Randall E. “Randy” Brown
It is with profound sadness we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Randy was 62 years old and entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2020. A native of Erwinville, LA, he resided in Iuka, Mississippi. With over 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor at Cajun Electric in New Roads, he retired and fulfilled his life-long dream of owning land and cattle. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Kay (Murry) Brown; his children Jeffrey (Robin) of Lorman, MS, Dylan (Chelsi) of Iuka, MS and Ashley of Iuka. Five cherished grandchildren Slade, Maddox, Julianne, Lawson and Tate; sisters Vickie Browning (Randy) of Oklahoma, Misty Daigle (Bryan) of Erwinville and brother Donnie (Kathy) of Oklahoma; brothers-in-law Mark Murry (Carolyn) of Port Allen and Rodney Murry (Messie) of Central and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Randy was proceeded in death by his parents James and Bobbie Jean (Henderson) Brown, grandparents Doc and Rosie Henderson and Charlie and Myrtle Brown, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Doris Murry. Randy was a man of few words but strong loving heart. Through years of illness from diabetes and heart disease, he fought valiantly for time with his family that he so dearly loved. His strength and courage was admired by all. Our hearts are forever broken. In keeping with Randy’s wishes, no formal services will take place. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Ronnie Davidson Sr.
Ronnie passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona and a resident of Port Allen. Ronnie was a retired brick mason. Visiting was on Friday, September 4th, in at Wilbert Funeral Home, 24120 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Greg Bratcher. Burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. Ronnie is survived by his children, Ronnie Davidson Jr., Rhonda Parton, and Rochelle Davidson; grandchildren, Trent Parton, Allyson Parton, Tessa Parton; sister-in-law, Pauline Davidson; brother-in-law, JP Teal; numerous nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Edwards Davidson; siblings, Charles Davidson, Sue Keith and husband Lee, Jerry Davidson, Dorothy Teal; 2 infant siblings, Carl and Jimmy Davidson. Pallbearers were Hank, Ray and Cody Davidson, Jacob and Jeff Teal, Trevor and Chandler Diaz. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Gloria Dean Spooner Johnson
born on September 30, 1937 in Arbroth, LA and resided in Brusly, departed this life on August 30, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Gloria D.S. Johnson was educated in W.B.R. Parish in Port Allen, LA and completed High School in the Adult Education Program in Baton Rouge, LA. She was employed at Kean’s Laundry for 18 yrs in 1981. She worked at LSU for 18 yrs and retired later. She worked for Service Master 11 plus years and E.B.R. Traffic Division as a Crossing Guard at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School. Gloria was very active. She attended aerobic classes, computer classes and other activities provided at the Leo Butler Center. She was a faithful member to her church. She was a past member and Co-Captain of Christian of Joy, Member of W.B.R. Parish Mass Choir, Past Member of Pride of Blazing Star Chapter #13, Member of Western Star Benevolent Society, Women Mission, Past Treasurer of Choir at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Chaplain of Mass Choir at Union Baptist Church, served as Vice President on the Deaconess Board and also served as Mother of the Church of Union Baptist Church. She will be missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Gwenevere Marie Johnson (Lawrence) and Janice Vanessa Ricard (Charles) of Baton Rouge, LA; two sons, Barney Ray Phillips and Emanuel Johnson (Kim) of Brusly, LA; three sisters, Mae Bell Carter, Ruth Seaberry and Thelma Trim of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, John Henry Spooner, Charles Spooner (Jacquelin) and Felton Spooner (Rynett) of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren, Dexter Ricard, Sr., Rashad Johnson, Shamika Johnson, Kaneisha Johnson, LaKeisha Johnson, Emanuel Johnson, Jr. and Kamisha Shulpz; 11 great-grandchildren, Alantis, Dexter, Jr., Cedric, Ciaryia, Cayla, Josiah, Jolise, Elaya, Aiden, Roman and Emani; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Spooner and Rynett Spooner; two Godchildren, Jessie Ray Trim and Deborah Cannon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Creacy Williams Spooner; husband, Lawrence Johnson; two brothers, Major and Fred Spooner; one sister, Josie Nell Antoine and grandparents, Rev. Major Williams and Henny Dent Williams. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Michael Joseph Tuminello
“Be still and know that I am God…” Psalm 46:10. A resident of Plaquemine and a native of Port Allen, Michael Joseph Tuminello, born November 5, 1944, went to his heavenly home at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was 75. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Christian service lead by Reverend Timothy Webb. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Olive “Lolly” Dupont Tuminello; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Jr. and Megan Hymel Tuminello; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Thomas and April Easley Tuminello; six grandchildren, Gabe Tony, Sydney, and Julian Tuminello; Ethan and Addison Seneca. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony Joseph Tuminello and Ora Lopez Tuminello; sister, Barbara “Bobbie’ Tuminello Hebert. Pallbearers: Thomas “Todd” Dupont, Heath Barber, Devon Dupont, Michael Dupont, Nathan Vitale, Gabe and Tony Tuminello. Honorary pallbearer: Kevin Hymel. Michael was a veteran, a steamfitter, the best husband and father to his children. He had an infectious smile and laugh that could make anyone feel comfortable. Pop never met a stranger! He was a true servant of the Living God with a holy passion for the scriptures and witnessing the “good news” of the hope that was in him, that God would receive all glory, honor, and praise forever. All will miss him! Sadly, due to Covid and the fact that we have such a large immediate family, we are legally unable to have a gathering after the funeral for our dear friends. Our family would like to express our apologies, as well as our many thanks for your support during our time of grief.
Louise Byrd Weams
Louise Byrd Weams, age 79, departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a native of Winterville, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA. Louise was a loving, kindhearted person that everyone loved. Visitation on Saturday, September 05, 2020, at 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 977 N. 48th Street in Baton Rouge, LA. The family had a private Celebration of Life Service. Rev. Willie Byrd Jr, officiating. Interment Orange Grove Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Service, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, La 70767, (225) 383-2001
