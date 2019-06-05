Ella J. Richardson
Ella J. Richardson entered into eternal rest May 24, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her husband, Frank Richardson; daughters, Nedra Gause, Yolonda (Larry) Johnson and Stacy (Trent) Singleton; sons, Frank G. (Elaine) and Stephen (Paulette) Richard-son; sisters, Gloria Harris, Doris Russell and Veronica Aaron; brother, Walter Johnson; 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Visitation was held Friday, May 31, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, SJ officiating. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA.
Audry Faye Pogue
Audry entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019 at the age of 58. Survived by her daughter, Shermecia Howard; sons, Ray Andrews, Jr. and Raymond Robinson.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Pastor James Morrise officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Ruthie Woods Coston
Ruthie Woods Coston entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Ba-ton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Interment St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery, Glynn, LA.
Sidney “Mike” “Reb” Raborn (1942 - 2019)
A Memorial Celebration of Sidney “Mike” Raborn was held Saturday, June 1, First United Methodist Church, Plaquemine, with visitation at 10:00 service at 11:00. Reverend Derrick Hills and Reverend Daryl Tate officiated.
A native of Osyka, Ms he was born 11/6/42, graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1961, served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967, was a Viet Nam Veteran, retired from Dow Chemical in 1994 with 30 years of service.
His favorite Bible verse is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” He loved life with a craving for Harleys, parties, and blues and hard rock. In 2008 he made the switch from customizing Harley’s to his 1957 GMC truck.
He loved hunting, fishing, and fellowshipping making friends in each endeavor of his life, the nicest person anyone would ever meet. He will be missed dearly. Parkinson’s disease took its toll, but he remained high spirited and hopeful until the end, passing away peacefully at his home May 22, with his wife by his side.
Preceded in death by father, Sidney W. Raborn, mother Helen Addison Raborn, brother Charles W. Raborn. Survived by wife of forty years,(Annie) Laurie Hebert Raborn of Port Allen, son Michael D. Raborn, Gretna, daughter Shannon R. Thibodeaux and husband Kirk, Port Allen, daughter Heather Higginbotham, California, sister Patricia Raborn Griffin and husband Bob of Watson. Five grandchildren, Donovan Cullum, Round Rock, Texas, Conner Cullum, Port Allen, Gage and Sydney Thibodeaux, Port Allen, Ernest Fowler, Baton Rouge. Four sisters-in-law who he loved dearly, Julie Hoffer and husband Ronnie, Arlene Jacobson and husband, Jeff, Rhonda Martinez and husband Larry, and Dana Hebert with JuJu Guillume. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for help with final expenses.
Augustus “Buddy” Perry
Augustus “Buddy” Perry entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019 at his Baton Rouge, LA residence at the age of 67. He was a native of Port Allen, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Johnnie Mae Perry; a daughter, Dr. Quinesha Perry Morgan (Patrick); a grandson, Evan Isaiah Morgan; brothers, Robert Perry (Patricia) and John Jackson (Michelle); a dedicated sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Woods; a devoted nephew, Robin D. Perry, Esq.; and a loving niece, Dr. Kinna P. Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances B. Perry; a brother, Bernard Perry; grandparents, Fugler Bernard and Lillie and Ezekiel LaBode. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 8:30 am until funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815.
Cora DiGeorge Blackwell
Cora DiGeorge Blackwell a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on May 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM at the age of 69. She was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother, a powerful woman of God and minister of the Gospel. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her and were touched by her love for her master Jesus– Yeshua.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank Peter DiGeorge, Jr and her mother Cora Davis DiGeorge, both of Sulphur, LA. She is survived by her husband Dennis A Blackwell, her daughter Elizabeth Noel Blackwell, both of Prairieville, LA and her son Joel David Blackwell of Port Allen, LA; 2 step daughters, Toni Blackwell Williams of Thibodaux, LA, and Keri Blackwell Carson of Woodstock, GA; Siblings Frances DiGeorge Veal, New Cumberland, West Virginia, Frank Peter DiGeorge, III Capt. USN Ret., Biloxi, MS, David A DiGeorge, Lt Col USAF Ret, Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine DiGeorge Rushing, Natchitoches, LA, Michael Anthony DiGeorge, Sulphur, LA, and Marietta DiGeorge Cryer, Virginia Beach, VA, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may have a tree planted in her memory through the Jewish National Fund to be planted in Israel. Please visit the website, usa.jnf. org.
Darren Joseph Altazan (1975 - 2019)
On Friday May 24th, 2019, Darren Joseph Altazan, loving husband, son and father of two children, passed away at the age of 43. He was a resident of Krotz Springs and native of Erwinville, La. Although he was experienced in many fields of work, he found his passion in construction surveying in 2007 when he began working for Pan American Civil Consultants. He would go on to work for several construction companies which led him to his final employment with Encompass Energy Services, LLC as a survey party chief in Corpus Christi, Texas alongside his Instrument Operator, and wife Kristen Altazan.
A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, June 1st, at Phibro Rec Club, 324 South Levee Road, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. He was born on August 12, 1975 to proud parents Darryl and Carolyn Major Altazan in Baton Rouge, LA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kristen Kaiser Altazan; daughter, Crislyn Altazan and wife Kelseyann Myers; son, Deven Altazan and girlfriend Morgan Johnson; his four legged children, Tank, Daisy and Jinx; parents, Darryl and Carolyn Major Altazan; mother of his children, Christy Gunter Schexnaildre; paternal grandmother, Lucille Gautreaux Altazan; aunts and uncles, his god-mother, Janet Jewell, Larry and Monica Major, Donna and Jeff Wall, Leroy Major Jr., Wanda VanNorden, Norman Altazan, Glynn and Jackie Altazan, Lizette Hebert and Gwen Altazan; father and mother-in-law, Christopher and Jay Lynn Reed Kaiser; sister in-laws, Amber Vasseur and husband Joseph, Betsy Doucet and husband Coby, Shelby Kaiser and boyfriend Dedrick Sepulveda and Skylar Kaiser; his numer-ous cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Derek Altazan; maternal grandparents, Le-roy and Ruby Jarreau Major; paternal grandfather, Elward “Crack” Altazan Sr.; uncles, his godfather, Elward “Braco” Altazan, Jr. and Brett “Little Crack” Altazan; aunt, Patricia Major and her son Joey Di-Vincinti.
In middle school he ignited his love for football and art. He would go on to play as running back on the varsity football team as a Port Allen High School Pelican. He also participated in weight lifting and the gifted arts program. He was the class clown and always knew how to put a smile on your face. He was a dedicated father, role model and best friend to his children.
Darren was a die-hard LSU fan who would often be seen sporting the purple and gold. He followed UFC/MMA with passion for most of his adult life and rarely missed a fight night. He was an avid hunter and spent much of his spare time building custom 4-wheelers. Throughout his years in the construction industry, he formed numerous friendships and bonds that would last a lifetime. He was known by many titles to the ones he loved including “Doodle Bug”, “Bruh Bruh”, “Doo Doo”, “Darrolyn”, “Uncle D”, “T-man” and “D”.
He will be greatly missed by every life he touched. Special thanks to Chris Erhart, Aaron Major, Christy Schexnaildre, Betsy Doucet, Chris and Jay Lynn Kaiser, Andrew Morvant and Shawn Richard at Encompass Energy Services for being by our sides in our time of need.
Any memorials for the service should be sent to Phibro Rec Club during the celebration hours. Please share memories at www. wilbertservices.com.
Joyce Peavy Caffarel
Joyce Peavy Caffarel, age 94, a lifelong resident of Brusly, passed away May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubbard and Lucy Thibodeaux Peavy; her husband of 61 years, Vernon J. “Paul” Caffarel; her sister, Genevieve Peavy Levert; and her niece, Lisa Levert Lusk. She is survived by her sister, Donna Marie Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle, and sister, Lucy Peacy Landry and husband Walter. She is also survived by her nephews, David Paul Landry and wife Anh, and Whelman Joseph Landry; a special great-nephew, Grant Howard Vu Landry; nieces, Gayle Marie Levert and partner Madeline, Janis Levert Stoner, Clare Levert Harmon and husband Neal, Ann Levert Byrd and husband Bob, and Jean Levert Hood and husband Don.
Visitation was on Saturday, June 1st, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment in the church mausoleum.
Joyce was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She was a 1941 graduate of Brusly High School and a 1945 graduate of Loui-siana State University. She was retired from the State of Louisiana, Division of Family Services. She was proud of her association with the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center where she served as a volunteer do-cent. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to friends, Rosemary Sarradet Babin and Julia LeJeune. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories at www. wilbertservices.com.
Katie Lynn Roan Woodall
Mrs. Katie Lynn Roan Woodall, 70, a native of Rocky Branch, LA and resident of Central, LA passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Woodall was a teacher for over 30 years in the Central School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zephra Mae Moore Roan and George Mason Roan; three brothers, George Davis Roan, Billy Joe Roan and Jimmy Roan and three sisters, Betty Mae Roan Martin, Patsy Jean Roan Russell and Alice Faye Roan Poole. She is survived by her son and daughter in law; Frank “BJ” Woodall and Ashley Woodall of Addis, LA; grandson, Fulton Page Woodall of Addis, LA; husband of 23 years, Albert Buford “Sonny” Woodall of Central, LA; brother and sister in law, Raymond Roan and Lorree Roan of Monroe, LA; brother, Bobby John Roan of Monroe, LA and sister and brother in law, Diane Roan Yoes and Greg Yoes.
Services were held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Lionel Kennedy
A resident of Port Allen, Lionel Kennedy died on May 24, 2019, at age of 67. Visitation on Friday, May 31st, from Noon until 4pm at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services. Visitation resumed on Saturday at funeral home from 9am until service at 10am.
Rogers Joseph DeCuir
Rogers, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on May 26, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a Vietnam 1st Air Calvary Division Airmobile E-5 Sargent that received “The Bronze Star Medal” for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces. He also received “The Air Medal” for Meritorious Achievement while participating in “Aerial Flight.” His Platoon was called “Hell on Wheels.”
He was a resident of Erwinville, LA and a native of Lakeland, LA. Visiting was held at Immaculate Conception Church, Lakeland, LA on Friday May 31, 2019 from 9.a.m. until mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Officiating Father Todd Lloyd. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
He is survived by his Wife Alveria M. DeCuir, Daughter India DeCuir, three Grandchildren Brent, Dimond and Romello DeCuir all of Erwinville, LA Sisters Patricia (Eddie) Davis Las Vegas Nevada, Stella (Charles) Gremillion and Michelle (Darryl) Louis Erwinvile, LA, a Godchild Tony Davis Las Vegas, Nevada, numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives. He was proceeded in death by his parents Ernest and Ida Ricard DeCuir and sister Mary Maxine DeCuir. Pallbearers were Brent DeCuir, Romello DeCuir, Anthony Marshall, Nathan Wright, Wilbert Wright and Willard Wright. Our family will like to give spe-cial thanks to Dr. Adrian Landry and Dr. Gary Field of the Baton Rouge Clinic, Dr. Jeffery Hyde of LA. Cardiology Associates, Dr. London Guidry of Vascular Surgery Associates, Dr. Basireddy Mahesh of Renal Associates.
Our family would like to give a very special thanks to his care team of Fresenius Kidney Care Center of West Port in Port Allen, LA and Audubon Hospice Care Baton Rouge, LA. Professional Services Entrusted To A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.