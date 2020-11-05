Sara Anne Caruso
“Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. She is gone but not forgotten.” It is with great sadness that the family of Sara Anne Caruso, age 37, announces her sudden and unexpected death. Sara passed away at her home in Mandeville, Louisiana on Sunday, October 25, 2020 due to complications of a coronary disorder. Sara was born on April 7, 1983. She spent her formative years in Port Allen, Louisiana where she attended Holy Family Elementary School. She attended Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge and graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Lake College Class of 2011. She graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science degree in Nutritional Medicine from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is survived by 2 sons, Jude Denver and Jesse Dunn Jones and a daughter, Adeline Ruth Caruso; her father, Anthony Clark Caruso; brothers Geoffrey Caruso and Edward “Ned” Peneguy III, Martin Keenan and sisters, Emily Keenan and Laurel Caruso. Sara’s large extended family included the family of her beloved “Doc”, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kleinpeter, her adoptive mother. She was blessed with many “aunts, uncles and cousins” from this relationship and shared many wonderful adventures on the family farm. Sara was predeceased by her biological mother, Frances Van Valkenburg; her grandmother, Anne Van Valkenburg and her adoptive mother, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kleinpeter, MD. Relatives and friends attended a memorial mass at 11:00 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 434 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767. Committal rites at the Kleinpeter Family Cemetery followed All those in attendance shared food and fellowship with the family at the old Kleinpeter Homestead for the remainder of the afternoon. Due to Covid restrictions, no visitation was scheduled at the church prior to mass. Please refrain from se Sara never met a stray animal that she didn’t try to help. In honor of her love for animals and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave. Covington, LA 70433. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements.
Anthony “Tony” Daquano Jr.,
a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 85. A life-long parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Tony joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1955 and served his country for four years before returning home to start his family in Port Allen and worked as a supervisor for Cargill until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Genusa Daquano; four children and sons-in-law, Josephine “JoAnn” Daquano Jones and her husband Kenneth of Baton Rouge, Anthony Daquano, III, Joe Daquano, both of Port Allen and Roselynn Daquano Jacobsen and her husband Adrian of League City; six grandchildren, Nicole Jones, Anthony, IV, Nicholas and Samuel Daquano, and Grant and Taylor Jacobsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Daquano Sr. and Josephine Montalbano Daquano; two brothers, Charles and Joseph Daquano; and five sisters, Annie Guarisco, Josephine Rumfola, Vivian Maranto, Rose Brignac and Marie Coleman. He will be remembered fondly by all that knew him for his love of country music, quick wit and contagious laugh. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Due to the current circumstances, a gathering will be held at a later date. Memories and sympathies may be shared at www.wilbertservices.com.
William ‘Bill’ Rupp,
a native of Port Allen, La. and longtime resident of New Orleans, La., he passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 83. He was retired and a U.S. Navy veteran and loyal Saints fan. He was loved by all his neighbors who considered him the Mayor of the area. He is survived by his sisters, Loretta Weinstock and Gail Glossup; brother, Jimmy Rupp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lucille Rupp; nephew, Donald Glossup; great niece, Tamara Marionneaux; brothers-in-law, Irv Weinstock and Lavon Glossup. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gloria Comeaux Daniel,
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at her home peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a former Elementary teacher and co-owner of Daniel Pharmacy. Gloria was a resident and native born in Addis, LA on September 26, 1942. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm; and a Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Allen Daniel; children, Matt Daniel and wife Megan, Rachel Daniel, and Aaron Daniel and wife Cris; grandchildren, Seth, Piper, Camille and Grant Daniel; brother, Stephen Comeaux; and numerous family members. Preceded in death by her children, Mary Kris, Mary Holley and Seth Daniel; parents, Russell, Sr. and Bernadine “”Nean”” Breaux Comeaux; and siblings, Barbara Comeaux Strauss, Russell Comeaux, Jr. and Kathy Comeaux Pillittere. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Bernadine Crawford Gay
entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Survived by her husband, Carlton Gay, Sr.; daughters, Dinah Gay Purnell; stepdaughter, Linda Price; sons, Drexel Gay, Randy Gay; stepson, Carlton Gay, Jr; sisters, Yvonne S. Knox, Mary S. Williams and Pamela Randall; brother, Bennie Crawford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Patricia Ann Gordon,
a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge, she died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence at age 63. Patricia was employed for many years at the Louisiana Department of Revenue. She retired from the Division of Administration in 2017. Visiting at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM, conducted by Pastor Albert Hall. Survived by her daughter Jennifer Patrice Gordon, grandchildren Donyelle Calloway, Donovann Gordon, and Aaliyah Gordon, and 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and brothers-in-law Marcia and James Ventress, Jacqueline and Leslie Murray; brother and sister–in-law Oscar Gordon Jr. and Crystal Gordon, 2 goddaughters, Kimberly (Derrick) Davis and Brenna (Emery) Goode and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Gordon Sr. and Doretha Gordon, her sister Annie Collins, and her brother Dale Wayne Gordon. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son (225) 778-1612.
