Mrs. Ruth Wynette George,
of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on March 15, 2022 after a long illness. Ruth was born on in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Cohn High School in Port Allen, Louisiana and briefly attended Southern University in Baton Rouge. Survived by her siblings, Milton Dogan, Jr. (Janise), Alma Davis (Raymond), Melvin Dogan, Maria Luz Rogan (Paul Dogan-deceased), Barbara Huff (Joseph), Emma Tippen (Tommy), George Dogan, S. Lynn Gobert and Katherine Jefferson. Visitation Wednesday, March 23, 2022 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Joseph Huff officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jerry Marvin Higgins,
70, of Port Allen, Louisiana, went to be with his wife, Kathy Higgins, on March 10, 2022 at his home. Jerry Marvin was born October 14, 1951 to the parents A.M. “Horsefly” Higgins and Beatrice Sheppard Higgins. Born and raised on the Mississippi River, he worked alongside his father and two uncles, Jelly and Joe Higgins bailing hay and tending to cattle on the Mississippi River levee in North Louisiana. Around 17 years of age he left the farm and followed his uncle Joe into a career of welding that spanned over 50 years. On 10-1-1971 he began his career with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers as a National Transient Member. He later joined the Boilermakers Local 582 in Baton Rouge, LA, retiring in December of 2009. He was certified in many aspects of welding, including MiG, Tig, and stick welding many different alloy metals. He would later become a welding inspector certifying many different up and coming apprentices. He spent his last 10 years in supervision for various companies the last being Babcock and Wilcox where he was highly respected. He traveled all over the United States working mostly in Paper Mills and Power Houses maintaining and constructing new units. His passion lied within Mopar dodge trucks and cars, fishing, welding and working on the farm. Jerry Marvin is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Kathy Higgins, his mother and father AM “Horsefly” Higgins of Lake Providence LA and Beatrice Sheppard Higgins of Girod LA. Honorary Welders are Jody Higgins, Larry Castile, Larry Whatley, John Allement, and Max Polk. A celebration of his life will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local humane society. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Geraldine Marie Leonard Jack,
a native of New Roads and resident of Port Allen, LA entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of Lake in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was 80 years old. She worked for the LSU dining services for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters, Carmalita Jack and Celiaka Murphy (Freddie, Jr.); grandchildren, Trelyn and Freddie Murphy III and Carmise Wade; sisters, Gail Leonard and Louise Coates; brothers, Johnnie Leonard (Lisa) and Roosevelt Leonard (Josie); two nieces who were like her daughters, Lanita Albert and LaToya Hughes (Roddrick); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Leonard; three sisters and two brothers; godchild, Vanessa Albert. Visitation March 17th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:00 am -11:00 am. Services at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Terrance “Terry” McLemore
passed due to complications caused by Pneumonia after surviving many bouts of different types of cancer. He passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at 6:34pm on Tuesday March 15 2022 at the age of 76. He was born in Brooklyn New York, grew up in Mississippi and then moved to Port Allen where he resided until death. He served in the US Army a was a veteran of The Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Margaret McCarthy and Preston McLemore and brother Thomas McLemore. Survived by long time family friends Randy, Kim, Ryder and Rylee Wales. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and know for bringing snacks and contributing anywhere he visited. He was very dependable and always on time. He will be greatly missed by Ryder and Rylee Wales. They will miss their daily visits with Mr. Terry accompanied with ice cream and may other treats. If you knew Terry you know he never wanted the attention on him so per his request there will be no services. But please raise a glass/Bud Light and say cheers to the wonderful life he shared with us.
Jerome Nelson
entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2022 at the age of 56. Survived by his mother, Saluta Nelson; son, Jerome Phillips; sisters, Kathy Nelson, Priscilla Porterie, Sangwenell Scott and Soncia Cain; brothers, William Nelson, Jr., Patrick Nelson and Sylvester Paul; granddaughter, Gianni Lee Phillips. Preceded in death by his father, William Nelson. Visitation Saturday, March 19, 2022 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Garrett Brown officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Sherry Richard
born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away March 15, 2022 at the age of 63 in Port Allen, Louisiana. Sherry really loved being outdoors and enjoyed going crawfishing, fishing, and metal detecting. She loved animals, especially her two cats. Anywhere her love Archie Trahan went she was always by his side. Sherry is survived by her partner Archie Trahan of 44 years, his sister, Rebecca Robichaux, Her sisters; Jamye McDaniel (Robert), Patti Campbell (Bud), Mikki Evans (John), and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle. She is preceded in death by her Parents Richard Lee Richard and Charlene Bergeron Richard, her paternal grandparents; Lawrence and Mattie Richard, Maternal Grandparents; JC Bergeron and Gladys Bergeron Crotchet and June Crotchet. Archie’s parents, Mildred Trahan and Jessie Trahan. A memorial mass was held Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make any donations to your favorite animal shelter.
Cloverine Dickerson Burris
was born on December 23, 1917, in Brusly, Louisiana to the late Mr. Samuel Dickerson and the late Mrs. Orelia Pinkney Dickerson. She departed life on, February 28, 2022, at the age of 104. Cloverine was the youngest child of her parents nine children. She attended McKinley High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Leland College. She met a young man named Joseph Burris and they were married 73 years when he passed away. She was a second-grade teacher at Perkins Road Elementary School for 27 years. The loves of her life were her devoted husband, the late Joseph Preston Burris, Sr., her son, the late Joseph Preston Burris, Jr., her daughter, Elaine Cloverine Burris Ducre, two grandsons, three grand daughters, seven great grandsons, two great-great grand daughters and two great-great grandson. Cloverine accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church. She attended church regularly and was a Deaconess, the Director of Vacation Bible School for over 30 years and Sunday School, until the decline in her health in recent years. One of her religious highlights every month was being served the Lord’s Supper at home. She loved her pastor, Reverend Donald Ray Sterling and his wife, members, and the church. She was also a member of the Blue Diamond Social Club. In her spare time, Cloverine loved to watch LSU and Southern University football games. After the deaths of her husband and son, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she lived the last three years of her life at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She received holy communion from Wheat Street Baptist Church while under watch care. Cloverine was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Samuel Dickerson and Otis Dickerson, Sr., and six sisters. Cinderella Bibbins, Celess Hunter, Rand Edna Gaines, Rosa Henderson, Eva Breaux, and Mary Morrison. Cloverine leaves to remember her in love, appreciation, admiration, and gratitude; her daughter, Elaine Cloverine Burris Ducre and her husband, Zebedee Ducre, Sr., her three children, Zebedee, Jr. and his wife, Adrienne King Ducre, Renee Elaine Ducre and Danielle Ducre Rawls and her husband, Jerome Rawls. Her grandson, Joseph Preston Burris III and his wife Beverly and grand daughter, Shanna Burris Bradley. Five great-grandsons, Preston, Joshua, Justin, Zebedee III, Dominic Paone, great-great grand daughters, India, Reine and Naila, and great-great grandsons, Roderick, Jonathan, Maleek, Noah, John Preston, and Taylor Alan. She also left behind many nephews and nieces. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. No Repast.
Agnes Maria Thornton Veal
departed this life on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Houston Methodist West Hospital, Katy TX. She was 68, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Addis, LA. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam St., Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Religious services at Greater Pilgrim Rest, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA 70764 at 1:00pm. Burial in Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery. Repast at Greater St. Mary B.C. Annex in Plaquemine LA. Survived by her husband, Roland Veal, Sr, 2 sons Roland Veal, Jr. (Latisha) and Jared Earl Veal, 1 daughter Jenell Maria Veal, 1 sister Yvette Sawyer (Martin), 1 granddaughter Rayne Imari Veal, 1 grandson Landon Shomaine Veal, a special nephew, Tarik Thornton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Maria & Earl Thornton, Sr. and brother, Earl Thornton, Jr. Live streaming of funeral services will be available on Roscoe Mortuary Facebook Page.
Nellie A. Guarisco Watts
died March 16, 2022 at The Care Center in Baton Rouge, La. A native & resident of Erwinville, La. Born Aug. 1945. Survived by son, Robert Watts Jr., grandchildren Robbie Watts & Amanda Watts, sister Mary Guarisco, nieces Melinda Blanchard & Sandy Schulin & nephew Tim Amond. Preceded in death by husband Robert Watts Sr., parents Charles & Gertrude Denova Guarisco, grandson Brayden Watts, sisters Julia Ancona & Josephine Amond & nephew Joey Ancona.
