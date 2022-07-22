Anna Joyce Trahan Bennett,
born December 5, 1930, went home to Jesus on Thursday, July 14, 2022. An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven. Joyce Bennett was originally from Maurice, LA. She married her husband, John Cecil Bennett on November 4, 1948. Joyce and Cecil raised their family in Baton Rouge, LA. Joyce is survived by her children James “Ricky” Bennett (Glenda), Keith Bennett (Lauren), Daniel Bennett (Gwen), Janet Bennett Orgeron (Harold “Toody”), Craig Bennett, Kevin Bennett (Judy), 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members, loving each and every one equally, and brother, Joseph “Chin” Trahan. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ellis and Leilia Trahan, son, Darryl Ellis Bennett, grandsons, Darren James Bennett and Harold Joseph “Trey” Orgeron, III, husband of 70 years, John Cecil Bennett, and siblings, Ravis, Merlin, Warren, Murphy and Mary Lea Trahan. At retirement, Joyce and Cecil moved to Watson, LA, where she enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and watching the birds and squirrels. Joyce realized her great talent in painting through painting classes in Port Allen. She had deep faith and great love for her Catholic Church. Joyce loved praying her rosary, and extended her prayer for others through the Prayer Line. She joyfully shared her many talents at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Joyce was the photographer for the Young at Heart for 8 years, sewed for the Threads of Love and shared her artistic talents for the Ladies’ Altar Guild Bazzar. She made her family favorite fudge and spent many hours painting signs for the Church Annual Festivals. Joyce had a great passion for cooking for family and volunteering for her church bereavement committee. Visitation was at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA, 70726, Monday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A Rosary will began at 9:40 a.m. Mass Service at 12:00 noon. Burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Greenoaksfunerals.com for the Bennett family.
Rinnia Griffin Obituary
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints.” (Psalms 116:15) Rinnia Fay Brown Griffin, a native of New Orleans, LA, and a resident of Kenner, LA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home in Kenner LA. Rinnia was baptized at an early age at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church by Rev. W. M. Pitcher. Rinnia was educated in the Iberville Parish School System, attending Thomas A. Levy and graduating from Shady Grove High School, “Class of 1972”. Rinnia went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Grambling State University in 1976. While attending Grambling (Go Tigers!), Rinnia became a “Pretty Poodle” when she pledged to the Gamma Kappa Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Rinnia went on to earn her Masters of Science in Special Education and an additional Plus 30 from the University of New Orleans. Rinnia spent thirty-three years of her professional life in the Orleans Parish School System as an educator of exceptional needs students. Rinnia was a loving wife, adoring mother, and an awesome sister and friend. She had a contagious smile and her generosity was astonishing. Her memory is treasured by her loving and devoted husband, Develle Griffin; daughter Zoie (Daylon); three sisters: Betty J. Brown, Jacquelyn A. Irvin (Elijah), and Sandra K. Brown of Port Allen, La; two brothers: Isiah Brown, Jr. (Dorothy) and Milton J. Brown of Port Allen, La; brother -in-law Thaddeus B. Griffin (Sandra) of Houston, TX; and sister -in-law Lois Griffin of Paradis, La. Rinnia will always be remembered for her outgoing, radiant personality and her ability to help. She will be dearly missed by many as she never met a stranger. Rinnia was preceded in death by her and Develle’s children, DeEdra Dante’ and twins Joshua and Jordan Griffin who received their angelic wings in infancy; her loving parents, Isiah and Fannie Brown; two sisters, Beola Brown Harris and Joyce M. Byron; and her endearing in-laws, Joseph and Theresa Griffin. Visitation, Saturday, July 16, 2022 9:00am until religious service at 10:00am, Community Baptist Church, 116 Florida Street, River Ridge, LA 70123. Entombment Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, La. 70003. Funeral services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, Inc., River Ridge, LA.
Daniel Patrick Morgan, known to friends and family as Pat, born March 25, 1933, passed away Monday, July 11 at the age of 89, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Port Allen, lived most of his life in Baton Rouge and resided near his daughter in Geismar for the last 3 years. He was married to the love of his life ‘Lil Faye’ for 49 years. He retired from Ormet Corp. in 1993. Pat was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force 1951-1954 actively serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong usher at St. George Catholic Church, a member of his beloved KC Council 4030, past member of Village St. George Aquatic Club, president of his local Steelworkers Union at Ormet, and a participant in many other fundraisers and charities throughout his years. He is survived by his children Penny Lambert, Kevin Morgan, Patti Morgan, daughter-in-law Sharon Morgan and son-in-law Everett Lambert, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brother Paul Morgan, special niece and nephew Sue Fourroux and Walter ‘Binky’ Braud. He is preceded in death by his wife and soulmate Faye Morgan, 3 sons Randy, Troy and Stuart Morgan, granddaughter Rachel Morgan, his parents William and Ottie Morgan, brother Perry ‘Bo’ Morgan and sister Lucille Braud. Visitation at St. George Catholic Church on July 15 at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Burial in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses may be said for Pat or donations may be made to his favorite charity: Special Olympics LA , 46 Louis Prima Dr., Suite A, Covington, LA 70433.
Norman Shields, Jr.
was born on September 30, 1932 in Port Allen, Louisiana to Norman Shields, Sr. and Enola Bergeron Shields. He graduated from McKinley High School and soon after graduation enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served two tours of duty in the Korean War and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps he received a number of prestigious medals, including the Purple Heart. Norman was an employee of City Glassworks for 10 years and self-employed as a professional upholster for over 50 years. He enjoyed New Orleans Saints football and listening to Zydeco music. Norman was affectionately known by his family and close friends as “Minny.” Norman Shields, Jr. leaves to cherish his memories, his son and daughter-in-law, Norman Shields, III (Lanette Guerin Shields) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three grandchildren, Jamie Shields of Pensacola, Florida, Jina and Norman Shields, IV both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one sister, Joyce Terrell of San Bruno, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Shields, Sr. and Enola Bergeron Shields, two brothers, Joseph L. Shields and Alvin Shields, three sons, Michael Cross, Andre Cross, Sr. and Cedric Anderson. Services held at Hall Davis & Sons - Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, July 13. Visitation: 10 am - 11:30 am. Funeral Service: 11:30 am and Military Interment 1 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Patricia “Pat” Gibson Cheek
passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Our Lady of the Lake on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 72. She was a retired bookkeeper with Gibson Credit; resident of Brusly and a native of Baton Rouge, LA. A memorial service was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, celebrated by Father Arun John. Entombment of her ashes in the church cemetery. Pat is survived by her companion, Clarence “Bubbie” Dupont; daughter, Shannon Snow; stepson, Jason Corrent and wife Shana; stepdaughter, Nikki Hebert and husband Bubba; grandchildren, Kody Bourgeois, Kristen Edwards and husband John, and Katie Bourgeois; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Destin and Shane, Jr. Hebert, Anna Mcgee, Gabby Edwards, Kody Bourgeois, II and Katherine Bourgeois; sisters, Waneese Voisin and Helen Cavin; sisters-in-law, Sandy and Edith Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Darryl “Cheekie” Cheek; parents, Harold and Eula Mae McLain Gibson; sister, Mary Riedlinger; and brothers, Donald and Harold “Buddy”, Jr. Gibson. Pallbearer will be her grandson, Kody Bourgeois. Pat enjoyed fishing, going to the camp and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed listening to Cheekie playing music. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.