Kenneth Paul Adams passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 64. He was a former superintendent pipefitter, resident of Brusly and native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Bridget C. Adams; daughters, Amanda A. Cloughley and husband Bill, Kindall A. Adams, and Hannah A. Walker and husband Andy; grandchildren, Konnor Barbier, Grant Barbier, Karma Landry, Kirstyn Landry, and Jack Walker; brother, Brent Blanchard and wife Tynia; sisters, Elaine A. Daigle and husband Darrell, and Patty B. Fremin; sister in law, Debra Adams; mother in law, Nina B. Cardinal; sister in law, Sheila Hebert and husband Michael; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother and father, Alvin, and Eva Landry Blanchard; brother, Albert “Teedee” Adams, Jr.; father-in-law, Peter Cardinal, Sr.; brothers in law, Peter Cardinal, Jr., and Joey Fremin; and nephew, Matthew Cardinal. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and cooking at the Blue Goose Hunting Club. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Kenneth was a selfless and kind hearted man who will be greatly missed. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Bobbye Jean
Moore Tibbits,
a long time resident of Port Allen, died peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2022 in Cambria, NY.
Born in 1935, she received her BS in Education from LSU in 1965. She taught at Brusly Middle School for almost three decades. She loved her students and spoke often of how she taught some of her former students’ children. She loved seeing her former students and talking with them when they would stop by her home. She loved reading, her church, and her family. She was a true LSU Tiger fan and bled purple and gold until the end. She lived a long and wonderful life and is now in Heaven taking care of all of God’s children.
She is survived by her two sons, Robbie Moore and Ronnie Moore; five grandchildren, Robert, Brandt David, Sam, and Eli Moore and four great grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Nolan and Ember Moore and two sisters Katherine Ware and Margaret Kimball.
The family will be holding a private service. She loved St. Jude and ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate at the link below:
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7787847&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
James “Poncho” Parnell, Jr. passed away peacefully at Ochsner on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 84. He was a retired truck driver; resident of Watson and native of Plaquemine, LA. James was a US Army Veteran. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Poncho is survived by his daughter, Gwen Hughes and husband Joe; sons, James Parnell, III, Darrell Parnell and wife Sheila, and Glynn Parnell; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Lemoine Parnell; daughter, Connie Parnell Horne; and grandson, Chad Horne. Poncho was an avid hunter and golfer. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
