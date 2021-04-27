Laura Ellen Mayeux
passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, April 18. She was 62 and a native of Brusly. She was currently residing there. She was a proud retired educator from East Baton Rouge Parish. She taught at St. Aloysius, St. Joseph’s Academy, Kenilworth, Southeast Middle, and Capitol Middle. She served as a cantor at St. Aloysius, St. Patrick, and Immaculate Conception in Lakeland. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Laura loved music and teaching and was a gentle spirit who found the beauty in all things. She loved to draw, sing, and loved her greyhounds. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Daughters Court 2079 and managed their annual scholarship. She volunteered with the WBR Library. She was a 1977 graduate of Redemptorist High School and graduated with a BA in Education from LSU in 1981. She earned a Master’s of Library Science from LSU in 2016. She is survived by her two sisters, Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert (Roylee) of Sunset and Julie Mayeux of Brusly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Leona Bordelon Mayeux; her maternal grandparents, Belfor and Florence Couvillion Bordelon; and her paternal grandparents, Wilford and Annie Guillot Mayeux. Laura will be missed by so many and we know she is singing with the angels. Special thanks to her dear friends Joan Alleman, Kim Callegan, Patience Travasos, Viola Jackson, Edana Robnett, Luis Interiano, Chris Knight and many others who helped take care of her. A memorial service was held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, April 24, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment followed in the church mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Daughters Court 2079 Scholarship or WBR Library. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Carmeisha LaChandra Pugh-Gordon,
age 33, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Relatives, friends of the family were invited to attend Her Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, April 24, 11:30AM, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St, Plaquemine, LA with Pastor Nolan Carlin officiating. Visitation was held at the church from 8:00AM until the hour of service. Interment St Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. Carmeisha was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Pugh. Jr.; Grandparents, Lawrence Sr. and Cecile A. Pugh, Felix Jr and Mable E Williams. She leaves to cherish her many precious memories, her husband, Windrick A Gordon Sr; 5 Children, Tyrieon, Jemeric, Mia, Windrick, Jr. and Zyria Gordon; her mother, Terry Pugh; Stepfather, Reginald Butler; Stepmother, Charmaine Pugh; 4 Sisters, Lakeisha Pugh, Kayla Pugh, Myra Williams and Ericqunda Johnson; 1 Brother, Lawrence Pugh III; Mother-in-law, Elnora G. Watkins; Aunt, Lisa P. Butler; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and special friends. “Live Responsibly, Love Unselfishly, Wear Your Masks” Professional Funeral Services, Inc., “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001. Please visit www.professionalfuneralservices.com to Sign the Guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.