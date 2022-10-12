Kenneth Duane Bolden
Kenneth, a welder, passed away on August 19, 2022 as t his home in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his only child, Adrell Beverly from Port Allen; and two brothers Joseph Lands, Jr., and David Bolden. He was preceded in death by his parents Warnella Wade and Wilmer Bolden; one brother Dennis Ray Bolden; two sisters Rosa Bolden Palmer and Glenda Gale Lands Maloney. A memorial service, officiated by Bishop J. LaMotte, Sr., will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Jayden ‘Jaybird’ Fazzio
19, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Zachary, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. There was a visitation on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial at Azalea Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Kristen Lees of Port Allen; his father Joey Fazzio and his wife Shelby of Zachary; two sisters: McKenzie Myers and Hensley Fazzio; three brothers: Brennan Fazzio, who was also his best friend, Jude Myers and Wesson Fazzio; grandparents Kim Tucker and Mike Tucker; grandmother Angela D’Amico; grandparents Scott and Lisa Lees; and grandparents Mark and Sharon Bordelon. He is also survived by his girlfriend Allison Gaines. Preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry Fazzio and his uncle Justin Fazzio. Pallbearers will be Mike Tucker, Brennan Fazzio, Gabe Prudhomme, Jacob Lees, Jesse Sumrall, and Cooper Knaps. Honorary pallbearers will be Carson Wilcox, Chase Davis, Troy Falgout, Clayton Roberts, and Hayden Thibodeaux. He was a 2021 graduate of Zachary High School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://gofund.me/3b99b1f8. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
David Solomon, Jr. entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2022 at the age of 66. Survived by daughter, China Knox and Rebecca (Dedrick) Daniels; sisters, Adrian (Willie) Beverly of Baton Rouge; brothers, Larry and Darryl Solomon of Port Allen, LA. Preceded in death by parents, David and Sally M. Solomon. Funeral Service Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Pastor Johnny Griffin officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Joseph Salvadore Pollage, Sr.,
‘Joe’, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Joe is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 ½ years, Evella Marie Crochet Pollage; his son, Joseph ‘Jody’ Pollage, Jr.; his parents, Frank and Mary Colletti Pollage; his sister, Mary Pollage Grant and her husband Marshall and their son, Anthony; his sister, Angelina Pollage Bourgeois and her husband William Sr.; his brother, Victor ‘Vic’ Pollage and his wife Ida Mae and their son, Frank Dell; and brother-in-law, Frank Calvaruso. Joe is lovingly remembered by his children, Debra Pollage Stewart of Walker, Robert Pollage of Addis, and Maria Pollage-Toups and husband Thomas Toups of Brusly; his grandchildren, Samantha Stewart Montoya and husband Michael, James Stewart, Jr., Taylor Toups Manola and husband Blake, Madison Toups-Randolph and husband Haydn; his great-grandchildren, Maya Jade Montoya, Presley Marie Toups-Slater, and Christian Paul Manola; his sister, Susie Calvaruso, numerous nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. A visitation was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, October 7th, 10: 30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Arun John. Entombment in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to your favorite charity. Charites of his choice were: American Heart Association, National Kidney Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), Dementia Society of America www.demeitiasociey.org), American Diabetes Association and the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank all those who shared in the joy and happiness that was his life. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of Ochsner Plaquemine Emergency Department, and Our Lady of the Lake ICU and 4th floor medical personal who cared for our father. We would also like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and all of their caregivers who helped our father, as well as us, though this journey. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sherry Lopez Pourciau,
A loving mother, Sherry Lopez Pourciau, passed away at her home in Brusly on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the age of 86. Sherry was born Sherry Elizabeth Lopez on October 19, 1935 in Bayou Goula to Rudolph and Junice Bourg Lopez. They preceded her in death, as did her husband, Lynn Jules Pourciau; her infant daughter; her son, Michael Wayne Pourciau; her two siblings, Lynn Joseph Lopez and Iris Mae Lopez Cascio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doyle and Betty Altazan; brothers-in-law, Charlie Chimento, Randolph Gros and George “Zip” Lefebvre Jr.; great-grandson, Karson Mascaro. Sherry is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen “”Suzi”” Tullier and Shane, Lynette Kling and Kyle, Mikki Carr and Kenny, Lisa Altazan Ware and Mike; daughter-in-law, Diane Pourciau; siblings, Joyce Lopez Gros and Myrtis Lopez Chimento; sister-in-law, Emma Lee Lefebvre; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Wednesday, October 5th, 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Arun John. Entombment in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers for the family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.