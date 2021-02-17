Terry Wilson Brian
Graveside services will be held for Terry Wilton Brian, 66, on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Redwood Cemetery, Hwy 412 in Slaughter, LA. He went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2021 at 8:30 am at Ochsner Hospital, Baton Rouge. A resident of Denham Springs and a native of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Broadmoor High in ‘73; shared many great memories of those younger days and dear friends. He retired from Alcoa, Port Allen where he was employed as lab manager and made lifelong friends. In his lifetime he had many passions; his family, cooking, camping, fishing, boating everywhere, the Gulf, the beach, traveling and hunting to name a few! Terry would rarely miss a Blue Angels Air Show. He is survived by his loving mother, Rita P. Brian, Baton Rouge; his son, Joshua W, Central; his daughter, Sarah K. and their mother, Sibil Brian, Central. His brothers David (Jill), Prairieville and Reid (Angie), Central; a special first cousin who is like a brother, Milton Pennington; He has many nephews, nieces; grand nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his loving Father, Wilton A. Brian. We will cherish our loving memories of him until we meet again. Our Love is eternal. Matthew 11:28 Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of the arrangements.
Louis Arlen Landry,
86, born in Cinclare and a life-long resident of Brusly, passed away peacefully at his home with family near his side on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Visitation was held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and at 8 a.m-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly celebrated by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Entombment in church mausoleum. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Brian and Angie Landry, Arlene “Missy” Landry, Cherie and Mike Blomberg and Drew and Deanna Landry; grandchildren, Taylar Landry, Steven and wife, Courtney Saul, Morgan and Eric Blomberg, Briana Landry, Macey and Paige George, Elizabeth Miley and Katelyn Carmouche and great-grandchildren, Finley and Grayson Saul; siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Shirley Landry, Sheryl and Mat LaBauve, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Betty Ann Hebert Landry and his parents, Willard and Virgie Landry. He was an Air Force Veteran, retired from IBM and Kodak, WBR Genealogical Society president, WBR Parish Water Works District #2 president and board member, WBR Museum board member, and former member of the Brusly Volunteer Fire Department. Words cannot describe his wealth of knowledge and knack for all things mechanical. He truly enjoyed tinkering with anything that was broken and would not rest until he had it working again. A favorite hobby was gas engines, and time spent with his engine club buddies at meetings/outings. He logged countless hours researching genealogy for his family and many others. He was truly a selfless, generous and quick-witted man, who was devoted to his family, friends, and community, and whose absence will be felt by many. The family would like to extend special thanks to Toni LeBlanc and Audubon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, La., in his memory.
Pamela Mulkey
passed away February 6, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center. She was 70 years old. She worked at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center for over 28 years. Pam graduated from Glen Oaks Senior High in 1970. In 1971, Pam donated one of her kidneys to save her sisters life.Her hobby was crocheting blankets for friends & family. Her laughter, hugs, & joy will be missed. Pam is survived by her siblings, Edward Mulkey, Mack Mulkey, Shirley Judge, Tom Blakely & numerous nieces & nephews. Pam is preceded in death by her mother & stepfather Doris & Henry Blakely, her father, Louis Mulkey, her brother John Mulkey & her brother-in-law Rev. J. J. Judge. Visitation & memorial services were at Faith Street Ministries, 8035 West Catherine Road, Port Allen, LA 70767 on Sunday, February 14, 2021, 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A special thanks to her medical team at Tulane Transplant Center, & her heart doctor, Dr. Sylvia Oleck at University Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Tulane Transplant Center or to the family in care of Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Stacie Williams
entered into eternal rest on February 6, 2021 at the age of 31. She was a Server/Bartender at Chili’s Bar & Grill. Survived by her spouse, Kayla F. Armstrong; parents, Tina Davis, Shamark Davis and the Late Kennie Ray Jackson; daughter, Katlynn Dorlee Armstrong; son, Denim London Williams; sisters, Casie Williams and Joy Green; brothers, Dewayne Williams and Kennie Williams and Joshua Williams; grandparents, Josie Williams and Joyce Jackson. Visitation Saturday, February 13, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Larry James officiating. Interment Kelson Cemetery, Arbroth, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
James F. Butler, Sr.,
78, a resident of Addis and a Plaquemine native passed away on February 8, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was born February 18, 1942 to Isaac Butler, Sr. and Alma Yancy Butler. On April 13, 1963, he married Angel Smith Butler and they had 4 children; Phyllis, Dawn, Marlene, and James, Jr. James retired from Tembec Paper Mill as a Disaster operator after 38 years. James is survived by his daughters Phyllis (Edward) Christophe and Marlene G. Butler, his son James F. Butler, Jr. (Elizabeth), his grandchildren Jordan Butler, Tyler Butler, Jared Christophe, Kori Lannaman, Emilie Butler, and Leonardo Butler, 2 brothers Isaac Butler, Jr. and Percy Butler Sr., 2 sisters Carolyn B. Hammons and Bennyfer B. Governor, an aunt Gloria B. Washington, a sister-in-law Eloise S. Craig, two godchildren Salaris Butler and Isaac Butler, III, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and faithful friends. James was preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Alma Yancy Butler, his wife Angel Butler, stepmother Deloris Butler, daughter Dawn B. Lannaman, and a brother Charles Butler. Visiting 11 AM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Plaquemine until PRIVATE religious services due to COVID at 1 PM conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Jr. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Glyn E. Villere,
age 72, of Pride, LA went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 8, 2021. Glyn was born on June 3, 1948, a native of Erwinville, LA where he grew up and followed in his father footsteps for more than 30 years with Borden’s Milk Co. Glyn and his wife, Judy, have been residents of Pride for 25 years. Glyn was known as a “jack of all trades”. His traits included owning a restaurant, a lawn care service, and working as a plant foreman. His love for outdoors and fishing lead him on many occasions to stock the freezer for anyone to grab. Glyn loved planting his garden, especially his satsuma trees. He was well known as a “satsuma man” when he made his yearly deliveries to everyone in town. He often gave to local fire stations, churches, police stations, hospitals, and even shipped to his daughter in Texas. Glyn thought he could “fix anything” and gave his helping hand to his neighbors who treated him like family. It wasn’t unusual to see him riding on his lawn mower with this favorite girl pup, Molly-McButter. Glyn is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Francis Horner Villere; and 1 brother, Ramie Villere. Glyn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Amond Villere; daughter, Nancy Villere; son, Jason Villere (Shannon); and 3 grandchildren, Arianna, Christopher and Olivia, and 1 brother, Carl Wayne Villere (Paulette). The family would like to give thanks to all of his caregivers and doctors for the special care he received leading to his final days. Family and friends were invited to attend a visitation Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10:00 am- 11:00 am at Central Funeral Home on 9995 Hooper Road, Central, LA 70818. A memorial service followed at 11:00 am where he was honored as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 225-236-0800.
