granger
Jane passed away at her home in Port Allen on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She was a native of Jarsolaw, Polland and resident of Port Allen. She was a retired retail sales clerk. Per her wishes, Jane was cremated and services will be held at a later date. She is survived by her children, Christine Langlois (Carl), Susan Harris, Edmund Zolkiewicz (Janet); sister, Stella LaCoste; five grandchildren, Gregory Harris (Dori), Michael Langlois, Kevin Langlois (Ashley), Megan Zolkiewicz, and Rebecca Zolkiewicz; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Jarreau, Aiden Harris and Sorrel Schadwell. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Kazimierz and Stephanie Delatynska Specht. Jane was a long time member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Adam T. “Jim” Jordan
Adam T. (Jim) Jordan entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2020 at the age of 56. Survived by his mother, Brenda Jordan Gasket; stepdaughter, Kim McGray; stepson, Christopher Bowman; 1 sister, Patricia (Walter) Cole of Port Allen, LA; brothers, Ronald Jordan of Port Allen and Eric (Morticia) Jordan of Addis; brother-in-law, Randy Gay. Preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Gasket; 1 brother and 1 sister. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. . Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Betty Pope Landry
Betty Pope Landry, age 91, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 12, 2020. Born in Wanilla, Mississippi she was a graduate of Tylertown High School, Class of 1947. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College and graduated from Elliott’s Business School of Baton Rouge. On June 15, 1952 Betty joined First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge (FBC). She later married the love of her life, Louis J. Landry, Jr. of Bunkie, Louisiana at FBC in a ceremony held on September 25, 1954. They were both residents of Baton Rouge at the time and made their home there after the wedding. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He also joined FBC and later became a deacon and for many years drove a church bus to Port Allen each Sunday so those without transportation could attend services at FBC. Betty was always a dedicated, joyful member of FBC serving in many ministries including the nursery, Vacation Bible School, the church library, the Lord’s Supper Committee, the Women’s Missionary Union, the clothes closet and others. From 1981 until 1992 she was employed as the Church Hostess. She managed the church’s kitchen preparing delicious meals for over 400 people who attended the weekly Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, plus a weekly business Bible Study lunch in addition to daily staff lunches. Listing some of her many areas of service at FBC does not begin to describe the spirit of joy she shared with members of FBC and the community of Baton Rouge. For the last nineteen years of her life Betty lived at Village Woods where she built another family of friends. Everyone there knew they could always count on Betty to share a kind word or delicious meal. She was always sure to bring a smile and spirit of joy to the Friday Night Pot-Lucks and day-to-day encounters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Louis Landry, her parents Emmette E Pope, Sr. and Louise Pope, and brother Emmette E. Pope, Jr. She is survived by her sister Pat Lichtenheld, children Laura Landry McDonald and husband Rex, Louis Landry, III and wife Katherine, David Landry and wife Kim, four grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-great grandson along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge at the corner of Fifth and Convention on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Betty Landry Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 225-343-0397, https://www.fbcbr.com/give. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Evelyn Georgetown Pugh
88, departed this life on September 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. A public viewing washeld on Saturday, September 12 from 8-10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Inner City Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Ricardo Handy, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine. Survived by two daughters, Sarah P. Bouvay of Addis, LA and April Pugh of Plaquemine, LA; six sons, Emmitt (Harriett) Pugh, Sr., William “Pete” (Janice) Pugh, Elmon “McKinley” (Rosemary) Pugh, of Plaquemine and Tommy (Annette) Pugh, of Port Allen, LA; Henry (Michelle) Pugh, of Omaha, Nebraska and Kendra (Dominique) Pugh of Baton Rouge, LA.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Murry, Baton Rouge; three sisters-in-law, Mercy D. Georgetown, who became a devoted companion, Audrey Turner and Gertrude Pugh, and one brother-in-law, Leroy Christophe, all of Plaquemine, LA; 44 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osborne and Chlora Georgetown, her husband Emile Pugh, Jr. stepson, James Murry; son-in-law, Charles Bouvay, Sr.; brother, William Georgetown; five sisters, Lorraine Georgetown, Ruth “B.C.” Anderson, Clora Georgetown, Alneida Christophe and Vivian Georgetown, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine.
James Stirgus, Sr.,
85 years old, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest at his home in Port Allen, LA on September 5, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. James had an contagious smile and was loved by all that crossed his path. He was born to the late Frances Brown and Percy Stirgus on April 16, 1935 in Woodville, MS. He is survived by three sons, Alvin Stirgus Sr., James Stirgus, Jr., and Victor Maiden; five daughters, Virlee Thomas, Brenessa Gilmore, Frances Lewis, Chenel Collins, and Brittany Dogan; 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and countless family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Jean, his parents, sister Clara Walker, brothers Johnny Scott, Eugene Staggers and Robert Jarvis, mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Albert Collins, Sr. Viewing Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3 pm-5 pm at St. Peter Baptist Church, 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Interment at St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery Erwinville, LA.
Sondra Ann Monceaux Beard,
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a resident of Rosedale and native of Crowley, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious services at 10a.m., conducted by Rev. Tommy Dillon. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Beard; children, Michelle Regan and husband Kentry, Kenneth Beard, Jr. and wife Shirley, Patrick Beard and wife Holly, Rhonda Camden and Andrew; grandchildren, Timothy, Jr. and Donielle Robicheaux, Rylee Regan and fiancé Hunter, Coby Lemoine, Christopher Beard and wife Delacy, Vanessa Beard and fiancé Austin, Angelica and Draken Beard, Katelyn Beard and Morris, Patrick Beard, Jr. and Cheyenne, Mikayla and Zachary Beard, Andrea Beard Singleton and husband James, Holden and Kori Tullier; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Mae Leger; brother, Wallace Monceaux and wife Leanne and Russell Monceaux and wife Hazel; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Louis Monceaux and wife Gussie; mother, Louise Legnion; and sisters, Stella Gary and Leatrice Beard. Pallbearers were Kenneth Beard, Jr., Patrick Beard, Sr., Timmothy Robicheaux, Jr., Christopher Beard, Patrick Beard, Jr., Holden Tullier Kentry Regan and Andrew Abbott, Sr. Honorary pallbearers were and Zachary Beard. Sondra loved to cook. She lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed going on vacation with her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Bradley Wyatt Quatrevingt
Bradley passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at OLOL Children’s Hospital surrounded by his loved ones at 18 months young. He was a resident and native of Addis, LA. Bradley enjoyed playing with his older brothers, four wheeler riding and playing outside. He is survived by his parents, Jessica Severio and Robert Quatrevingt; brothers, Ryan and Jeremy Quatrevingt; grandparents, Gina Quatrevingt and Toni Williams; great grandmother, Barbara Pace; aunts, Dawn Cicero, Alesha Chapman, Shonda Fuqua and husband Greg; uncle, Chris Quatrevingt and wife Janet; and cousins, Brianna, Dillon and Lana. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Severio and Randy Quatrevingt; great grandparents, Buck and Fay Covington, and Willie and Verta Severio. Pallbearers Chris Quatrevingt, Dillon Cicero, Greg Fuqua and Scott “P-nut” Hahn, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan and Jeremy Quatrevingt. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
John Russell Jewell
better known as Russell, age 77 of Wilson, La., formerly of Erwinville, La., passed away peacefully September, 9, 2020. He was born October 24, 1942 to Milton Isaac and Gertrude Morel Jewell. He was an Army Veteran and had obtained his pilot’s license. He was a retired millwright for Southern Packaging. Russell is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Pam and Mark Tisdale, of Oakland, Tenn., Lynn Rouse, of Oakland; one son and his wife, James and Christine Beaubouef, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, seven brothers Milton, William “Billy”, Rodney, Andrew, Mark, Kent and Matthew; his five sisters Paulette, Judy, Susan, Leslie, and Bernadette. Russell was preceded in death by his devoted wife Jo Arlene Jewell, his parents, Milton and Gertrude Jewell, and son Odell “Dale” Beaubouef and daughter Patricia Johnson and his sister, Winnie Priester. Interment in False River Memorial Park. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
