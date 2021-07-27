Wesley Bessye Jr.,
entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2021 at the age of 79. Survived by his wife, Norma Bessye; daughter, Shaunta Bessye; sons, Michael Warner and Ronnie Moore. Preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and Wesley, Sr. Bessye; sister, Lillie Grimes. Visitation Saturday, July 24, 2021 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Mary Ann Bessie officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Clara Davis
entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2021 at the age of 60. Visitation Saturday, July 31, 2021 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Dezmon Jerome “Dez” Hamilton
entered into eternal rest at his residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 8:45 am. He was a 34 year old native of Zachary; a Supervisor at Exxon Lubrication-Port Allen; owner of the soon to be “The Sweet Corner”; and was a member of the Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Alsen Community. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3-8 pm; viewing resumed at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Fred Smith, pastor on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Stanley Plain, Sr.; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his parents, Danita Cage and Ricky T. Hamilton; children, Diamon J., Destanee J., De’Mir J. and Dezire’ J. Hamilton; siblings, De’Jon Cage, Ricky Hamilton, II (Samantha), Wendell Thomas, Jr. (Marlissia), Kolton, Reagan, Leah and Mason Hamilton; maternal grandfather, Johnny McDonald, Sr.; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his son, Dezmon Jerome Hamilton, Jr. “Little Dez”
Alex Dewayne Schofield entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2021 at the age of 32. Survived by his mother, Tawanda Schofield-Knightshed; son, Micah Schofield; daughters, Alexsion Williams, Lynn Zaylee Allen and Aubriona Duron; twin sister, Alexes Schofield; sisters, Ashley Schofield, Katera Skelton and Kalena Skelton; brothers, Ashton Schofield, Kalvin Skelton, Koby Skelton and Astin Craig. Visitation Saturday, July 24, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Road, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Julia Ann LeJeune “Tweety”, a native and resident of Brusly, LA, received her wings Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the age of 61. She leaves to cherish two daughters, Christina LeJeune and Hope (Otis Jr.) LeJeune; a granddaughter, Jordyn Royal; a bonus son, Collin Solomon; mother, Inez LeJeune; two sisters, Barbara (Hase Jr.) LeJeune and Gail LeJeune; four brothers, Calvin (Synthia) LeJeune, David LeJeune, Donald LeJeune, and Joseph LeJeune Sr.; two nephews, Joshua LeJeune and Joseph LeJeune Jr.; and one great niece, Avionna Poellintz. Visitation Friday July 23, 2021 at Mt. Zion Inner City BC, 24400 Eleanor Dr, Plaquemine, La. from 3pm-5pm. Home going celebration was Saturday July 24, 2021 at Mt. Zion BC, viewing 9am-11am, with services at 11 am. Services conducted by Reverend Ricardo Handy, interment in Antioch BC cemetery, Brusly, La. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.
Lorena Michelle Brocksmith,
a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the age of 57. She was a dedicated office manager with Turner Industries for 30 years, she loved her job and coworkers. Lorena was a resident of Killian and former resident of Plaquemine and Addis, LA. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10am until religious services at 12 pm, conducted by Darryl Courtney. She is survived by her children, Rhett Tanner, Jr. and fiancé Sheri, Michael Tanner and wife Kristy, and Daniel Tanner; grandchildren, Gage Tanner, Simon and Vincent Pham, Kyleigh and Cameron Forbes; siblings, Roxanne Brocksmith, Donald Brocksmith and wife Crystie, and Rosemary Brocksmith; niece, Gretchen Brocksmith and nephews, Jonathon, Michael and David McDonald, Rufus Graham, Aaron and Steven Brocksmith, and Clint Brocksmith. Preceded in death by parents, C.E. Brocksmith and Kaydonna Hill Brocksmith Gerace; and step father, Sam Gerace. Lorena loved her cats, being on the water and spending time with her family and friends. Special thanks to Cindy Lewis Vidrine and Sheila Schwartz for their support and loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cara’s House in Ascension Parish. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joyce Marie Dunn
On July 14th, Joyce Marie Dunn entered into eternal rest with her family by her side. She will be cherished and deeply missed by her husband Huey Dunn; 2 children: Rodney (Faith) of Addis, Louisiana and Jamie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is remembered and also cherished by her 8 Grandchildren, one Great-grandson, 2 Stepsons all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Joyce is also honored and will be deeply missed by her 5 sisters and 2 brothers all of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Visitation Monday July 26, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m., Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Interment at Southern Memorial Garden, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
