Raoul Joseph “R.J.” Loupe, Jr.
passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 82. He was born on March 14, 1939, a native of White Castle and a lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katherine Ducote Loupe; children, Rusty Loupe and wife Lori, Kim Pope, Kelley Loupe, Kathy Loupe, Ricky Loupe and wife Ann, and Rory Loupe and wife Shannon; daughter-in-law, Catherine Lavigne Loupe; grandchildren, Jamey Loupe wife Stacey, Tessa Loupe Maderazo and husband Ben, Traci Loupe Mayeaux and husband Joseph, Claire Loupe, Randi Bruno, Chrissy Loupe, Chelsi Loupe Allain and husband Stephen, Dustin Loupe, Shana Pope, Brooke Pope, Casey Meche, Kortni Benton, Tiffani Benton, Tori Allen, Brayden Blum, Megan Loupe, Katelyn Trahan and husband Shelby, Reece Loupe, Hannah Loupe, Erica Rouse, and Scott Keller; granddaughter in law, Cheyenne Meche; numerous great and great-great grandchildren. R.J. was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was a grocery/meat market business owner his whole life, and retired from the West Baton Rouge School Board as a bus driver, after serving 35 years. R.J. loved serving the community, one of his proudest professional accomplishments was serving on the Port Allen City Council as Mayor Pro-Term for 32 years, as well as serving as Mayor for a short time. He also served as a district VP of the La. Municipal Association and a Port of Baton Rouge commissioner. R.J. was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as commentator and usher for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (KC) where he served as a 4th degree Knight. R.J. was an avid outdoorsman; who loved fishing, hunting and spending time at the camp. He also loved to “cut a rug”, cook, and never met a stranger, that man loved to talk… to anyone! R.J. leaves behind a legacy of generosity, compassion and serving his community. Preceded in death by his son, Randy Loupe; grandsons, Josh Pope and Cameron Meche; son-in-law, Richard Pope; parents, Raoul Sr. and Virgie Gomez Loupe; and siblings, Alton Loupe, Stella Landry, Lois Ray, and Gerald Loupe. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 5 to 9 pm and at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, celebrated by Father Ryan Hallford. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. Special thanks to his caregiver, Brenda Harrison and the staff at Bridgeway Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Merial F. “Babylow” Robeau
passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the age of 96. She retired from a local financial institution with 37 years of service. Native and resident of Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish. Visiting at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Ryan Hallford. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillian Altazan Robeau; and sisters, Anna Belle Robeau, Iona A. Robeau, and Ruth M. Robeau. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Merial was a founding member of The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks and Santa’s Helpers of West Baton Rouge. Merial was known for her selflessness and willingness to welcome all. Being an avid LSU fan she enjoyed numerous festivities and loved to travel. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee HealthCare. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Evangelist Paula Jean White-Williams,
73, of Port Allen passed away Wed. Nov. 17, 2021 at her home. She is survived by three sons, Forrest Jr. (Lora), Garrey (Lisa) and Daniel (Latrich) White. Daughter Zakiya Williams. 28 grands and 19 great grands. Viewing Sat. Nov. 27, 2021 at Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Port Allen from 9am until service at 11am. Arrangements by Winnfield Funeral Home.
Alcide J. Berthelot “Slick”, age 84, a resident of Brusly, Louisiana passed away on November 24, 2021 after a fierce battle with cancer. Slick was a retired Plant Manager with Ashland Chemical for 32 years. He was a loving husband of over 62 years, father to 4 daughters, and PawPaw Slick to many. He treasured time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved music, playing his collection of guitars, being a practical joker and was always up for a good laugh. Alcide is survived by his wife, Mary Callegan Berthelot; his daughters, Wanda Hofmann (Ritchie), Tammy Medine (Kevin), Dawn LeBlanc (Johnny) and Dana Coody (Brian), his 11 grandchildren, Travis Medine (Kate), Trent Medine, Tracy Medine (Brittany), Lindsay Vallet (Seth), Lainey Petty (Gant), Mandy Comeaux (Brennen) Jacob Pitre, Justin Pitre, Haley Albarez (Ryan), Aimee Rains (Josh) & Brennan Amorello, 12 great grandchildren, Michael, Stewart, Thomas & Louise Medine, Olivia & Abigail Medine, Tucker Medine, Natalie, Briley & Hank Vallet, and Jude & Margot Petty, along with several beloved step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mathilde “Teal” Clement & his brother, Arnold (A.J.) Berthelot. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Travis, Trent & Tracy Medine, Jacob & Justin Pitre, & Brennan Amorello. Honorary pallbearers were Timothy Berthelot and Marty Berthelot, his godchildren. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, on Wednesday, December 1st, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Greg Daigle. Entombment at Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine. The family of Alcide wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Castine, Dr. James Craven and the staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake. Special thanks to Kayla with Cypress Home Health Care. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Geraldine Shaw Mitchell
This steadfast, unmovable pillar of Old Revilletown and Mt. Zion B.C. #1 has stuck her sword in the sands of time to study war no more. On Monday, November 15, 2021 at her residence in Brusly, LA, God sent an angel to bring Geraldine Shaw Mitchell back to him. He did just as He promised. He set her free. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memories; her devoted husband of 61 years, Royal Mitchell, Sr.; two daughters, Valarie Ogonor and Aliss Mitchell; four sons, Daniel Ennis, Roy Mitchell Jr., Wayne Mitchell and Tyrone Mitchell; three grandchildren she raised and adopted; one brother, Alvin Powers; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law; two godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation at Mt. Zion Baptist Church # 1, 24940 LA-405, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Rev. Roger Arvie Officiator/ Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Pugh’s Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Vicky Lynn Barker Root, 43, native of Bueche, Louisiana passed away on November 18, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Vicky is survived by her husband of 30 years, Brandon Shane Root, two daughters, DeAnna Lynn Root and Tessa Michelle Root, brother Ronnie Barker Sr and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kyra Shayne Root, her parents Theresa Ann Collins Barker and David M Barker Sr, brother David M Barker Jr, and father-in-law Gerald Anthony Bordelon. Vicky prided herself on being a fierce wife and mother. She found happiness in drawing and being creative which became her source of comfort in the last phase of her life. Vicky had a zest for life that was expressed through her sense of humor which was passed down to both of her daughters. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La on November 27, 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm of service. Special thanks to Ruth Marie and family for all the support during this very difficult time. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations.
