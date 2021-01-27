Iretha Cain Bailey
entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2021 at the age of 73. Survived by her daughter, LaKeisha Green (Willie); sons, Michael Bailey (Special Friend Tanricka) and Shun Bailey (Tara); sisters, Sonya Kador, Kathryn Cain, Linda Duvall; sister-in-law, Linda Marshall (George); brother, Carl Cain (Jacqueline); brothers-in-law, Clarence Bailey, Jesse Bailey (Ethel) and Hubert Bailey (Dorothy); 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, January 22, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Pastor Ethel Veal officiating. The service may be viewed at https://youtu.be/Heq2niT1uYs. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Judith Corvers “Judy” Hurdle
“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Judith “Judy” Corvers Hurdle, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 82. She retired after teaching school for 30 years; resident of Rosedale and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Judy was a 1975 graduate of LSU with a Bachelor of Elementary Education and later returned to school to become a 1995 graduate of LSU with a Master of Education. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8:30 to 9:45 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete at 10:30 am, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Interment at Rosedale Cemetery, Rosedale LA. Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Willie Hurdle, Jr.; daughter, Marie LeBlanc; sons, Will Hurdle, III and Daniel Hurdle; grandchildren, Courtney Hurdle, Caleb LeBlanc, Dr. Brianna Hurdle, Maddy Hurdle and Emily LeBlanc; sister, Patsy Chaney (Roddy); and brother, Billy Corvers (Angie). Preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Emily Hurdle; and parents, Aubrey and Emily Corvers. Pallbearers were Will Hurdle, Daniel Hurdle, Caleb LeBlanc, Tom Corvers, Chris Fleniken and Randy Kelley. Judy was a devoted Catholic. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Judy loved doing her crossword puzzles daily and traveling. She loved to laugh. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Shirley Robin ‘Mamma Shirley’ Willeford
passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Pointe Coupee Health Care Nursing Home in New Roads at the age of 76. She was a native of Port Barre, LA and resident of Port Allen. Shirley was a homemaker and a second mom to over 30 kids over the years of keeping children in her home. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, January 22nd at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., entombment will follow in Chenal Cemetery Mausoleum with a graveside service conducted by Father Todd Lloyd. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tammy Willeford McLin and husband Steve, Bueche; two sons, Troy Willeford and wife Tammy, Walker and Todd Willeford, New Roads; two sisters, Evelyn Loiuse Credeur and husband Raymond, Port Allen and Barbara Ardoin and husband Charles, Prairieville; one brother, Bob James Robin and wife Margie, Port Barre; sister-in-law: Maria Robin, Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Bryce McLin Fontenot and husband Chris, Brooke McLin Fontenot and husband Aaron, Ciara Willeford Martin and Blake, Savanna Willeford Latimer and husband Dustin, Hunter Willeford and Brennan Willeford; six great-grandchildren, Krew and Ridge Fontenot, Nash Martin, Aidan Cavalier, Fallon and Pierce Fontenot; her godson, David Credeur; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harold “Green Gene” Willeford”; parents, Jack and Armonce Portal Robin; brother, Leo Jack Robin. Pallbearers will be her 4 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. The family would like to thank Pointe Coupee Hospice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
JoAnn Persilver Poston,
a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the age of 76. She was a resident of Brusly and native of Grand River, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 10am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Pastor Troy Romig. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Tonia Daigle, Darryl Daigle, Colvin Daigle, Rhonda Daigle, Carla Daigle, Eugene Persilver (April), Marie Poston, Bradley Poston, and Martha Poston; thirty two grandchildren; thirty four great grandchildren; brothers, Frank and Douglas Persilver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Casey and Marth Persilver; daughter, Karen Persilver; two grandsons, Ryan Henson and Chad Boudreaux; great granddaughter, Kassidy Henson; sisters and brothers. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Michael J. Alleman
Michael passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the age of 72. During his working life he worked for Port Allen Marine for 20 years as a repair superintendent, and then he went to Hall-Buck Marine/Kinder Morgan for 24 years as a Safety Director. Michael was a Brusly Volunteer Fireman for 48 years, served as President for numerous years and became Fire Chief of Brusly/District 2 in 1999 until his retirement in 2016. He served on the West Baton Rouge Parish Water Board, was a member of the LAFA and LACA, and was honor guard commander for the Louisiana State Fire Fighters Honor Guard. He was a resident of Brusly and native of Pierre Part, LA. Michael was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 8 to 11am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 12pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gail LeRay Alleman; three sons, Travis and Amy Alleman, Trevor and Garilyn Alleman, and Trent Alleman; honorary son, Ryan Mablie; nine grandchildren, Devin Alleman, Conner and Ashely Alleman, Bryce Alleman, Tyler Landry, Kelsie and Michael Workman, Ty Alleman and fiancé Gabby Leger, Gracie and Macie Alleman, and Hayden Gannard; six great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Blanchard; brothers, Nelson Alleman, Donald and Debbie Alleman, and Ronald Alleman; in laws, Aubrey and Vickie Cedotal, Elbert and Charlene Cruse, Nolton LeRay, and Roger Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, George Felix Alleman and Doris Blanchard Alleman; sister, Sally Stevens; sisters in law, Laurie Alleman, and Alida Turnbow; brother in law, Vernon Arceneaux; and in laws, Nolton and Genevieve LeRay. Mike loved his family, friends and community. Fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Always willing to help and care for others in his 48 years as a fireman. He coached little league baseball and biddy ball. A special thanks to the nurses and doctors on the 5th floor SICU at the Lady of the Lake Room 5010, may God bless you all. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Amanda Leigh LeJeune Hix
Amanda passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge at the age 41. She was a native and resident of Addis. Amanda was a bookkeeper who did tax prep. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly due to Covid. Amanda is survived by her parents, Ray Sr. and Katherine “Kathy” Haydel LeJeune, her five children, Madison, Joseph Ryan Jr., Aiden, Brynleigh and Camryn; two siblings, Ray Thomas LeJeune Jr. and wife Bethany, Keri LeJeune and husband Clay, nieces and nephews, Ethan, Lily, Landon and Aubrey LeJeune. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilton LeJeune, Shirley Johnson LeJeune Martin and Roland Martin, Cullen Joseph Haydel Jr. and Mary Dolores Haydel Laurent. Amanda was a loving mother who had a bright smile that she shared with others in need. She was a caring person who was devoted to all that knew her. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
