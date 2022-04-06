James Rodney “Bebo” Aguillard
passed away at his home in Grosse Tete on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the age of 66. He was a native of Port Allen. Bebo was a retired painter with Local 728. Per his wishes Bebo was cremated and services will be private. Bebo is survived by Kylee Aguillard. Bebo was preceded in death by his wife, Mariann Smith Aguillard; parents, Morris “Bro” and Joan “Boo” Seguin Aguillard; brother, Donnie Aguillard. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Roy Eugene Jones,
age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born in AL, raised in MS, a former resident of Baton Rouge and current of Erwinville. For many years he did contract work with Black’s Auto Salvage in Brusly, where he brought them donuts every Thursday morning. Roy was a good-hearted man, neighbor, and friend. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He had a love for animals, country music, working in his shop, and shooting pool with his tournament partner, Frank Barrow. Roy is survived by his long-time companion, Marsha Smith; Shirley Lee, who he thought of as his daughter; his sister, Bobbie Jo Partin and his aunt, Janie Tindall of MS. A religious service wase held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2pm, with visitation from 12pm until the service. Rev. Jimmy Womack will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Curtis A. Varnado,
79, a resident of Watson, journeyed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, while holding hands with his beloved wife of 55 years, his daughter, and his younger brother. Coach Varnado was incredibly devoted to his wife, Ida’lie, his daughter, Stacey, and his beloved granddaughters, Sloane and Skylar. A native of Hammond, he graduated from Hammond High School in 1960 and played football at Southern Mississippi University and Southeastern Louisiana University, where he was a member of a conference championship squad. He received his masters degree in educational administration from LSU in 1982. Coach Varnado’s passion, besides his family, was his 40-year career, as a dedicated educator, performing duties as a football coach and athletic director, an American history teacher, and assistant principal. He is survived by his wife, Ida’lie Pennison Varnado, formerly of New Roads; his daughter, Stacey Varnado O’Mahony of Plano, Texas; his granddaughters, Sloane Elizabeth Meziere O’Mahony and Skylar Elyse Walker O’Mahony; his son-in-law, Sean F. O’Mahony; his sister, Brenda Neal, and his brothers, Johnny, David, and Gerald Varnado; his brothers-in-law, Tony and Eugene Pennison, and sisters-in-law, Virginia Pennison, Joanne Pennison, Stacy Varnado, and Lisa Varnado, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvie Curtis Varnado and Gracie Johnson Varnado and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest A. Pennison and Durene Walker Pennison. Celebration of Life services was held on Wednesday, March 30th at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11817 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. Burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery immediately following. Pallbearers will be Coach Varnado’s former football players: Terry Hobbins, Bruce Bass, Wayne Delapasse, Randy Gay, John Jarrell, and Darius Matthews, Sr. Honorary pallbearers are all of Coach’s former players from E.J. Gay Junior High, St. Theresa, Central Private, Port Allen, Brusly, Catholic High of Baton Rouge, Albany, Clinton, Denham Springs, and Live Oak. The family of Curtis Varnado would like to thank the first responders from the Watson fire department, the chaplain, emergency room and ICU staffs from Ochsner Hospital of Baton Rouge, their extended family and friends who sat beside them and Coach at the ICU, and the Velma Williams family with whom they bonded in the ICU waiting room.
Myiesha Adams,
a resident of Brusly, LA, departed this life on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Visitation was held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr. in Plaquemine, LA on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resumes on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m. Internment Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Beautiful Myiesha leaves to cherish her memory three lovely children: Maliyah, Maniya and Markeith; her father: Harold Godfrey; and brother, Armond Adams. She was preceded in death by her mother: Lois Allen Adams and brother Markeith Adams; Maternal grandparents Fred and Cecile (Green) Allen. Services entrusted to Pugh’s Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.
Robert L. Washington
entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the age of 66. He was a Landscaper and Veteran in the United States Army. Survived by his sisters, Lillie M. Price and Elnora Williams. Visitation Saturday, April 2, 2022 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Pastor George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Myrtis Deen Bosley,
a native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis, age 74, departed this life on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visiting at Roscoe Mortuary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9 am until religious service at 11:00 am at New Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 23610 Seminary St., Plaquemine, La. Pastor Andrew Richardson Interment Grace Memorial. She is survived by her son, Frederick A. Royal Jr.; her daughters, Timmiette Royal and Sonetra Royal Johnson (Marques); 2 sisters, Ella Jean McGinnis and Gloria Evans; 8 brothers, Herman Bosley Jr. (Joann), Norman Sr., Dennis, O’Neal Sr., Fred Sr., Michael (Sharon) Isaac (Debbie), and Bruce Bosley Sr. (Charlean); and 10 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, (225) 687-4216.
