Donald Aaron Brecheen, age 83, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He is survived by his children, D’Aaron LeBlanc (Kerry) and Danielle Brecheen; grandchildren Ryan LeBlanc (Camille), Kristen LeBlanc; great-grandchildren Baptiste and Jerome LeBlanc; sister-in-law, Shirley P. Brecheen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gail J. Brecheen; parents, Fred L. and Florence R. Brecheen; siblings, Camille Brecheen, Dwight E. Brecheen, Eldred Brecheen, Fred H. Brecheen, Mildred, B. Husser, Ollie Evelyn Hinson, and Virgie B. Cockerham. As a devoted businessman, he founded Brecheen Pipe and Steel Co. in Port Allen, LA in 1980. As a young man he loved refurbishing classic cars and trucks and to go fishing. In his late adult life, he’d give anything to catch a yellow fin tuna, cook outdoors, play the guitar, listen to music, entertain family and friends, and watch those LSU TIGERS! He was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family of Donald A. Brecheen wished to extend our sincere thanks to Pinnacle Hospice, his caregiver team Katina Davis, Alexis Thomas, Nico Ricks, and Glenda Foster. The Brecheen Family would like to extend the upmost gratitude to Nancy J. Dehart for keeping Don’s spirits high even on days when no one else could. Through the most difficult times of both Don and Gail’s illnesses, she never wavered and always made sure they were getting the best care possible. No amount of thanks can truly express our appreciation to everyone who helped along the way. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Following interment will be a Celebration of Life gathering. Pallbearers will be Kristen LeBlanc, Travis Mire, David Courtney, Billy Linder, Peter Cheramie, and Kerry LeBlanc. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Milton Edgar Lemoine passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, at the age of 93. He was native and lifelong resident of Port Allen. Milton was a Navy Veteran who served in World War II. He retired from State National Insurance Company as the office manager. Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Tuesday, September 7th, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Milton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Dyess Lemoine; four children, Glen Lemoine and wife Anita, Janet Ann Daniel and husband Bob, Cindy Lou Blanchard and husband Jerry, Robert Lemoine and wife Tonya; eight grandchildren, Amanda Belk and husband Erich, Marlon Lemoine, Christina and Jennifer Daniel, Jacqueline Windham and husband Ryan, Candace Vallery and husband Sean, Samantha Henriques and husband Codie, Jonathan Lemoine; nine great-grandchildren, Rylee and Addyson Belk, Cullen Lemoine, Quinn, Cade and Evie Windham, Caroline, Cole and Scarlett Vallery; sister-in-law, Patsy Lemoine. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. and Louise Oncal Lemoine; two brothers, Curtis and Carl James Lemoine. Milton was an avid reader and was a huge fan of LSU sports. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Calvin Ray
Schoonmaker.
Calvin Ray grew up on River Road in West Baton Rouge Parish and never forgot his roots. He loved watching westerns and probably saw them all a thousand times. At Christmas he often enjoyed playing Santa. After graduating from Port Allen High School, he briefly attended LSU. When the opportunity came, he hired on at Exxon in Baton Rouge and was blessed to have a long career, working in several overseas locations, his last assignment being in Papua New Guinea. Calvin was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed being a member of the Tuesday Morning Bible Study. Calvin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Sipes Schoonmaker; his two children Stacy and Shane; his two sisters Cindy Ruppenicker and Bridget Patin (Keith); nieces Jenny Hix Kirkland (Nic) and Anna Hart (Sean); nephews Jake Patin (Holley) and Chad Ruppenicker and numerous family, friends and adopted family from around the world. On August 31 he was greeted in heaven by his Savior and his parents. We want to thank the doctors and nurses on the 6th and 8th floors at OLOL for their compassion. They were angels. In addition, we want to express how grateful we are for all the prayers for Calvin. Visitation at 10:30 am until 11:30 am; celebration of life from 11:30 to 12:30 pm on September 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Boulevard in Baton Rouge, LA. The family requests that, instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to Calvin’s favorite charity, www.samaritanspurse.org. Please note that parking behind the church is free but you must pay if you park in the numbered lot across from the church. Please wear a mask.
Alfred J. “Buster” Seidenglanz Jr.
passed away on Thursday, September 02, 2021 at the Baton Rouge General (Bluebonnet), at the age of 80. He was a native of Baton Rouge, longtime resident of Plaquemine and current resident of Port Allen. Buster was employed with Napa Auto Parts for over 40 Years and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Department for 15 Years. He was a huge racecar enthusiast with over 60 years experience and expertise in the sport. He was also an avid LSU TIGER fan. Geaux Tigers! He Loved outdoor cooking with family and friends while enjoying everyone taking a dip in his pool. He also loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and looking forward to meeting new great-granddaughter in November. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral home in Port Allen on Monday, September 6th, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A graveside service and burial on Tuesday, September 7th, at 9:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine, officiated by Pastor Darryl Tate. Buster is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Sandra Ann Daigle Seidenglanz; 3 children, daughter, Julie Marie Seidenglanz, sons, Robert Scott Seidenglanz and wife Michelle Pourciau Seidenglanz, Rhett Josef Seidenglanz and wife Erin Gilpin Seidenglanz ; 6 grandchildren, Trey Thibodeaux and wife Danielle Delaune Thibodeaux, Blake Thibodeaux, Elizabeth “Beth”, Nathan “Nate”, Brylee and Kynlee Seidenglanz; 1 great-granddaughter, Elyse Joy Thibodeaux and Carley Ann Thibodeaux due November 17, 2021. He is also survived by devoted son-in-law, Ivy J. Thibodeaux Jr. Buster was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. “Al” Seidenglanz Sr. and Julia Dale Wilson Seidenglanz; father and mother-in-law, Henry Joseph and Julia Richard Daigle; brothers, Robert Maurice and Leonard Scott Seidenglanz, a very special aunt and uncle, Francis Wilson Greene and Lt. col. Leonard Seidenglanz. Pallbearers will be Robert and Rhett Seidenglanz, Trey and Blake Thibodeaux, Nathan Seidenglanz and Ivy J. Thibodeaux Jr. We say Good bye to the “ROCK” of our family. Fly high great warrior until we meet again. We will all love and miss you forever. “Farewell to my Honey, I will cherish, love and miss you forever and ever.” Sandra D.
Holly Ann Hebert Scheel, 55, a native of Plaquemine, LA, and a resident of Jackson, LA, died on August 14, 2021, after a brief battle with lung cancer. There will be a small family memorial at her son, Zachary’s home on September 25, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Kori Noelle Gooden of Houston, TX; two sons Cody Ray Gooden of Houston, TX; Zachary Glenn Gooden and wife Aunjelle Bizette Gooden of Denham Springs; two sisters: Lawlynn Hebert of Butte LaRose; Ericka Hebert George and husband Doug George of Grosse Tete; two brothers: Stephen Hebert and wife Mandy Hebert of Brusly; Craig Hebert and wife Fran Hebert of Brusly; nephews and nieces: Travis Hebert, Jamie Hebert, Brittany Hebert, Seth Hebert, Brady George, Jaci George; great-niece Madeline Tullier; and ex-husband and friend Frank Gooden. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Louis and Elaine Hebert; uncle Virgil McDaniel; aunt Lucille Johnson Hebert; and friend Timothy “Ziggy” Englehart. Holly was a talented baker and cook throughout her life. She loved true crime and “Shark Week.” She was funny, outgoing, goofy, beautiful, and had a big heart. Holly was adventurous in her youth and always easy to talk to. She made friends everywhere she went. Her proudest achievement was her three children, Kori, Cody, and Zachary. She was so happy to see Zach get married in 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Feliciana Medical Complex for their care and support the last four years and especially the last three months. Their compassion will not be forgotten.
Kynlee Alyse Bueche passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge at the age of 7 after a brief battle with DIPG cancer. She was a native of Iberville Parish and resident of Addis. Kynlee was a student at St. John School in Plaquemine. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, on Saturday, September 4th, 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 1 p.m. Burial ed in Grace Memorial Park. Kynlee is survived by her mother and step-father, Jamie Berthelot LeJeune and Derek LeJeune; father and fiancée, Travis Bueche and Alyta Riengxay; grandparents, James A. and Mary LeBlanc Berthelot; Gary Bueche Sr. and Brenda Bourgoyne Bueche; step-grandparents, Glynn and Anita Bergeron LeJeune; great-grandparent, Dudley LeBlanc; step-great-grandparent, Roy LeJeune; aunts and uncles, Mindy and Dwayne Boudreaux, Gary Jr. and Kimberly Bueche; cousins, Alison and Alexis Boudreaux, Caroline, Patrick, Audrey and Amelia Bueche. Kynlee was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Marie Ragusa LeBlanc, Edison Sr. and Alta Callegan Berthelot, Freddie “Bill” and Margaret Banta Bourgoyne, Nolan Sr. and Elsie Pendas Bueche; step-great-grandparents, Betty Ann LeJeune, Al and Maxine Bergeron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Please share memories at http://www.wilbertservices.com.
Weldon Lanier
Johnson II,
a resident of Addis, La., age 40, departed this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, La. Walk-through at Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine, Louisiana, on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. Religious service on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., Mount Zion Inner City Baptist Church, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Reverend Ricardo Handy, Sr., Pastor. Interment: Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, Brusly, Louisiana. He is survived by his mother Rita Henderson Johnson; 2 daughters, Alecia, Laniah Johnson; 4 sons Armani Bynum, Ajavier, Maki, Dayan Johnson; 4 sisters, Wendy Lemon, Tonja Johnson, Raina Williams (Walter), Trymica Williams; 1 brother, John Lemon (Willie). Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine, 225-687-4216.
