Jessie Adams Obituary
“For I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:6-7. Jessie Mae Hill Adams was born October 20, 1939 in Raymond, Mississippi to James and Rebecca Hill. She was the second born of two children. She departed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jessie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Myra (Gistarve) Breaux of Baker, LA; Janice Bergeron (Lionel Paul) of Jackson, LA; Lawrence Adams of Baton Rouge, LA; Wanda (Ronald) Jackson of Baton Rouge, LA; a special niece Laura Boyd and a special nephew, Harry “Toot” Boyd of Jackson, MS; sister & niece, Tara Murphy of Jackson, MS; a special son in law George Temple of New Roads, LA; five bonus children, Holt Harrison of Whitefield, New Hampshire; Stephen Harrison of French Settlement, LA; Katherine Harrison of Baton Rouge, LA; Jeff Harrison of Baton Rouge, LA; Susan Rudolph of McLean, VA; grandchildren, Donald “Buck” Adams of Prairieville, LA; Kevin “Terry” Adams of Port Allen, LA; Jonathan Thomas of Iowa Colony, TX; Candace “Candi” Gray of Pearland, TX; Jacqueline Breaux of Zachary, LA; Ashleigh Hines of Baton Rouge, LA; Ronald Jackson, Jr of Amite, LA; Melinda Jefferson of Gonzales, LA; Claudette Bradford of Zachary, LA; Dexter Bergeron of Zachary, LA; Dominick Stelly of Okinawa, Japan and Dameion Breaux of Zachary, LA a host of great grandchildren, a great great-grandson, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous brother and sister in laws. Jessie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Adams, parents, James and Rebecca Hill, sister Lillie Bell Blackmon, daughter, Beatrice “Bea” Temple, granddaughter Lauryn Adams, grandson Justin Henry and her brother-in-law, Pastor Devon Adams. Visitation Friday, November 18, 2022, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 East Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, LA., 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am. Pastor James Morrise officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Josie F. Caruso
entered into eternal rest on November 8, 2022 at the age of 98. She was a devout Catholic and often referred to herself as a ‘Roaming’ Catholic because she enjoyed attending daily Masses at several different area churches. Josie was a strong woman. A widow at age 80, she lived independently in the home she loved until the age of 94. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a positive attitude, and an outgoing personality; she never met a stranger. She was singing songs and correcting grammar to the end. A lifelong resident of Port Allen, she met Gene Caruso when he was stationed at Harding Field. Shortly after, he left to serve our country in WWII. They were married for 58 years. She will be remembered by her children Michael (Daisy), John, Donna (Curtis), Christine, Mark, and Susan (Don), 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, sisters Frances, Margaret (Bob), and Sarah. In lieu of customary remembrances, Masses may be offered in her name. A private memorial Mass will be held. Eternal rest, grant unto her, O Lord and let Your perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace, Amen. Please share sympathies, condolences and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Brian Keith Edwards, Sr.
transitioned from this earthly life on November 12, 2022, at 9:07 p.m. at Baton Rouge General Hospital (Bluebonnet) in Baton Rouge, LA. Brian loved Jesus with his whole heart. He was a devoted and active member of Westgate Church. Brian helped maintain the grounds and facilities at Westgate and he was actively involved with the Warrior’s ministry. Brian also served as a mentor for at-risk boys. Brian’s love for his pastor, coffee, and fellowship led to Westgate’s “Coffee Club” which still convenes after each service. Brian is survived by his Devoted Wife: Cheryl Denise Edwards; Five Children: Toni Dionne O’Neal of Zachary, LA; Cheral Ann O’Neal of New Orleans, LA; Teneshia Jovon Edwards of Baton Rouge, LA; Antonio O’Neal, III of Zachary, LA; and Brian Keith Edwards, Jr. (Alyssa Porche’Lynn) of Baton Rouge, LA; Six grandchildren: Taniyah Michelle Edwards, Gabrielle La’shun Edwards, Artasia Kitana Brim, Jace Javionne O’Neal, S’amyra Emma Edwards, and Evander Mateo Edwards; Three Brothers: Chaun L. Edwards, Sr. (Karen) of Dayton, OH; Damon Edwards (Chineaka) of Baker, LA; and Ernest Edwards, III (Pamala) of Denham Springs, LA; One sister: Temieka Mitchell (Lenard) of Lorton, VA, Two godchildren: Sierra Cherise Pansano and Felton Thornton, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, friends, a Church family who loved him dearly, and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his Parents: Ernest “Senus” Edwards, Jr. and Johnie Pearl Edwards; Two brothers: Trevor Neals Edwards and Christopher Rene’ Edwards; Paternal grandparents: Ernest Edwards, Sr. and Rose Dell Edwards; Maternal grandparents: Peter Ray Thomas and Eula Mae Thomas; Two uncles: Porter Edwards Sr. and Peter Ray Thomas Jr.; Two aunts: Ethel Thomas Camese and Aline Thomas Edwards. Viewing: Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Westgate Church, 1622 Court Street, Port Allen, LA 70767; Services immediately following at 11:00 am. Pastor Alfred Moore officiating; Professional services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, 301 E. Mulberry Street, Amite, LA 70422; Burial: Mount Zion Cemetery, 36010 LA Hwy 16, Montpelier, LA 70422. Thank You For All Your Love, Support, And Prayers...Family.
Jermund Lavine,
a resident of Port Allen & Native of Baton Rouge & New Roads departed this earthly world on November 13, 2022 at his residence at the age of 30. Funeral arrangements are pending till next week. Professional services entrusted to Wesley’s Funeral Home.
Charles “Charlie” L. Speights “Paw Paw”,
his favorite verse that sustained him while serving in Vietnam: “I will lift up my eyes to the mounts, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of Heaven and Earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2). Charlie passed away on November 20, 2022 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Charlies was born on November 13, 1947 in Port Allen, LA to Winfred Shirley Speights and Velma Earleene Ulmer Speights. He proudly served his county in the United States Army, was a Combat Medic in Vietnam in 1968-1969 and was a proud member of the Dak to Defenders, 299th Engineering Battalion. He was award the Army Commendation Medal for his heroism in the Republic of Vietnam. A humble man, Charles was a awarded a Purple Heart, but refused the award stating that the men he witnessed hurt, wounded, and dying deserved it so much more than him. Charlie retired from Olin Chlor Alkali in St. Gabriel after 39 years of service. He was a long-standing member of Christ Covenant Church (formerly Southside Baptist) and Sharon Baptist Church in Port Allen. He was a devoted Christian and served as a deacon at both Sharon Baptist and Southside Baptist Churches. On April 11, 1992 at Southside Baptist Church, he marred the love of his life, Lanell Martin Speights. That day they began an amazing life together raising their children, seeing their grandchildren born and raised and traveling the United States seeing God’s amazing creation. He and Lanell visited their favorite place on earth each year, the Great Smoky Mountains. He was a father to Aleisha Speights Gravois (Hank), Marshall Speights (Erin), Tiffany St. Pierre (Jade), and Ashleigh Delaune (Dusty). His greatest joy were his granddaughters, Mya Gravois, Sam and Andi Speights, Brittanie and Allie St. Pierre, and Emma Hebert; grandsons: Layton and Rylan Delaune and Conner Gaydos. His brothers and sisters meant the world to him. He was one of twelve children in the family. He was a brother and a brother-in-law to Clara Speights Easterly (Arno), Robert “Bobby” Speights (Veta), David “Pete” Speights (Patsy), Shirley Ann Speights Delaughter (Calvin), Lesley and Katie Speights, Linda Gail Speights Lott, and Gary, Maudie Speights Stephenson, Winfred “Tootie” Speights Day (Jerry), Jessie “Joe” Speights (Ollie), Beth Speights Swanson (Terry). He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred Shirley and Earleene Speights; infant sister, Velma Aileen Speights; brother, David Ellis (Peter) Speights; grandparents, Jessie T. and Bessie M. Ulmer and Roy and Elizabeth Speights; sisters-in-law, Cele and patsy Speights; brothers-in-law, Jerry Day and Gary Lott. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Charlie are invited to attend the visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory conducted by Paster Terry Swanson. Pallbearers for the service will be Benjamin, Nathan, and Donnie Speights, Ken Sherman, Mark Tiller, Sam Feagley, Pete Bird, and David Villere. In lie of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. Charlie’s family wishes to thank the medical communities at Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet, Baton Rouge General Mid-City, who lovingly cared for Charlies for the past several Months and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their comfort and care of our loved one.
Margaret Aileen Hebert Sarradet Acosta,
age 91, born in Plaquemine to James Prosper and Pansy Hebert has passed away on the 15th of November, 2022. She was a beloved wife to John L. Sarradet for almost 30 years until his untimely death. She later met Thomas “Bobbie” Acosta, Sr. and had another wonderful marriage until his death. She was a caring and loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. Margaret was an award winning artist who captured the beauty of her surroundings with watercolor and oil paintings. She loved to travel, played Scrabble professionally; was an accomplished seamstress and wonderful cook. An avid reader and faithful Jeopardy viewer, Margaret had a wonderful mind and even bigger heart which she touched all who came through her home in Brusly. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Stacie Sarradet Coffey (Frank) and Christine Sarradet Hebert (Owen); son, Stephen Sarradet (Michele); step-son, Thomas Acosta, Jr. (Mary); son-in-law, Kim Lemoine; grandchildren, Jeremy Coffey (Dara), Jonathan Coffey (Candice), Jason Coffey (Erica), Brian Lemoine (Rishma), Michelle Slayton (Joshua), Marissa Taylor, Zachary Hebert (Kerri), Lauren Baudean (Everett), Darren Hernandez, Cameron Sarradet (Ethan), Jonell Picou (Tyler); 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Gascon and Elaine Kirkland; sisters-in-law, Mary Anita Tullier, Shirley Hebert, Joyce Hebert, and Mardell Loup (Raymond); brother-in-law, James Sarradet (Dot); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Sarradet Lemoine; step daughter, Kay Marie Acosta; granddaughter, Anne Marie Acosta; grandson, William Acosta; great granddaughter, Brinley Slayton; parents, James and Pansy Hebert, and siblings, Sherman Hebert, Joyce Matthews, Gary Hebert, Carolyn Sarradet, and James Hebert. The family would like to give special thanks to Willie Cazes, Gretchen Carroll, Barbara Comeaux, Wendy Johnson and the caretakers and nurses of Bridgeway Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:30am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11:30am, celebrated by Father Arun John. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or charity of your choice. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
George Latiolais, Jr.
went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Ochsner at the age of 53. He was a welder, resident of Brusly and a native of Addis, LA. Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9 am until services at 12 pm, conducted by Pastor Kevin Ray. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. George is survived by his wife, Sandy Latiolais; children, Craig Latiolais and wife Lexy, Carlie Latiolais, Heather Landry and husband Corey, Joshua Thibodeaux and wife Deysi, and Chelsea Latiolais; grandchildren, Layton Latiolais, Craig Latiolais, Jr., Mallory Latiolais, Madisyn Pickens, Corey Landry, Jr., Averleigh Landry, Briella Thibodeaux, Naomi Latiolais, and Charlotte Latiolais; mother, Dianne Latiolais; siblings, Tracy Everett and husband Eric Martin, and Leslie Latiolais; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Jake Latiolais; father, George Latiolais, Sr.; and brother, Troy Latiolais. George loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
