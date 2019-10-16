Josephine Collins Breaux
Josephine Collins Breaux entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Survived by her sister, Ellen Collins Ayo of Brusly, LA. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Joyce Benion, officiating. Interment Mulatto Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Elley ‘Ella B’ Williams
Elley (Ella B) Williams entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her husband, James Williams; daughters, Edith Tobias Jenkins and Darnell Williams; sons, Warren Williams and Derrick Williams; sisters, Emma Joubert (Shelton) and Mary Johnson; brother, Edward Elmore; grandchildren, Fredrick Reese, Lynden Williams, Torrance Purnell, Kevin Tobias, Calvin Stewart, Tranecia Delaney, Trymica Lejeune and Atrecia Brown. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry Elmore and Gertrude Crawford. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Reverend Dr. George C. Pierce, officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Helen Madelon Lucas Gassie (1927 - 2019)
Mrs. Helen Madelon Lucas Gassie passed away on October 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA, while surrounded by her children. Mrs. Gassie was born March 12, 1927, in Many, LA. The daughter of a railroad man, she moved often during the war years before settling in Addis, LA, where she became the valedictorian of the Brusly High School Class of 1944. Mrs. Gassie was a devoted matriarch to her extended family, an ardent follower of all forms of sports, an avid reader, an eager bridge partner, and a dedicated supporter and employee of Louisiana State University. She was a founding member of St. Aloysius Catholic School and a long-time member of its congregation. Mrs. Gassie was preceded by her parents; Melvin G. Lucas and Adeline M. Neitte Lucas; husband Dr. Edward W. Gassie; brothers Melvin G. “Jiggs” Lucas, Jr. and wife Ollie Ruth Lauve Lucas, and Charles E. “Buddy” Lucas; and grandson, Jeffrey M. Gassie n. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Vera T. Lucas. Three children; daughter, Janice G. Warren and husband Prather L. Warren; son, Edward W. Gassie, Jr., and fiancee C. Maria Napoletano, and son, Jeffrey M. Gassie and wife Anne M. Jarrett Gassie; grandson, Jason A. Walker and wife Angela Lowther Walker; granddaughters, Reese D. Gassie and Shelby R. Gassie and their mother, Sondra M. Mellen Gassie, Megan G. McArdle and husband Benjamin C. McArdle and Dr. Hannah E. Gassie and their mother Kim Sundmaker Gassie; great- granddaughter, Violet O. Walker; and great-grandsons Luke T. McArdle, Graham C. McArdle and Shep E. McArdle. A visitation was held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. prior to internment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Mrs. Gassie’s family encourages memorial donations to the “Dr. and Mrs. Edward W. Gassie Scholarship” administered by the Louisiana 4-H Foundation or the “Edward and Helen Gassie Scholarship” administered by the St. Aloysius Catholic School.
Karen Sue Lynne
Karen Sue Lynne, 65, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Magee, MS, died on Monday, October 7, 2019. There was a visitation on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 5pm until 8pm and then on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Burnie Schmidt. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. She is survived by her companion, Wayne Broussard; two daughters, Marsha Thornton of Slaughter; Kristen Naquin and Will Naquin of Slaughter; one son: Joey Thornton and his wife Libby Thornton of Slaughter; also: Jenny Lynn Delaney and Camile Delaney of Addis, LA; Christopher Broussard of Maringouin , LA; and Jeremy Broussard of Baton Rouge; one sister, Donna Schober and husband Jerry Schober of Ethel, LA; one brother, Joe Rankin of Prairieville; thirteen grandchildren: Addysen and Carter Thornton; Mark, Cody, Bryce, and Kris Naquin; Devon, Elias, Logan, Blaize, Jayda, Corbin, and Paisley; two great-grandchildren Leo and Layken; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlene (Babe) and Cleo Rankin; sister Diane Atkinson, sister-in-law Cynthia Rankin, nephew Adrian Bick Atkinson, and grandson Joseph Thornton. Pallbearers will be Mark Naquin, Cody Naquin, Kelly Atkinson, Hunter Atkinson, Devin Jester, and Ryan Jester. Honorary pallbearers were Carter Thornton, Bryce and Kris Naquin, and Jeremy and Christopher Broussard. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Inez Shaffett “Boss Angel” Stockwell
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Inez is now in the arms of Jesus, she was the perfect example of what God created us to be. She put God first, she loved and served her husband, and she prayed for her family. Inez had a joyful most giving precious heart to all of us. Everyone that knew her, loved her. She passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a homemaker and fabulous cook; resident of Addis and native of Central, La. Visiting at Church at Addis on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 12 pm, conducted by Pastor Tom Shepard and Pastor Franklin Stagg. Interment at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17022 Liberty Rd, Pride, La 70770. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Stockwell Landry and husband Artie; son, Dale Stockwell and wife Mary Beth; grandchildren, Jodie Innes, Heidi McCallum and husband George, Ivy Schilling and husband Ryan, and Brad Stockwell and wife Toni; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her fur baby, Precious; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Mac” Stockwell; grandson, A.J. Landry, Jr.; parents, John and Annie Thibodeaux Shaffett; sisters, Lucille Watts, Rosa Mae Browning, Idell and Mary Etta Valentine; and brothers, Allen, Leroy and Tom Ed Shaffett. Pallbearers will be Brad and McVay Stockwell, Presley Innes, George McCallum, Jarrett Mills and Leighton Valentine. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks, their staff and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Willie Mae Isaac (1944 - 2019)
The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in him.” Psalm 28:7. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, God called his daughter home. Willie Mae Isaac was born on November 7, 1944 to the late parents: Corrine Ambrose and Richard Isaac. She was a native of Lakeland, Louisiana and resident of Erwinville, Louisiana. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter: Glynette Jones; two sons: Leo and Bradford Isaac all of Erwinville, Louisiana; one sister: Irene Keys of Dublin, Georgia; one brother: Joe Isaac of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two grandchildren: Joshua M. Jones and Melody Derozin, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The viewing Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Hall Davis and Sons, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Religious service Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hall Davis and Sons at 10 a.m.
