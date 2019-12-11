Alberta Delaune “Birdie” Bergeron
A resident of Baton Rouge and native of Napoleonville, Alberta Bergeron died peacefully surrounded by family at her home on November 30th at the age of 89. Visitation Friday, December 6th at St. George Catholic Church, Baton Rouge from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Gros at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Thomas Robertson, Port Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Madelein Delaune, Metairie; grandsons and their spouses, Taylor and Angie, Dallas, and Hunter and Judson, Los Angeles; great granddaughters Grace and Elise Robertson, Dallas; and special friends, Pat and Clyde Bohne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles, Sr. and Lucille Blanchard Delaune, twin brother, Albert Delaune; brothers, Roland Delaune, Sr., C.J. Delaune and Raymond Delaune; sisters, Jeanne Boudreaux and Dorothy Dwyer. She was retired from South Central Bell having attained the position of supervisor. She was a very active volunteer throughout her life including hospital visitation for St. George parishioners and service to St. Joseph Hospice for which she recently won the Volunteer of the Year award. The family extends special gratitude to the residents of Bayou Rouge Condominiums who helped her throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. Joseph Hospice, Baton Rouge.
Grace Saia Lemoine
Grace Saia Lemoine passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:15 PM at the age of 91. She was the cherished wife of the late Roland Joseph Lemoine for 55 years. Grace is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law, Meredith “Dee” and John Vickers; and four sons and daughters-in-law, Preston and Melissa, Damian “Dooba” and Dorothy, Giles “Minnie” and Angie, and Aron and Ann Lemoine. Also survived by three grandchildren, John “JJ” Vickers (Mindy), and Lauren and Alayna Lemoine; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Payton and Braden Vickers who visited her almost daily! She also leaves behind many bonus grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony “Tony” and Iona Saia; her brother A.L. Saia (Lucy); a sister, Betty Saia Pecquet (Jake); and two sons, David and Phillip Lemoine. Grace was a lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA until she moved to her daughter’s home in Meraux, LA three years ago. Her greatest enjoyment was going to The Palms Too Restaurant to eat thin fried catfish, where she was fondly known as “The Lady.” Sincere thanks to all of the staff who made her feel special. “Thank you” isn’t enough to express the deepest appreciation to her sitters and friends Pat and Annette, who she affectionately called the “maid and nurse.” They gave her great comfort and care in her final years and made her passing a little easier. Per her wishes, relatives and friends were invited to attend a brief graveside service to be held in Grace Memorial Cemetery, 60455 Bayou Jacob Rd., Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Robert Dean “Bob” Purnell
Robert Purnell entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by his wife, Dinah Gay Purnell; daughters, Robin Thomas and Bonnie Pendleton (Carl); sons, Todd Purnell and Lance Purnell (Jennifer); 1 stepson, Christopher Crockett; brother, William J. Purnell; 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton and Bernadine Gay. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., Brusly, LA. Father Matt Lorrain, officiating. Interment Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Dennis “Keith” Jarrett, Sr.
Dennis “Keith” Jarrett Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on November 29, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a graduate of Scotlandville Senior High School, class of 1980. He is survived by his wife, Karen Triggs-Jarrett; mother, Wilma McCarthy-Jarrett and Mother-In-Law, Loris S. Hayes; two children, DeLana Jarrett-Parker (Jay) and Dennis K. Jarrett, Jr.; two grandchildren, Darius Jarrett and Jaci Parker; six siblings, Edward Jarrett, Jr. (Ruby), Darrell Jarrett (Lillie), Cathy Gray (Jessie), Grady Jarrett (Elisha), Michael Jarrett and Kim Kelly (Rodney). He had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Edward Jarrett Sr. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Living Faith Christian Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. 11:00. Conducted by Bishop Raymond W. Johnson. Entombment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum.
Oliver McGinnis, Sr.
Oliver McGinnis, Sr. entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Survived by his son, Oliver McGinnis, Jr. (Cathy); sisters, Victoria James (Larry), Dianne Butler, Jennifer Butler Hembree (Ted) and Mary Butler; brothers, Rev. OConner Spradley, Lawrence Butler, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Quinton Butler (Annedra), Darrell Butler, Merrick Butler and Peter Butler (Kendra); granddaughter, Shoniece “Shay” McGinnis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kyra McGinnis; sister, brothers and parents. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am until 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.