Roy O. Allen
Roy O. Allen, a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a retired operator with Georgia Gulf; resident of Port Allen and a native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and resumed on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Bishop Ricky Sinclair. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife Janice Meaux Allen; sons, Cory Allen and Chris Harrell; step daughters, Danielle Sagnibene-Moses and Tonia Barker-Rumfola; grandchildren, Caleb and Colin Allen; step grandchildren, Kirstie and Nikki Thibodeaux, John Ross Rumfola, Jr., and Jayce Courville; great grandson, Axel Lafont; brother, Ralph Allen and wife Johnnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Roy Allen, Jr; parents, Oscar, Jr and Christine Guthrie Allen; and brother, Gene Allen. Roy was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a man of God, loved his church and church family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jack Duncan Cruthirds Jr. (1949 - 2019)
Jack Duncan Cruthirds, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully in his Galvez home with his devoted wife of 44 years, Annette Cruthirds by his side on August 27, 2019. He was born February 5, 1949 in Deridder growing up in Sulphur, Louisiana. He was a proud PawPaw to five grandchildren and PeePaw to 3 great grandsons who were the light of his life. Jack retired from Shell Chemical in Geismar where through his tireless efforts he became a subject matter expert on AO catalyst and left a proud legacy and many friends behind. He was an avid fisherman and was particularly skilled in catching sac-a-lait and continued to be a passionate LSU fan. He is survived by his loving wife Annette; two sons, Rhett Cruthirds, Sr. and wife Cherie of Prairieville and Jason Cruthirds of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Rhett Michael Cruthirds Jr. and wife AnneMarie of Prairieville; Chelsea Cruthirds Poche and husband Tim of Prairieville; Brenten Cruthirds of Louisville, KY; Carter Cruthirds of Bethlehem, GA; and Duncan Cruthirds of Louisville, KY; great grandsons, Destin and Dax Cruthirds and Grayson Poche. Jack is also survived by a loving family that includes his brother, David Cruthirds and wife Rosemary of Houston, TX and sister, Mary Cruthirds of Sulphur,LA; sisters-in-law, Linda Gautreau and husband Ferril of Gonzales and Peggy Martin and husband Troy of Port Allen; brother-in-law, Will Pertuis and wife Angela of Galvez. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Duncan Cruthirds, Sr. and mother, Betty Jo Cruthirds; father-in-law, Wilton John “Tat” Pertuis; mother-in-law, Eva Pertuis; and niece, Amy Gautreau. A mass of remembrance was held at the St. John Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visiting at 9:30 a.m. with a mass at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital for their exceptional care. In addition, the family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassion and support in these trying times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683.
Iva Dea Caves (1930 - 2019)
Iva Dea Caves born June 04, 1930, entered her eternal reward August 27, 2019 at the age of 89, She is preceded in death by her parents Linzie and Lois Marchbanks, sister Reba Passman, 2 brothers, and son Paul Caves. She is survived by 1 niece Susan Goodrich, 2 nephews Joseph Passman and William Passman, along with a host of church family and friends. Serviced were held Saturday August 31, 2019 12:00 noon until Service at 1:00 pm at First Church, 12353 Ena St, Erwinville, LA 70726. Interment in Greenoaks Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
