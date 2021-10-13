Robert “Bobby”
Montero
Bobby, a loving, dedicated and treasured father and grandfather, was called home to his perfect and peaceful Heaven on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Bobby was a professional and accomplished photographer, capturing memories for countless families throughout his life. He enjoyed antique cars, his “Swamp Neck Rides” crew, riding with the windows down, and cruising the coast. He loved a good joke, the occasional prank, a really good laugh, and was never without a smile.
Bobby’s greatest pride and passion in life were his two girls, Bailey and Maddie, sons-in-law Jeremy Ware and Tony Loupe, and his five beautiful grandchildren Breanna, Mila, Lane, Owen and Liv. His love for his family was and will forever be immeasurable.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Bobby throughout his battle with cancer. A special thank you to Frances Dejean for providing care for Bobby in the comfort of his own home.
A graveside service for friends and family was held at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic cemetery in Donaldsonville on Sunday, October 10th.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.”
Johney Scott Johnson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, 5 brothers, 1 sister and two daughters, Lydia Marie Johnson and Cassandra Denise Johnson. Survived by her daughter, Sheryl D. Johnson; son, Kenneth J. Johnson; 4 grandchildren, Kaneitra Johnson, Keycha Johnson, Keyira Johnson and Kyndra Johnson and 2 great grandchildren, Karter and Reece Koomson. Visitation Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street, Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Raymond E. Allen, Sr. officiating. Entombment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Thomas Dufour
A true “Louisiana Sportsman” went to his heavenly home early on September 30, 2021. Thomas Matthews Dufour, 85, loved waterfowl hunting, even if it was just to talk about it with someone who might share his affinity. Thomas was born January 24, 1936 to Clifton Clarence Dufour and Maggie Orvilla Bankston in Baton Rouge, La. where he lived his whole life. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1954, attended LSU, served in the Army briefly, and trained in the Esso training program for service station managers. Tom married Patsy Carolyn Chambers in 1958 and opened an Esso service station a few weeks later. In 1961 he started his career at Dow Chemical Co., retiring 30 years later in 1991. He had a busy and enjoyable retirement. Much of Tom’s 30 years of retirement was spent helping and serving others as well as “piddling” in his shop. One of his priorities was helping the widows in membership at Istrouma Baptist Church, which he began attending 9 months before he was born. He was a deacon and was on committees in service to his friends and fellow church members. In later years he served as part of the greeting ministry and welcomed folks who came in “his” door. He knew their names and as much about them as they might share with him. His favorite Scripture was Psalms 84:10 (ESV): For a day in your courts is better than a thousand elsewhere. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness. Tom was a member of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Delta Waterfowl and was part of the founding members, as well as the committee planning the annual banquet. He made a huge contribution to Delta Waterfowl’s ongoing preservation project of erecting henhouses in the breeding areas of North Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada. These henhouses are nests up off the ground, protecting the nesting ducks from predators. Tom scrounged materials from various industries in the Baton Rouge area, constructed the supports for the henhouses, loaded them up and hauled them to North Dakota for distribution by Wildlife officials. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Tom is survived by his daughter, Pallas Dufour Dunn of Port Allen, and his son, Clifton E. Dufour and daughter-in-love Lisa Johnson Dufour of Baton Rouge. Also survived by his beloved grandsons, Jordan E. Dedon and wife Maria Flores Dedon of Walker, and Hunter D. Dufour and wife Christine Catalinotto Dufour of Addis. Numerous cousins throughout Baton Rouge, in Louisiana, and other states also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and his son-in-law, Frank Alvin “Beau” Dunn, II.
Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Groom Road, Baker, La. Pallbearers: William Davis, Warren Landry, Barry Staples, Jerry Chenevert, Mike Wheeler, Bob Wales. Honorary Pallbearers: his 11:00 Sunday morning Bible study class, and surviving members of his Istrouma High School class. Flowers and plants are appreciated; however, Tommy would also appreciate your support of his two favorite charities. Please donate to either of the following: Istrouma Baptist Church, istrouma.org/give; or Delta Waterfowl, deltawaterfowl.org/donate.
Carla Ann Babin
passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the age of 50 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Baton Rouge. She was a native of Port Allen. Mass of Christian Burial conducted by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. Carla is survived by her father, Roy A. Babin and her “Mamma” Marie Dorchies, who she considered her second mom; sister, Chris Babin Gibson and husband Steve, and Isabelle Dorchies, who she considers her sister; niece and nephew, Samuel and Julia Gibson; aunts and uncle, Edna Gassie, Jane Babin, Beverly Babin, Ruth Stanley, Mary Oubre and husband Wayne, Kathryn White and husband Don, Carol Quattrone and husband Joe, Barbara “Babs” Babin, Frances S. Massey, Joe Saia Jr and wife Penny. Carla was preceded in death by her mother, Constance Ann Saia Babin; aunts and uncles, Alfred Gassie, Verna B. Tullier and husband Weldon, Joseph Babin and wife Ruth, Ronnie Babin, Gerald Babin, Harold Babin, Rita Babin and Bobby Stanley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of SWLA (a non-profit organization) at http://www.dsaswla.org. The family would like to thank Drs. John Fraiche and Dwayne Labatut, the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living and Hospice in His Care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.To____________________________
