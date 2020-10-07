Marilyn B. Benton,
a native of Norco, La. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a retired personal administrator for Placid Oil Refinery in Port Allen, LA. Marilyn enjoyed her bowling league, her Bridge Card group, was very active in the neighborhood coffee group, working in her flower garden and traveling. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford P. Boudreaux and Sophie Gaubert Boudreaux; two sisters, Beryl Oubre and Dardnella Roberts. She is survived by her four children; Sam H. Benton, Jr. (Tanyau), Kent A. Benton (Karen), Brent M. Benton (Matthew) and Stephen A. Benton (Adriane); 10 grandchildren, Myndi, Lorie, Lindsey, Forrest, Heather, Keith, Hunter, Bryce, William and Emmersyn; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends were invited to attend the visitation which was held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home-East on Friday October 2, 2020 from 1 pm until funeral service begins at 2 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks were required to be worn. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Kay Guerin Cannon,
a resident of Maurepas, La., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Wallace Guerin and Emma Rae Guerin and a brother, Kurt Wallace Guerin. Kay is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry G. Cannon. She is survived by a brother, Scott Guerin and wife Debra Guerin, a sister-in-law and spouse, Ellen (Guerin) Blackledge and many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Kay touched many young lives as an elementary school teacher for 26 years at Holy Family School in Port Allen. Kay was active in Girl Scouts as a scout and years as an adult achieving the Silver Leadership award. Pallbearers were Austin Guerin, Jamie Cannon, Thomas Cannon, Grant Guerin, Corey Creed, and Matt Deshotel. Honorary pallbearers were Desmond Gilliam and Pat Creed. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 10 a.m.until service at 11 a.m. conducted by Marty Cannon. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Leo “Sonny” Flynn,
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Sonny passed away at home on October 3, 2020. He served his country as a proud Marine and was a dedicated BASF Chemical Company employee for 30 years. He graduated from Port Allen High School. Sonny was a founding member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a faithful friend. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Francis Flynn Jr. and Thelma Marie Lieux. Sonny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita L. Flynn; son, Stephen D. Flynn; daughter, Stephenie Flynn Allen (Frank C. Allen III); brother, William “Bill” Flynn (Billie Flynn); grandchildren, Patrick R. Flynn, Megan P. Flynn, Katherine E. Allen, Frankie C. Allen IV, J. Daryl Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Sonny’s grandsons: Patrick Flynn, Frankie Allen, Daryl Tate, and Godsons: Todd Flynn, David Marionneaux, Erik Rathcke. Visitation on Tuesday, October 6 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday October 7 at 12:30 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Dorothy Guerin-Hollins
of Erwinville, La., born June 27, 1940 peacefully passed away on September 18, 2020. Public viewing Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9 am-10 am at Hall Davis 1160 Port Allen, La 70767. Graveside service at 10:30 am, St. Peter Baptist Church 5745 Poydras Bayou Dr. Erwinville, La. She is survived by one daughter Wanda Hollins of Erwinville, two son’s Michael (Tara) Hollins, Port Allen, John (Marie) Hollins of Hartford, CT. Two brothers Albert (Bobby) Fred Guerin, both of Erwinville, a sister Rosemary Cobb of New Roads, four grandchildren Christopher and Cody Hollins, Tiara and Terriona Johnson of Baton Rouge, two great grandchildren Kayleb Hollins, Tristan Collier, four godchildren, host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Proceeded in death by husband Thomas Hollins Jr., one sister Betty Washington, four brothers Sydney, Joseph, John, Raymond Guerin.
Laurel Foster “Lalee”, Boone,
of Morgan City, LA, departed this Earth on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Laurel was born on November 25, 1963, in Hohen Solms, LA. to Amos Foster Sr and Amelia White Foster of White Castle, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amelia and Amos Foster Sr.; 1 brother, Amos Foster Jr and 1 sister, Patricia Cox. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Richard Boone Sr of Morgan City, LA; 3 children, Dominique, Richard Jr, and Barnita Boone; 2 grandchildren, Madison Boone and Montel Williams Jr.; 4 sisters, Dorothy Williams, Shalanda (Mark) Allen, Betty and Rose Foster; 5 brothers, Edward (Wanda), Brian, Emerson (Kim), David (Dimey), and Jammie Foster and a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends were invited to attend Her Celebration of Life viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020, 4:00-7:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767. Her Graveside Service was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in White Castle, LA on Moss St. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Avenue Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.
Stephen Lawrence Houk,
born February 9, 1955, died peacefully with his family by his side on September 4, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge as a result of a vehicle accident. He was a native of Covington and long-time resident of Baton Rouge. Stephen will be remembered for his incredible talent as a piano player. He played with numerous talents including Louise Mandrell, The Judds, Van Broussard, Floyd Brown, and the Greg Wright Band, as well as many others. For many years, Stephen also provided music for Sunday services at numerous local churches. Stephen operated his own successful piano tuning business and worked at both the LSU School of Music and for over 40 years at O’Neills Music as a piano technician. Music was his life. Stephen was a hardworking, selfless person and brought joy to so many people with his music. Stephen was a loving father, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lurlean M. Houk and father, Preston T. Houk, Sr. of Covington, and his beloved dog, Lily. He is survived by his two daughters, Christina Cummings and husband, Daniel of Chattanooga, TN, Lauren Houk and partner, Gabriel Cook of Addis. He also leaves behind his four siblings, Preston T. Houk, Jr. Charles Houk and Paul Houk of Covington, and his sister, Laurie H. Aydell of Baton Rouge. Stephen was grandfather to seven loving grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Angelina, Zachary, Ty’Asia, Taelyn, and Gage, plus numerous nephews, a niece, cousins, and friends. You may leave any memories of Steve online at www.sealefuneral.com. Stephen will be missed by many and never forgotten. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Addis Community Center, 7520 LA 1, Addis, LA.
