David Doyle Jr. (1949 2019)
David Doyle, Jr. was born on June 11, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A native of Port Allen, LA, David was a resident of Plano, TX. He transitioned to eternity with his Lord and Savior on April 5, 2019, in Plano, Texas, at age 69.
Those left to cherish precious memories include his wife of almost 41 years, Carolyn; daughter, Crystil Doyle, of Houston, TX; siblings: brother, Robert Doyle, sister, Cynthia DoyleLewis (Charles), sister, Sharon Doyle, and sister, Marlene Doyle all of Port Allen, LA; uncle, Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine), of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at 10 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Paul UMC, 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201.
Emma Holloway Marcelin
A resident of Port Allen, she died on April 7, 2019, at age of 76. The Visitation on Friday, from Noon until 4 pm at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services. Visitation resumed on Saturday from 12:30 pm until service at 1 pm at funeral home.
Ernest LeJeune, Jr.
Entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Survived by his sister, Patsy LeJeune Harrington and brother, Leo LeJeune, Sr.
Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Karen Ann Davis
A native and resident of Morganza, La. she passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was 66 years old, a graduate of Morganza High School and LSU Nursing School in New Orleans. She was a Registered Nurse having worked for Pointe Coupee Parish School System for 36 years. She was a Master Gardener, enjoyed raising cattle and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Greene Davis of Morganza; daughter, Heather Davis Poff and husband Jason of Houston; sons, Jeremy Davis and wife Angie of New Roads, Seth Davis and wife Taylor of Port Allen; mother, Lois Dugas of Morganza; motherinlaw, Lorean Davis; grandchildren, Mason and Cole Davis. She is preceded in death by her father, LeRoy F. Dugas.
A visitation was held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Services conducted by Father Brent Maher. Entombment in St. Ann’s Mausoleum. Pallbearers were Byron Witty, Lane Leonards, Brock Rivet, Caleb Adkins, John Allement, Brandon Bueche.
Jimmie T. Davis, Jr. Entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2019 at the age of 45. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA.
Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Michael Byrd officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jules J. Thibodeaux
Jules passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired Police Officer with the City of Plaquemine for 29 years and a US Marine Veteran; a resident of Brusly and native of Plaquemine, La. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jules is survived by his wife of 53 years, Aline Hebert Thibodeaux; children, Jules Thibodeaux, Jr and wife Bonnie, Darrell Thibodeaux, Barry Thibodeaux and Sandy White; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Mary Edith; and brother, Charles Thibodeaux. Preceded by his parents, Charles and Mary Brown Thibodeaux; and great grandson, Connor Brown. Please share memories online at www. wilbertservices.com.
Cynthia Marie Pourciau Gueho
A retired accountant, died at 4:56 am on April 10, 2019 at her home in Erwinville, LA. She was a loving mother and grandmother and friend to all. She was 55, a native of Erwinville.
Visiting was held at Nilands Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm and Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.Burial was held in the church cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather Watts and husband Cody and a son Brandon Gueho and wife Brenna and a fiancé Joe Bueche. Grandchildren, Gavin Weatherford, Braylon Ward, Brilynn Watts, Brendon Pourciau, Jaeleigh Aucoin. Godchilren Kenneth “Coonie” Pourciau, Christopher Porche, Jenna Sproles, Kasie Pourciau, Brianna Guillory. Two brothers, Gerald Pourciau, Jr. and wife Mary and John Gerald Pourciau, Sr.,. Three sisters, Sherry Barbier and Marty Jones, Shannon Porche and Jimmy and Melissa P Sproles and Raymond. Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Pourciau, Sr. and Joyce Altazan Pourciau, grandparents, Ernest and Noelie Altazan, Seville and Iola Pourciau, Sr., uncles , Raymond, Emile and Seville “June Pourciau, Sr., Ernest “BoBO” Altazan, aunts Betty Mcguffey and Martha Chustz. Pallbearers wew Brandon Gueho, Kenneth “Coonie” Pourciau, Christopher Porche, Johnathon and Jordan Sproles, Jamie Pourciau. Honorary pallbearers were Gavin Weatherford, Braylon Ward, Brendon Pourciau, Gerald Pourciau, Sr., John “Johnny” Pourciau, Sr., Mikey Weatherford, Cody Watts, Ethan Guillory, John Gerald, Jr., and Clayton Cline. Special thanks to all her special friends Candy Oliver, Ronda Cook, Cathy Howell and Shirley Lee. Thanks to Cypress Home Health and Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice and all the staff especially Miss Stephanie for being here for her and her family.
Ethel Wofford Kent (1922 2019)
Ethel passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice surrounded by her family at the age of 96. She was a resident of Erwinville, La.
Visiting was at Sharon Baptist Church, Erwinville on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Matthew Beisel. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Marie KentBraud and husband Patrick, and Edward “Wayne” Kent and wife Marti; grandchildren, Ashley Thibodeaux, Casey O’Neill, Amy McKowen, Morgan Kent Bauer, and Jordan Kent; six great grandchildren; and siblings, Ann Myers, Charley Russe Wofford and Linda Templet. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel “Mannie” E. Kent, Jr.; and brother, Hilliard F. Wofford, Sr.
Please share memories online at www. wilbertservices.com.
Marcus Dwayne Little
Marcus Dwayne Little entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019 at the age of 49. Survived by Paula LaCour and Era Little; daughters, Robin Little, Day’isha Stafford and Aliyah Little; sons, Charles Celestine, Aaron Little and Marquis Thomas; sister, Myra Little Collins; brothers, Jeromy Little (Dawn) and Jason Little (Jesika); grandson, Day’lynn Stafford. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 9:30 am until mass at 10:30 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Louisiana Highway 416, Lakeland, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA.
Cynthia Richardson
Cynthia entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2019 at the age of 59. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Stanley Plains officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Domonique Ranel
Domonique Ranel entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2019. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Raymond Plain officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Edward Knighten
Edward “Eddie” Oliver Knighten (1925-2019) Eddie entered eternal rest peacefully at his home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Louise Knight-en and son Grover Harri-son, Sr. Survived by sons Edward, Eardis, Keller W. Knighten, Darrow Harrison, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10am until religious service at 11am, Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfield’s Ave Baton Rouge, LA Deceased’s Funeral Ar-rangements: Visi-tation Monday, April 22, 2019 10am until religious service at 11am
