Myrtle Ann Fleming Gremillion
Myrtle Ann Fleming Gremillion, 89, a resident of Erwinville, LA, and a native of Morganza, LA. She passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a teacher for fifteen years but a lifelong educator to all her children, grandchildren and anyone who needed extra help learning. Myrtle was also a Notary Public serving the community she lived in for thirty years up until right before her pass-ing. She is survived by five sons, Bobby Gremillion (Sheryl), Tommy Gremillion (Jeanne), Marshall D. Gremillion (Brandy), John “Eric” Gremillion (Penny) and Neal G. Gremillion (Tracey); three daughters, Jenny Moss (John), Roberta Starnes (Bill) and Margie Bergeron (Richie); nine-teen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and one great- great- grand-child.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Gremillion, daughter, Elizabeth Gremillion, parents Peter Marshall Fleming and Georgia Neal Fleming, sister, Enola Seymore and brother in law Albert Seymore.
Visitation was at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11:00am. Burial followed at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Robby Gremillion, Clint Gremillion, Justin Gremillion, Shane Gremillion, Kenneth Starnes, Trevor Laiche and Zack Bergeron.
Special thanks to Dr. Padgett and the staff of Baton Rouge General Physicians and also Pointe Coupee Home health and Hospice.
Evelyn V. Chaney
Evelyn V. Chaney passed away peacefully at home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by family on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 96 years old. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens.
Alice Collins
Alice Faye Porche Collins entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her sons, Randy, Brendon, Damian and Todd Collins; sister, Marion Porche Fisher; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Friday, May 10, 2019 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with Rosary at
7:00 pm. Graveside service Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating.
Paul Moore
Paul Moore entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2019 at the age of 48. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.
Cassandra “Teedy” Carter (1960 - 2019)
A resident of Port Allen, Cassandra Carter died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at age 59. Visiting at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 4pm, and resume on Saturday from 9am until service at 11 am at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her mother, Lillie Grimes; three daughters, Shanitra Grimes of Addis, LaYokey Grimes of Zachary and Nakiva Grimes of Brusly; eight grandchildren; three brothers and a host other relatives and friends.
Kayla Joy Billups (2019 - 2019)
Kayla Joy Billups was born on April 23, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. at Texas Chil-dren’s Hospital in Hous-ton, Texas to her proud parents, Miracle D. Myles of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Kevin P. Billups of Brusly, Louisiana. Baby Kayla entered eternal rest on May 1, 2019 at 5:03 a.m., while in the loving care of her mother and father. Before her passing, Baby Kayla was baptized on April 30, 2019 by Bish-op Ruth Thompson, Bible Teachers International Ministries, Spring, Texas. Baby Kayla leaves to cherish her precious memory: her loving parents; her maternal grandparents Janice Montague-Myles and Allen J. Myles, Sr., her paternal grandparents Bruce and Patricia Bil-lups of Brusly, Louisiana; her Aunts Tiffany Myles Crosby, Baton Rouge, LA, Amanda Myles Wright (Eric), Lafayette, LA, Jamie Woolfolk (Bertrand), Maringouin, LA, Reanna Billups-Deggs, Addis, LA; her uncles Allen J. Myles, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Ramond Billups (Shakita) Addis, LA; and a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Baby Kayla was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents, and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Juanita C. Mullican Travasos
Juanita C. Mullican Travasos,a resident of Erwinville, LA died on Thursday, May 9th at the age of 81.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary Roy Mullican, her sisters Barbara Hebert and Alfrieda Featherling and brother Charles Mullican. She is survived by her brother John Mullican and her children David (Diane), Timothy, Mark (Sonjua), Katherine (Kenneth), Michael (Patience) and Matthew (Mary) and former husband Roger (Teresa).
Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren will miss their Mawmaw T. She was a graduate of St. Edmunds Catholic HS in Eunice in 1955. She got her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1957. She worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette then took a “break” to raise her children. She
retired from Pointe Coupee General Hospital after 25 years in nursing, helping countless patients. Juanita spent years taking her children to baseball at Section Road ballpark, Middle and High School sports, Science and Social Studies fairs and other educational activities, Emergency Room visits and other life events. She enjoyed her family and her dog, Spunky. She missed her longtime companion Elmer Johnson and their boating adventures.
Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Friday, May 17, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow directly after at the Lakeland Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet and the Butterfly Wing at Baton Rouge General Mid-city. Juanita, Mom, Aunt Nita, Mawmaw T is missed terribly.
Ruby M. Pourciau
A native of Erwinville, La. and resident of Smithfield, La., Ruby passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads at 1:56 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 79.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene P. White and husband James (Jimbo) White; three sons, Darryl Emile Pourciau and wife Tonya A. Pourciau, Wayne Pourciau and wife Dianne R. Pourciau, Brian S. Pourciau Sr. and wife Cassie O. Pourciau; sister, Florence Jarreau Aymond; brothers, Batiste J. Jarreau and Adam “Boogie” Jarreau; grand-children, Nicholas J. White, Darryl Shawn Pourciau, Caitlyn Mae Pourciau, Josh W. Pourciau, Brian Seville Pourciau, Jr. and Micah James Pourciau; step-grandchildren, Kimberly A. Pravata, Kade E. Pravata and Konnor J. Pravata.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Emile Pourciau; parents, Adam Joseph Jarreau and Leah David Jarreau; brothers, Frank Jarreau, Alvin J. Jarreau, Cecil Jarreau and Dudley Jarreau.
A visitation was held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads from 9 am until 1:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Con-ception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 2:00 pm and interment followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Darryl E. Pourci-au, Darryl Shawn Pourciau, James A. White, Nicholas J. White, Brian Pourciau, Sr., Brian Pourciau, Jr., Wayne Pourciau and Josh W. Pourciau.
Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth “Coonie” Pourciau, Caitlyn Pourciau, Micah Pourciau, Kade Pravata, Konnor Pravata, Kimberly Pravata and Frank Jarreau.
A very special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge General, Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Pointe Coupee Hospice and Acadian Ambulance. Special thanks to all family and friends who supported the family throughout the past weeks.
