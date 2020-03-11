Lisa Ann Sonnier Landry
1954 - 2020
Lisa Ann Sonnier Landry, 65, passed peacefully on March 1, to meet her Lord and Savior. Rejoice! Lisa passed at home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her family: Glen Landry, her husband of 47 years, and daughters Leslie Babin, Lauren Dushman, and son-in-law Kenny Babin after a 7-year battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. Lisa was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, “Honey” as she was called. Lisa was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. Lisa was born on July 18, 1954 in New Orleans and lovingly adopted by her parents Dr. Albert B. Sonnier, Sr. and Florence LeBlanc Sonnier of Erath, Louisiana. Lisa was a 1972 graduate of Erath High School and 1980 business major graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana – Lafayette). After several business jobs, she found her first true calling in teaching Computer Science for 12 years at the Holy Family School in Port Allen, Louisiana. She left teaching to take up her second calling of caring for her elderly parents until their deaths. While grieving over the death of her father, Lisa found the Lord and was reborn in Christ in the Catholic Charismatic movement in 1998. In 2003, Lisa was a co-founding member of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist in Baton Rouge, a public association community of Christian faithful that is Catholic, Marian, and charismatic. She attended and in 2006 graduated from the Cenacle of Our Lady of Divine Providence School of Spiritual Direction in Clearwater, Florida (associated with Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio). Lisa then began her third true calling as a Spiritual Director wherein she touched the souls of her numerous Directees as she helped them along their walk toward the Lord. Lisa became the Director of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist in 2015 and a Lifetime Member in 2013. Lisa also enjoyed camping, watching LSU football games, and going to any of the many dance and athletic activities in which her daughters and grandchildren were involved. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Albert B. Sonnier, Sr. and Florence M. LeBlanc Sonnier, and adopted brother Albert B. Sonnier, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Glen Ray Landry, two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Kenny Babin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Lauren and Andrew Dushman of Dallas, Texas, and four grandchildren Hannah, Sarah, Rebecca, and Luke Babin. Visitation March 5, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM in Baton Rouge and on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. A Mass of Christian burial at St. George Catholic Church. Interment in the church cemetery. Resthaven Funeral Home will bewasal arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the School of Spiritual Direction Endowment Fund at https://divineprovidence.org/foundation/ pledge-online.
Edgar P. Johnson
Edgar P. Johnson was born in Bordelonville, LA to the late Edgar and Emily Johnson. He died in Baton Rouge February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ursula Potts Johnson; daughters, Anne Hardee and husband Howard, and Lynette Tucker and husband Randy; and six grandchildren. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (402 S Kirkland St., Brusly, LA 70719) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Jon Koehler.
Johnnie Mae Graves Spurlock (1926 - 2020)
Johnnie Mae Graves Spurlock, a retired Justice of the Peace for West Baton Rouge Parish left this earth for her heavenly reward on March 3, 2020 at the age of 93 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Born in Sadie, Union Parish, Louisiana on August 23, 1926, she met her late husband, Riley J. Spurlock in Bastrop, LA in April, 1947 and following a three-week courtship, they were married. (Actually, it was three and a half weeks and she always insisted that we include that half week when telling the story!) After living in several different towns in North Louisiana and South Arkansas they moved to Brusly in 1954, then to Addis in 1962. Riley, a retired WBR deputy and former Addis Chief of Police, passed away in 1996 shortly after their 49th wedding anniversary. Ms. Johnnie Mae lived on in their Addis home until she was 88. In late January, 2015, she moved to Central to be closer to her daughters. She lived there for five years. She was known for her incredible memory for details and dates which remained with her until the last couple of years of her life and even then, remained exceptional for her age. Survivors include her three children, two daughters, Nelda Spurlock Arnold and husband Lester, and Freida Spurlock McLin and husband Mac, all of Central; and a son, Gary Spurlock and wife Vicki Moore Spurlock of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Melinda Jester Chustz and husband John of Livonia, Larry Jester and wife Michelle, Patrick Jester and wife Carol, Amber McLin Hebert and husband Bryan, all of Central, Christi Spurlock-Lewis of Pearl River, Ashley Spurlock Morris and husband Robbie, John Riley Spurlock and wife Shelby all of Baton Rouge, Marshall Spurlock and wife Magen of Ethel, Crystal McLin Lipe and husband Chancy of DeKalb, Texas; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jaymes-Irish Jester and wife Mariah of Baker, Laurel Lea Lewis of Baton Rouge, Jennifer-Ann, Brian, and Steven Jester of Hanau, Germany, Alexis Jester of Baker; Autumn Jester, Lucy and Levi Hebert, of Central, Abbi and Mary Perry of DeKalb, Texas, Ginger and Winnie Spurlock of Ethel; plus several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by parents John Marshall and Margaret Berenice Sullivan Graves; a sister, Elsie Graves Crow and a brother, Ned Graves. A devoted and faithful Christian, Johnnie was a member of Plaquemine First Assembly of God for more than fifty years. After moving to Central, she became a member of Covenant Community Church in Central. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 12 pm officiated by her pastor, Rev. Jeff Stanfill. Burial at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Elliott J. Darensbourg, Jr.
Elliott J. Darensbourg, Jr. entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his wife, Linda D. Darensbourg; sons, Demond L. Darensbourg (Sherrell), Elliott J. Darensbourg, III, Demarkus D. Darensbourg and Christopher W. Darensbourg (Tanisha); sisters, Katherine D. O’Brien (Elliot) and Linda M. Darensbourg; brothers, Joseph G. Darensbourg and Randall M. Darensbourg (Jessica); 14 grandchildren. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Edward Chiffriller, SSJ officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park.
Debra Johnson
Debra Johnson, 61, died at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born January 23, 1959 in Opelousas, LA. Debra graduated from Washington High School, Washington, LA in 1976 and continued her education with a BA Degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA. Debra had a long career with the State of Louisiana and retired as Director of the State Police Civil Service. She is survived by step father, Dennis Roberts; Godchild, Vanesha Butler and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe Milburn and JoAnn Johnson. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, LA.
Tyrone Paul
Tyrone Paul entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2020 at the age of 32. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA.
Barbara Ann Daigre Turner
Barbara Ann Daigre Turner entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2020 at the age of 69. She was a Deputy Clerk with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. Survived by her daughters, Shantell Turner and Bridgette Turner; son, Sam Turner, III; grandchildren, Quorey Speights, Tiana Turner, Tyrrieon Turner, Bria Turner, Bailee Payne, Bre’Ann Gilmore and Parys Ruth. Preceded in death by her husband, Sam Turner, Jr.; son, William A. Turner; mother, Hazel Babineaux-Daigre; father, William A. Daigre; paternal and maternal Grandparents. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8:00 am until 10:30 am with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 am, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Rosary to begin at 10:30 am. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park.
Cleotis “Otis” Turner
Cleotis “Otis” Turner entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a Production Technician at Rubicon for 25 years. Survived by his wife, Joan Denise Turner; daughters, Tiffani and Alexandria Turner; seven sisters and one brother. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Lee Turner and Bert Hartford, Sr. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:30 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith officiating. Graveside Service Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Torras, LA.
