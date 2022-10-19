Martha Fairchild George passed away at her home in Grosse Tete on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 70. She was a native of St. Gabriel and resident of Grosse Tete. She was a wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation was at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grosse Tete on Thursday, October 13th, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Dawson. Burial in the church cemetery. Martha is survived by the love her life, Darile D. George, Grosse Tete; their four children, Douglas George and wife Ericka Hebert George of Grosse Tete, Theresa G. Bolinger and husband Reid of Port Allen, Mattie George of Port Allen, Luke George and wife Lacie Barile George of Grosse Tete, five grandchildren, Brady and Jaci George, Gavin Caillouet, Luke Jr. and Logan George; seven siblings, Cynthia Anderman, Robert Fairchild, Donith Kling, Claire Phillips, Jean Fairchild, Cheryl Fairchild, Meryl Fairchild. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mattie Bourque Fairchild, two siblings, Catherine Foster and Alvin Fairchild. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mr. Robert “Boogie” Greaud,
a resident of Port Allen, passed away October 10, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine on July 19, 1945. He is survived by his spouse, Margaret Greaud; daughters, Michelle (Doug) Sims, Karen Felps, Bonus daughter, Jeanelle and loving daughter-in-law, Billi; sons, Robert “Con” Greaud and Stacy (Becky) Greaud; grandchildren, Maranda, Dyamond, Bryan, Cassie, Blaine, A.J., Logan, Chase, Savannah, Jewel, Jaxon, Claire, Alex, and Anderson; great-grandchildren, Dailyn, Wyatt, EmmaLynn, Olivia, Will, and Sophia; sister, Lynette McDempsey and brother, Edward Greaud. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Arlene Taylor Greaud; parents, Alfred Greaud Sr., Mary Agnes Pulliam, stepfather, Ivy Pulliam and siblings, Alfred, Deet, Boots, Tot, Belle, Margaret, Marthalene and Beverly. Pallbearers were, Robert, Stacy and Jaxon Greaud, Logan Sims, Chase Felps, Ron Peters, Blaine Crocker ,and Michael McDempsey. Honorary pallbearers, Doug Sims, Edward Greaud, Calvin and Brad Kimble. Visitation was at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm. Visitation resumed Thursday, October 13 ,2022 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 8:30 am until service time of 10:00 am. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family will like to thank Mr. Robert’s nurse, JoAnne for the care she gave Mr. Robert.
Dexter Washington
On January 3, 1991, Dexter O. Washington entered this world with a big, brilliant smile that he sported his entire life. Parents, Willie Washington, Jr. and Karol along with siblings, Dedrick and Monique, were delighted to welcome newest family member. Dexter’s early education was at Brusly and Lukeville Elementary. He graduated from Etiwanda High School in his hometown, Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was college educated at Texas Southern University and chose Houston as his place of residence. Dexter was employed by Progressive Insurance Company and loved his career as Insurance Claims Adjustor. Dexter leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Willie Washington, Jr. and Karol Washington and stepmother Michelle Washington along with his siblings, Dedrick (Cynthia) and Monique Washington, Krystle and Tanoah, grandparents Calvin Sr. and Virginia Young. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Willie Sr. and Leontine Washington. Funeral service Saturday, October 15, Mt. Cyrene B.C. Plaquemine, LA at 12 noon. Viewing Friday from 4-7 pm and Saturday 10-12 at the church. Pastor Chris Butler, Officiant. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of service.
Timonthy Allen Patt,
age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Wichita Falls, Texas and a resident of Erwinville, LA. Tim’s family was his top priority, and he made it a point to spend as much time with them as possible. Some of his fondest memories were of camping with his wife and children, a tradition that he carried on with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful provider for his family and loved his job as a Coatings Manager. He was a workaholic and cared deeply about his coworkers and employees. He could always be found cooking, hunting, fishing, gardening, or woodworking. Tim was extremely generous and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Tim is survived by his wife Roberta ‘Jo’ Patt; son, Christopher Patt; daughter, Courtney Womble; grandchildren, Layne Patt, Baylor Patt, and Olivia Womble; father, Allen Patt; sisters, Tammy Roberts, and Misty Roberts; brother, Perry Patt; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sanders Patt. Relatives and friends of the family were invited to attend the visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10:00 am until the start of the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Pastor Thomas Shepard officiated, and interment followed in the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
