Gregory Shane “Greg” Lemoine
passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 50. He was a native and lifelong resident of Lobdell. Greg was employed with ACBL for some time. Visitation was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, August 20th, 1 p.m. until religious service at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Shawn Ostoj. A private interment of ashes will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. Greg is survived by his sisters, Terri Bordelon and husband Daniel, Julie Arceneaux and husband Jim; brothers, Lynn Lemoine and wife Melinda and Mark Lemoine and wife Mary; nieces and nephews; Matthew A. Lemoine, Windom L. Lemoine Jr., Jennifer Arceneaux Leleux, Mitchell Arceneaux; great-niece, Hannah Arceneaux, great-nephew, Bryson Lemoine. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Norris” Lemoine; mother, Mary Jean Conerly Lemoine Comeaux and step-father, George “Mickey” Comeaux. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilmer J. ‘Bo’ Miller, Jr., he passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was 87. He was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. He retired from Miller, Smith & Champagne. Visitation was held at Wilbert Funeral Home-Port Allen on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11:00am to 12:00pm with the Rite of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00pm. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Joann Cook Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilmer J. ‘Bill’ Miller, and Pearl Eastin Miller. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Rita Lynette Harris Payne, affectionately known as “ReRe”, a native of Baton Rouge, LA. She passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the age of 73. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 4-6pm at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Highway. Visitation Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 9-11am at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, followed by Funeral Service at 11am conducted by Pastor Mike Haman. Interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway. Rita married the love of her life, Joseph Davis Payne in 1972. Joe was a loving and supportive husband to Rita. To this union there were three children. They honored their vows “until death do us part.” Rita received her education in the East Baton Parish School System. She was a 1967 graduate of McKinley High School. Rita earned a Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Elementary Education and certification as a Reading Specialist all from Southern University A&M College. She dedicated her life to educating students. She taught for over 35 years in East Baton Rouge Parish. Her spirit lives on forever in the hearts and minds of every student she touched. She leaves to continue her legacy: her loving husband, Joseph D. Payne, of Baton Rouge, LA; one son, Anthony Jerell Payne, of Baton Rouge, LA; one daughter, Evelyn P. Christophe (James), of Prairieville, LA; one grandson, Austin Anthony Payne, of Baton Rouge, LA; two granddaughters, Khylar Christophe, of New Orleans, LA; Kelcie Christophe of Prairieville, LA; four sisters, Brenda H. Johnson, Cheryl H. Jenkins, Marva H. Hastings, all of Baton Rouge, LA; and Sherry Dunbar Lomax, of Lawrenceville, GA; four brothers, Michael R. Harris (Rosalind), of Prairieville, LA; Leonard R. Coats, of Baton Rouge, LA; Tyrone Dunbar, Cornell Dunbar, all of Piedmont, AL; three sisters-in-law, Eva Mae Hudson, of Port Allen, LA; Billie Ray Dinkins, and Emma Payne, both of Baton Rouge, LA; Luberta Payne, of Pensacola, FL; four aunts, Lulla V. Coats, Wilmer C. Barrett (James), Olivet C. O’Connor, and Edna C. Coleman (Charles), all of Baton Rouge, LA; four nieces, Dawn M. Matthews (Leroy), and Marva C. Harris, all of Loganville, GA; Ashley H. Carter (Darrell) of Zachary, LA; and Kourtni Harris of Baton Rouge, LA; two nephews, Spahne J. Jenkins (Daveta), of Lebanon, IL; Jeremy Jenkins, of Baton Rouge; godson, Dr. Johnny O’Connor, Jr.(Kandra), of Channelview, TX; two goddaughters, Tara Flowers and Kalyn Renee’ Williams, of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her son, Joseph C. Payne “Joey”; mother, Gloria Coats Harris, father, Robert Harris; father and mother-in-law, Matthew Payne, Sr. and Evelyn Payne; brother, Reginald “Bean” Harris, five brothers-in-law, Charlie Payne, Albert Payne, Rev. Matthew Payne, Raymond Payne, Sr. and Johnny Payne; two sisters-in-law, Irma Payne, and Rosa Lee Webster; grandparents, Wilbert L Coats, Sr. and Celestine Bassett Coats; aunts, Georgia C. Dunbar and Mildred C. Burgess; uncle, Wilbert Coats, Jr., cousins, Donald Dunbar, Sr. and Lorri Burgess.
John Wesley Veal, Jr., “Ninu”,
transitioned to be with God on his 71st birthday, August 9, 2022, at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. A native of Zachary, LA, John was born to the union of John Sr. and Catherine Williams Veal. His one passion was his love of cars. He was a master mechanic and avid drag racer. You could always find him at the drag strip on the weekends. He loved life and never met a stranger. John leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Lorraine Louis Veal of Baton Rouge, LA; one son, Keith Veal of Baton Rouge, LA; two daughters, Katherine Smith (Garrick) of Baton Rouge, LA and Kim Hawkins (Joseph) of Zachary, LA. Four grandsons, Brian and Brandon Lewis and Myles and Micah Smith all of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Elsie Veal Kindle (Junior) of Evanston, IL and Audrey Veal of Port Allen, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Catherine Williams Veal; two grandsons Isiah and Garrison Smith. Viewing Saturday, August 20 at 10 a.m. Hall Davis & Sons, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 until services at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Burnell Robinson; Interment Southern Memorial Gardens.
Eric Paul Mitchell, Sr., “as known as Mitch”,
passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Rosedale, LA (at the house he built from the ground up) surrounded by Love and family. He was 74 years old. He was a native of Edgard, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Second Ward High School in Edgard, LA. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Exxon Mobile in Baton Rouge, LA in the early 2000’s. He attended “The” Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA after retiring from Exxon Mobile, he was also a Boy Scouts Troop Leader (Cub Master Pack 47) in Baton Rouge, LA. Eric was a great mentor to everyone he came in contact with and loved carpentry work and drawing. Mourning his departure, yet cherishing his memories are his loving and devoted three children, Erica (Cliffton) Woods (Baton Rouge, LA), Eric (Ebony) Mitchell, Jr (Addis, LA), LaKeisha (Gillis) Wilson III (Baton Rouge, LA) and 13 grandchildren. 2 sisters, Leslie Jackson and Laura (Belfred) Pryer Sr., 2 brothers, Phillip (Quenne) Mitchell, Jr., and Gilbert (Mary) Mitchell, Sr. Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10 am at St. Mark Baptist Church, 132 Marquez St., Mount Airy, LA 70076. Visitation from 8 am - 10 am. Reverend Oscar Nelson, officiating. Interment: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2349 LA-18, Edgard, LA 70049. Final care and professional services entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services.
Garry Pfeifer
“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21. Garry D. Pfeifer passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 78. He was a retired truck driver with WBR Parish and previously retired from Georgia Pacific of Portland, OR. Garry was a resident of Bueche, LA and native of Hillsboro, OR. A memorial service was held at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5500 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1 pm. Garry is survived by his wife, Jackie Borne Pfeifer; children, Paula Pfeifer-Rubin and husband Aaron, Troy Pfeifer and wife Missy, and Callie Jo McKinney and husband Collin; stepchildren, Charles “Beau” Holmes, III, and Brittani Holmes; grandchildren, Courtney Norte, Tyler and Cole Somers, Kirstin Rohner, Brandi Zimmer, Cashel, Rylan and Presley McKinney, and Kaellum Prejean; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy Pfeifer and wife Michele. Preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Dean Pfeifer; parents, Dale and Dorothy Pfeifer; and sister, Sue Buck. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
