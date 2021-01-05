Roger W. Payne,
born March 17, 1941 in Bryson City, NC passed away peacefully at his home in Port Allen, with his family by his side on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Roger retired from Dow Chemical as an operator in LHC-2 in 2000. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, January 5, from 10 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. David Allen. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum. Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Guidry Payne; three children, Darrell J. Payne of Port Allen, Brett Payne and wife Anna of Erwinville, and Karen Payne Jones and husband Kurt of Prairieville; three grandchildren, Corey Jones and wife Elizabeth, Taylor Jones Grow and husband Asa, and Logan Payne Sibley and husband Carlton; four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Eleanor Jones, Marilyn and Jameson Sibley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by parents, James and Pearl Monteith Payne; two sisters and a brother. Roger enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, hunting and camping with his son-in-law and grandson. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and Griswold Home Health for their excellent care of Roger. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society of Baton Rouge, St. Joseph Hospice or Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Henry “Bucket” Scott Jr.
On Saturday, December 26, 2020, around 4:50 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the Almighty God, so gently called Henry “Bucket” Scott, Jr. that only he could hear the summons. Bucket entered his earthy life on February 18, 1940, to the union of Henry and Josephine Scott. As a native of Dorseyville and resident of Bayou Goula, Louisiana, he was educated in Iberville Parish school system. He served as a Deacon at St. John the Baptist Church in Dorseyville, LA. Bucket was the owner of Bucket’s Medical Transportation; served diligently throughout the Parish as Deputy Iberville Parish Assessor; Supervisor, Iberville Parish Council Maintenance Department; and bus driver for the Iberville Parish School System. He also served as Parish Councilman for District 3. Bucket was retired from Iberville Parish School System and Iberville Parish Assessor’s Office. Bucket was a Veteran of the United States Army and Navy. He was also the owner/coach for the Dorseyville Dodgers Sugar Cane League Baseball Team. Bucket leaves ten children to cherish his loving memory: Daryll Starks of Plaquemine, LA; Kirk Scott Sr. of White Castle, LA; Tiffany (Emile) Nash of Port Allen, LA; Elliott (Michelle) Womack of Baton Rouge, LA; Vivical (Larry) Grate of Nolanville, TX; Broderick Scott of Bayou Goula, LA; April Scott of Plaquemine, LA; Joshua Scott of Baton Rouge, LA; Derbigny (Alexis) Handy of Brusly, LA; and Shayla Singleton of White Castle, LA; 23 grandchildren, Kirk Jr., Kerisha, Tyler, Emily, Brandon, Jalen, Jada, Darius, Amanda, Des’Teney, Shakira, Gerard Jr., Nyla, Mikea, Nyja, Reagan, Jakelya, Mariah, Mya, Alexis III, Kylie, Scott, Skye; one great-grandchild Kaylnn; seven siblings, Everlina Stitt, Shalimar, FL; Gloria Lowery, Detroit, MI; Emma Dominique and Diane Delone, Baton Rouge, LA; Jacqueline McCoy and Josie Dominque (Ronald) Dorseyville, LA; Debra Williams, Brusly, LA; two brothers-in-law: Perry (Joyce) Young, St. Gabriel, LA; MacArthur Young, Sr., Bayou Goula, LA; two sisters-in-laws: Mary (Clinton) Shropshire, Prairieville, LA; Kattie (Ronald) Chattmon, New Orleans, LA and a devoted god-child Sharmel Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emyrtle Young Scott; parents Henry Scott and Josephine Scott; and two brothers Curtis Scott and Worneal Scott. Viewing was Friday, Jan 1, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Gregory L. Coates, Pastor. Interment in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery. Roscoe Mortuary Plaquemeine, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Victor Joseph Woods
entered into eternal rest on December 24, 2020 at the age of 81. He retired from Union Texas Petro. Survived by his wife, Betty Woods; daughters, Vicki Woods and Dianne (Albert) Brock; sons, Victor (Jewel) Woods, Virnado Woods, Sidney (Nikeisha) Woods and Stewart (Kimberly) Woods; brother, Clarence (Iona) Woods; grandchildren, Jade, Faith, Destin, Serrea, Sidney, Jr., Joseph, Soleil, Solara and Tyler. Visitation Wednesday, December 30, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. The family will have a private funeral service. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Ernest Kirby Gaspard
passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, surrounded by family members, at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet at the age of 75. He was a native of Lettsworth and resident of Port Allen. Ernest was a US Navy Veteran. After serving in The Navy, Ernest opened his business, Universal Electronics. He retired from his business to hunt, fish, wood work, volunteer at the Baton Rouge Food Bank and be a beekeeper. Ernest also served as the Captain of the Auxiliary Port Allen Police Department for many years. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Sunday, January 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Monday, 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Ernest is survived by his three children, Julie G. Andrus and husband Alan of Prairieville, Kevin M. Gaspard of Port Allen, Lori G. Kolb and husband Jason of Port Allen; six grandchildren, Logan, Ashtan, Julia and Madison Andrus, Gracie and Remi Kolb; sister-in-law, Barbara Gaspard; brother-in-law, Ronald Deshotels; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Judy Belle Benton Gaspard; daughter, Amy Marie Gaspard; parents, Robert Ira Sr. and Rhea Ducote Gaspard; three siblings, Robert Ira Gaspard Jr., Inez G. Vead and Vivian G. Deshotels. The family would like to thank the staff at The Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet in ICU-B and special friends, Tracy and Grant Albarado and neighbors, Rusty and Melissa Nolen. Memorial donations may be made to the Baton Rouge Food Bank in his honor to continue his commitment to feeding families.Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mary Rivet “Maggie” Brown,
a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at Landmark Nursing Home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the age 91. She was a resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Mary is survived by her son, Peanut LeRay and wife Irma; daughter, Linda Verret and husband Lilton, Jr.; grandchildren, Ricky LeRay and wife Shannon, Todd LeRay and wife Sonya, Ron LeRay and wife Joni, Bridget Hebert and husband Adam, Cristy Cormier and husband Tyrone, Chad Verret and wife Toni, Brent LeRay and wife Candice, Brad LeRay, and Adrianne LeRay; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Navarre; numerous nieces and nephews; and her pokeno buddies. Preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Brown; son, Butch LeRay, Jr.; parents, Roger and Albina Biehler Rivet; sister, Earline Hahn Wade and brothers, Errol, Emory, Leslie, Desmond, Eldred, Ralph and Phillip Rivet. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Mary loved to play bingo, pokeno and cards. She loved her grandchildren. Special thanks to Landmark for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mildred Marie Marks Chustz,
a retired hairdresser and a resident of Lakeland, died at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing Home, New Roads. She was 81 and a native of Port Barre, Louisiana. A private religious service was held at Niland’s Funeral Home, New Roads, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Entombment followed in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. She is survived by two daughters and one son-in law, Cynthia Green, Erwinville; Sandra Pourciau, husband Wayne, Lakeland; four grandchildren, Sara Hendler and husband Alan, and Eric Pourciau, Marietta, GA, Bryce Miller and wife Len, and Kalyn Miller, Lakeland; three sisters, Eva Jane Lalonde, Oscar, Rita Arnaud, Morgan City, and Elsie Guidry (Howard), Port Barre. Preceded in death by her husband, Alton (Boug) Chustz, daughter, Stacie Miller, parents, Edgar Marks, Sr. and Clemence Marks, brothers and sisters; son-in-law, Jack Green. Special thanks to Lakeview Manor Nursing Home and Pointe Coupee Hospice.
Danny Keith Welch
Followed by a vacancy in our hearts, Danny Keith Welch a resident of Brusly, LA, passed away, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the age of 59. Danny was a gentle soul and kind person who never met a stranger. He is best remembered for the time in his life that he trained and rode Appaloosa horses and being recognized nationally for his accomplishments. At one time, Danny started a program where he travelled to local schools and libraries introducing kids to horses and giving them the opportunity to interact and ride a horse. Danny was probably born in the wrong century as all he wanted to be was a “Cowboy.” There was a Rite of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, LA, at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Loretta Theriot Welch; two sons, Dylan K. Welch, and Ty C. Welch and wife Brittney; sister, Terri L. Welch; brother, Wendell J. Welch and wife Nora; niece, Kaytlin Matherne and husband Terry and their children, Keaton and Tatum; nephew, Tristan Welch; and family friend, Gus Voigt. Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Lynn Welch; and daughter, Madison Hope Welch. Danny enjoyed being with family, playing golf and was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints Fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home of Grace, PO Box 5009, Vancleave, MS 39565. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
