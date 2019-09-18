Reginald Dawayne Cossett, Jr.
Reginald Dawayne Cossett, Jr. entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2019 at the age of 23. Survived by his parents, Anitric Shief, Reginald Cossett, Sr. (Senovia) and Troy Antoine, Sr.; daughters, Raniyah Marie Cossett and Sanai Aniston Cossett and a host of sisters and brothers. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Marvin Dorsey, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Dolores Marie Gremillion
Funeral Mass for Dolores Marie Gremillion of Plaucheville began at 11am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Dolores M. Gremillion, age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Mrs. Dolores was strongly involved in her community. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corp in 1947. She was the Avoyelles Parish Public Health Head Nurse for 25 years. She served as President in the following organizations: Avoyelles Council on Aging, Concerned Citizen Club, & Plaucheville Band Booster. Dolores served as a Library Trustee for 15 years. She was also an active member of Avoyelles Progress Action Committee, Assocation for the Developmentally Disabled, and Altar Society of Mater Dolorosa. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Andrea (Joey) Normand of Brusly; sons: David (Paula) Gremillion of Brusly, Richard Gremillion of Wake Forest, N.C., Mark (Karen) Gremillion of Plaucheville, Abbey (Cindy) Gremillion of Plaucheville, and Kenneth “Woody” (Darlene) Gremillion of Plaucheville; sisters, Margaret English of Port Allen and Theresa Christiana of Metairie; brothers, Russell Gremillion of Baton Rouge and Albert Gremillion of Plaucheville. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newman Gremillion; parents, Abbey & Mae Gremillion; great-grandchildren: Ava Saucier & Jacob Saucier; and daughter-in-law, Clarice Gremillion. Pallbearers were her grandchildren: Blake Saucier, Travis Gremillion, Tyler Gremillion, Landon Gremillion, Ryan Gremillion, & Lindsey Gremillion. Visitation began at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Visitation resumed 8:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Dolores’s memory to Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church.
Wanda Maria Bezet Cedars (1947 - 2019)
I am not dead, I did not die. I only passed from earth to the sky with my precious Jesus by my side. It’s so beautiful here and his wonderful face I see. No wonder my heart had no fear, for all of the sights are so dear. “I was so honored to have so many loved ones in my life and was called by my lord at age 12 to be a caregiver to so many on my journey. The happiness and blissful life given to myself and my beloved husband was one of love, fishing and hunting, laboring in love and working. But, our true joy in life was caring for others and obeying the Lord in his calling of our serving him and others to the best of our ability. In God’s love until we meet again.” Wanda Bezet Cedars, born on October 25, 1947 in Plaquemine, La and resident of Brusly, La. passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 11:35pm in Clinton, La where she worked as a caregiver for many years. Survived by her sister Katherine Bezet Tingle, her husband Joel, their daughter Kristi and her husband Keith Kressman, and their daughters Bethani and Brianna. Sons of deceased sister Phyllis Mulkey; Teddy and his wife Josie, daughters Marci and Rose Marie. Randy and his wife Karen, their son Justin, and his sons Mason and Preston Mulkey. Step daughter Kim Cedars. Brothers, Charles Bezet, Sr., his wife Pat and their children, Jeremy “Frog”, Chuck, his wife Trish and their daughters Emily, Savannah and her son Easton. Joseph C. Bezet Jr., “Joe”, and his son Randy and wife Becky and their children Hannah, Josiah, wife Alexandria. Extended families: Deena and Gene Higginbotham, Jr., and their children Jeremy, Savannah and Ashley. Bille D. McGraw and her children Sharon, Rhondalyn and Clay. Best friend, Lori Kent and her daughter Abby. Along with many other precious nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by husband and best friend Ronald G Cedars; two sisters; Anne Lynn Bezet and Phyllis Bezet Mulkey, parents; Margaret Bourgoyne Bezet and Joseph C. Bezet, Sr. and stepson Rick Cedars. Visitation Saturday September 14th, 2019. Visitation for immediate family and close friends from 11:00 – 12:00. Public visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 at Seale Funeral home 9995 Hooper Road Baton Rouge, La. 70818. Service at 2:00 pm followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum 6213 Groom Road Baker, La. 70714. In lieu of flowers, please support St. Jude Hospital or your choice of charity.
Gail LeJeune Johnson (1943 - 2019)
Gail passed away peacefully at The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a resident and native of Brusly, La. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her sisters, Elodie Curry and Barbara and Ray Impson; brother, Warren J. and Dot LaBauve; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Carly” Johnson; parents, Edward and Daisy Hebert LeJeune; and sister, Julia Marie LaBauve. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Rae Quatrevingt Tullier
Rae Quatrevingt Tullier, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a retired school cafeteria worker at Brusly Middle; resident of Brusly, La and native of The Cut Off. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 9pm with a service at 7pm, conducted by Pastor Ernest “Nubbin” Swanson and visiting will resume on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gordon “Curly” Tullier, Sr; daughter, Rhonda T. Roth and husband Ricky; sons, Ricky D. Tullier, Sr, Bart Tullier and wife Robin, and J.G. “Shane” Tullier, Jr and wife Suzi; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandchildren, twin Roth infants; great grandson, Karson Mascaro; parents, Joseph and Eulalie Corral Quatrevingt; sisters, Elzie Quatrevingt, Mabel Ramagos, Ruby “Jabee” Trabeaux and Ruth Tullier; and brothers, Joseph “Penue”, Earl, Benny and Charles Quatrevingt. Pallbearers will be Ricky, Jr., Hunter, Bart, Jr., Justin, Matthew and Heath Tullier. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Roth, Jr, Gavin Tullier, Pete Thibodeaux, Hudson and Kade LeBlanc. Rae enjoyed cooking especially baking. She enjoyed spending time and getting together with family. Special thanks to Clarity Hospice and Bayou Home Health for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
