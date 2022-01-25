Theresa Butler Isaac
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, January 14, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Madisonville, LA. She was born on October 3, 1942, to the union of John Butler, Sr., and Tessie Ventress Butler. Theresa was a native and resident of Maringouin, LA. She was a retired Cook Manager for Walmart. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter Leticia Renee Woods of Madisonville, LA.; two sons Jerry Lee Isaac Jr. (Lalita) of Houston, TX and Jermaine Le’Dell Isaac (Shalonda) of Lafayette, LA. Four grandchildren, Breona Derozan, Emyia Woods, Bryson Williams, and Ja’Myrik Isaac. Four sisters, Sadie Nelson of Port Allen, LA, Alice Brown (Freddie) of Los Angeles, CA, Barbara Dorsey (William) of Lomita, CA and Linda Webb of Fordoche, LA; two brothers Horace Butler Sr. and Curtis Butler of Los Angeles, CA and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Lee Isaac Sr.; parents John Butler Sr and Tessie Ventress Butler; brothers, John Butler Jr. and Howard Butler Sr.; sister, Tessie B. Handy, and son-in-law, Carlton R. Woods. Public viewing, Friday, January 21, 2022 at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church. Service conducted by Reverend Julius Egby. Interment at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Cemetery. For our safety and yours, MASKS are REQUIRED. We thank you for your cooperation. Arrangements entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services, Baton Rouge, LA.
Brenda Kay Wright Bezet passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the age of 70. She was a retired LPN; resident of Denham Springs and native of Brusly, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 5 to 8pm and resumed on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 9am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Kay is survived by her children, Cindy Bezet Hart and husband Roger, and Kyle Bezet; grandchildren, Christian Stelly, and Bryce Stelly; great granddaughter, Kinleigh Woodworth; sisters, Lynda Hergruder, Nancy Coots, Marla Dietrich and Barbara Ramagos and husband Brian; dearest friend, Linda Tullier and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Carol Wayne Bezet; and parents, Kyle and Orleta Wilkins Wright. Pallbearers will be Kyle Bezet, Bryce Stelly, Roger Hart, David Ramagos, Trey Bezet and L.J. Bezet. Kay was a very talented artist and loved to work in her yard with her flowers. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joseph “Joe” Edward Bond
of Baton Rouge, LA passed away early on January 18, 2022 after battling a long term illness. Joe was born on December 16, 1936 in Magnolia, MS. Early on, he moved to Baton Rouge with his new wife to start their life together. Joe worked 37 years at the Honeywell Plant in Baton Rouge. He also built cabinets for the Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream company for over 30 years. Joe loved serving the lord. He traveled on mission trips to India, Belize, and Mexico. Joe is survived by Beverly Wilson Bond wife of 64 years, daughter Tina Bond Gilbert and husband Boone Gilbert, Barry and wife Janie, W. Keith and wife Michelle (New) Bond, Stephen and wife Julie Lane. Grandchildren- Chad, Leigh Ann, Joseph, Zachary, Blake, Rebecca, Jenna, Harrison, and Alec. Great Grandchildren- Ava, Grayson, Penny, Brogan, Livy, Calvin, Leo, Addie, Leia, and Lucy. Brother John Milton Bond. Joe was preceded in death by parents Turner Wilson and Rosa Lee Bond, brothers Tay Bond and Bob Bond and sister Tempie Williams. Visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on January 23, 2022 from 12:00 until services at 3:00. Burial anuary 24, 2022, at 10:00 at Resthaven. Pallbearers Joseph Bond, Zachary Bond, Blake Gilbert, Jacob Hebert, Alec Bond and Kevin Alford. The Family of Joseph E. Bond wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Jefferson Baptist Church for their ministry to Joe and his family this past year. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Brett Dwain Smith
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6. Brett Dwain Smith of Glynn, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was the biggest jokester with the biggest heart. His hobbies included athletics, technology, and making people laugh. Brett was a computer technician for most of his career. He was a recipient of a high school All American Football award. Stemming from his love of the sport, Brett was a football coach at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for 10 years. He is preceded in the death by his father, Mansel Timothy Smith, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Gilbert Smith; his mother, Bobbie Bueche Smith; daughters, Aubrey Thompson (Brent), Jessica Smith, and Payton Smith (Chad); son, Payne Smith (Emily); as well as grandchildren, Ayden, Emma Grace, and Norah Lynn; his brother, Mansel Timothy Smith, Jr.; and sister, Niki Wade (Tim). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, January 21, 2022, with a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
