Robert D. Smart
“Bob” passed away at BRG on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the age of 81. He was a retired security guard and construction worker; resident of Port Allen and native of Indiana. A private family service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Viola Guidry and husband Eddie, Ron Wright and fiancé Angie, Norman Smart and wife Audrey, Robin Freeland and husband Russ, and Jimmy Troxel and wife Amy; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty two great grandchildren. Bob never met a stranger. He loved to hunt, fish, travel, and spend time with his family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Ms. Lillie Mae Grimes entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the age of 84. Survived by her daughter, Shanitra Grimes; sons, Gerald W. Grimes, Willie K. Grimes and Cedric K. Grimes; brother, Wesley Bessye, Jr. Visitation Saturday, May 29, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Stuart H. Freeman officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Thomas George “Tommy” “Buford” Hebert,
March 30, 1959 – May 25, 2021. Thomas George “Buford” Hebert of Port Allen, Louisiana, was called home by his loving father Tuesday evening on May 25th, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Thomas was raised in Brusly, Louisiana and was a graduate of Redemptorist High School class of 1977. He went on to work as a plant operator with Westlake Chemical, formally Georgia Gulf, for 37 years until his retirement in 2019. From an early age Thomas enjoyed many passions. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also spent much of his life learning about and raising livestock through his mentor, the late Mr. Louis Mouch, Sr., even serving office in the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association in West Baton Rouge Parish. He loved spending time with his family and friends especially his three grandchildren, Roman, Emma and Kane. He loved to cook and always cooked for an army. Everything he made was excellent, but we will especially miss his red beans. Anyone who had the chance to know Thomas would agree that he was truly one of a kind. His satisfaction for the little things in life is a quality everyone should strive for. Thomas is proceeded in death by his grandson, Blitz Kosienski; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Corrine Johnson; paternal grandfather, George Hebert; paternal grandmother, Norma Heck Hebert. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, June K. Hebert; parents Wiley Sr. and Marie Hebert; brother, Todd Hebert and his wife Michelle; brother, Wiley Hebert Jr. “B” and his wife Stephanie; sister, Susan Robillard and her husband Tim; son, Buford Hebert; daughter; Lacy Kosienski and her husband James; daughter Marie Derrickson and her husband Jack; 2 grandsons, Roman and Kane Kosienski; granddaughter, Emma Hebert and numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. Visitation with cremains held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland, Brusly, LA, 70719, on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to St. John the Baptist Church Building Fund. P.O. Box 248, Brusly, LA 70719. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Nuro Critical Care Unit doctors, nurses and staff at OLOL Hospital for the phenomenal care they gave Tommy and compassion they showed the family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Lonnie J. Michel
Lonnie, a loving husband and dedicated family man, passed away on May 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 75. He was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Lonnie was a 1963 St. John High Graduate that kept a close relationship with his classmates. He was an Air Force Veteran, serving as an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War. Lonnie was a retired shift supervisor from Ashland Chemical after 30 years of service and then worked for the Iberville Parish Assessor’s Office for 10 years. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, May 28th from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment followed in Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy Romero Michel of Plaquemine; two sons and daughters-in-law, Travis and Kendul Watts Michel and Trent and Terri Clouatre Michel, all of Brusly; five grandchildren, Braxton, Greyson, Reese, Claire and Jack Michel; sister, Patsy Michel Thomas of Berwick; sister-in-law, Nettie Daigle Michel; mother-in-law, Lois Besson Romero; brother-in-law, Brian Romero Sr. and wife Jan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Anatole “Nat” and Hilda Schafer Michel; brother, George “Brother” Michel; sister, Weta Mary Latiolais; father-in-law, Baco Romero; brother-in-law, Dave R. Thomas. Pallbearers will be Braxton Michel, Greyson Michel, King Hebert, Earl Bourgoyne, Ricky Bourgoyne, Brian Romero Jr. and Brennan Romero. Lonnie was a member of the American Legion in Plaquemine. He enjoyed coaching football and baseball in his younger years. Lonnie then went on to coach and support his sons and grandchildren in whatever extracurricular activities they were involved in. The family would like to thank Earl Bourgoyne Jr, Jean Hebert, King Hebert, the special neighbors on Senator Gay Blvd that have been great to the family and Cypress Home Health nurse, Kayla. A heartfelt thanks of appreciation to his daughter-in-law, Kendul, for her constant love, support and guidance. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Carolyn Tatney-Woods
a resident of Addis, La. and native of Plaquemine, La., bid this world farwell on May 19, 2021. Carolyn leaves to cherish her precious memories her five children, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Carolyn is preceded in death by her loving husband Jasper Woods, Jr., grandson Jasper Woods IV, her parents Earline Walker-Tatney and O’Neal “Jack” Tatney Sr., brothers O’Neal “Jackie” Tatney Jr. and Ernest Lee Tatney, sisters Thelma Tatney-Jackson and Jean Tatney-Jones.
Diane Poray Julian
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 Diane Poray Julian was born July 15, 1957 to the union of the late Louis Poray Sr. and Clara Dehon Poray in Baton Rouge, LA. Diane departed into glory on Sunday, May, 23, 2021 at her home in Baton Rouge. LA. She leaves to cherish her memories to her four children; Melissa Julian Jackson, Pastor Sharon Julian Aikens, Joey Julian and Kili Julian, a dear friend Ron Adams, her eight siblings; Louis Poray Jr., Sidney Poray Sr., Lena Green, Josie Mack, Ethel Joseph, Delores Brown, Mary Poray and Jackie Frank, eight grandchildren; Diontre’ Lawrence, Jireya Julian, Ta’Veon Jackson, Joey Julian Jr., Jabore’ Julian, Skye Wilkinson, Peyton Wilkinson, Kinsley Bell and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Interdenominational Faith Assembly Church (5045 Greenwell St. Baton Rouge, LA. 70805) from 9am to 10am and funeral to follow at 10am. Interment in Rosehill Cemetery N. River Rd. Erwinville, LA 70729. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services (9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA. 70807).
Fabian Tolbert
entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2021 at the age of 58. Survived by his mother, Mrs. Willie Mae Tolbert; daughters, Ashley Dunn and Sandrika Jackson; son, Donnie Spurlock; sister, Olevia Collins; brother, Eddie Tolbert and 2 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Lee Travis Tolbert, Sr., daughter, Senetra Nicole Sylvan and brother, Lee Travis Tolbert, Jr. Funeral service Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA . Pastor Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.
