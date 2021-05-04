Wilma Marie Chustz
Originally from Walls and a resident of Baton Rouge, Wilma Chustz passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice Friday, April 23, 2021. She was 75, born March 30, 1946, in Baton Rouge. She was a graduate of Port Allen High School and then continued her education earning a degree from LSU. She retired from the Department of Transportation, State of Louisiana. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Alma Chustz. A graveside service was held at the Chenal Cemetery, Friday, April 30 at 11:00 AM. Pallbearers were Ray Jarreau, James Jewell, Dwayne Davis, M. J. Chustz, Paul Chustz and Jeff Boyett. Honorary pallbearer was Pierre Aguillard.
Dawn Michelle Davis
entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2021. Survived by her husband Anthony Davis. Preceded in death by her parents Louise Byrd Weams and Andrew Lee, Sr. Visitation Saturday, May 1, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Willie Byrd, officiating. Interment Orange Grove Cemetery, Port Allen. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.
Darrayl Sherman Jack
Pastor Darrayl Sherman Jack was born on April 22, 1961, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from McKinley Senior High School in 1979. Pastor Jack entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 16, 2021 surrounded by family. He served as a Pastor at Bethany World Prayer Center from 1995-2011. He later pastored his own Church, Gateway Community Church in Plaquemine, Louisiana from 2011-2019. Pastor Jack served as an instrument of God in the United States, Bogota, Columbia, and the Republic of El Salvador. Pastor Jack leaves to mourn his loss his wife: Lorie Burrell-Jack; children: Jonathan D. Burrell, Darrayl D. Jack, Jr., Melony N. Akylbayeva, Monica N. Jack, Ashley D. Jack; Grandchildren: Dekeena L. Raby, Dehavius L. Raby, Jr., Tajah A. Jack, Gregory D. Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Justice Akylbayev, Jada Burrell, Jonathan D. Burrell, Jr., Brothers: Dr. Leonard (Nkenge) Jack, Jr., Eric Willis, Deric Willis; and Father, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and supporters. Pastor Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce O’Conner, and his brother, Rodney T. Jack. Visitation was Saturday, May 1 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by funeral service from 11:00 am – 12 noon at Fishers of Men Tabernacle at 3031 U.S. Hwy 190, Port Allen, Louisiana. Due to Covid-19, all attendees wore facial masks and adhere to established social distancing protocol. Following funeral service, interment at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Interment attendance was limited to family members only due to Covid19. Mask wearing and social distancing protocol for family members were required. Arrangements for Pastor Jack were entrusted to the caring staff of Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Calvin Craig, Sr.
entered into eternal rest at the age of 87 on April 22, 2021. Survived by his daughters Karen (Eltorero) Hurst, Sandra (Arthur) Battiste, Angela (Jamie) Stewart, Kerri Craig and Kirstan Craig; sons, Calvin (Dorothy) Craig, Jr, and Todd Craig; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Cora Craig, daughter, Gaynell Lee; parents Alfred and Ethel Craig, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation Thursday, April 29, 2021, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Friday, April 30, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 LA 1, Addis, LA. Interment: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jackie Banks and Althea Dawson-Covington for their care and compassion shown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required. Service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Anna Marie (Bonfanti) Druen
Anna passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2019 at Golden Age Healthcare in Denham Springs, at the age of 82. She was a native of Baton Rouge and proud graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, former resident of Brusly and current resident of Denham Springs. Anna was a former receptionist at Malcolm Travel and worked at the Enchanted Doll Museum in her later years. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Tuesday, May 4th, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment in the church Mausoleum. Anna is survived by her two children, Leonard Verbois and wife Mitzi of Walker and Michele Verbois LeJeune and husband David “Teedy” of Brusly; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Miranda and Tony Verbois and Aaron Roy, Dr. Marty LeJeune and wife Nita Marie, Janay LeJeune Prince and husband Louis, Jordan LeJeune; three great-grandchildren, Addyson and Avery Verbois and Kaylah “KK” Cooper; and the Druen Family. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Max Druen and his family; two children, Anthony J. Verbois and David Verbois; parents, Anthony “Tony J” and Frances Crefasi Bonfanti. Pallbearers will be Daniel Verbois, Dr. Marty LeJeune, Aaron Roy, Tony Verbois, Louis Prince and Tim Rapier-Fernandez. The family would like to extent a heartfelt thanks to Rosemary Sedberry for the many years of friendship, travel and fun. Please share memories at http://www.wilbertservices.com
William “Bill” Howard Yeager, Jr.,
died peacefully at home at the age of 81 surrounded by family in Baton Rouge, LA. Bill was born in Roswell, NM, and played the tuba in his high school band. He began working in broadcasting soon after as a radio disc jockey and TV news reporter. He was always involved with music; he played with the Casper Symphony, the Albuquerque Symphony (now the New Mexico Symphony), Bud Fisher’s Band, the Santa Fe Opera, the New Orleans Municipal Band, and 37 years with the Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band in New Orleans. Bill worked all over the west in radio and television ending up in New Orleans in 1981 for 20 years as the “Good News” reporter at WDSU TV-6 interviewing musicians, artists, movie, theatre, and everyday people. Then another 15 years managing Metroscan Traffic Service for radio stations in New Orleans. After Katrina, he retired and moved to Baton Rouge. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joslyn Mouch Yeager, and ex-wife of 22 years Billie Stubbs Holloway the mother of his children, Cammy, Tim Yeager and Barbara Y. Hogue, as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Patricia “Katy” Y. Senoo and Judy Y. Chapman, as well as 6 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Cammy Yeager Gonzales, his parents William H. Yeager, Sr. and Georgia Stuart Yeager, and his in-laws, Olive Braud Mouch and Ernest P. Mouch, Jr. Memorial Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 11 am, Friday, April 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge. Private burial at St. John the Baptist in Brusly. Please post condolences on greenoaksfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.