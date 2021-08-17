John E. Mullins
A native of West Point, Mississippi, John passed away peacefully at his home in Casa Grande, Arizona, on July 22, 2021. He was married for 43 years to Rita Mae Hebert Mullins and had 3 children and 5 stepchildren.Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA on August 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Joel LaBauve.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emblem Hospice at 1281 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite C, Casa Grande, Arizona 85122
James C. “Boxhead” Hebert, Jr.
passed away at his residence in Port Allen on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the age of 59. He was a native of Plaquemine and HVAC tech at Louisiana State University. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, August 13 from 8:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his daughter, Gracie Hebert; brother, Dennis Hebert and girlfriend Paige, sisters, Suzanne (Gary) Schultz, Linda and Glenda Hebert; niece, Chloe Hebert and nephew, Vic (Destiny) Hebert and friend Suzi Fort. Preceded in death by his daughter, Gabrielle Jude Hebert; parents, James C. and Gloria Vicknair Hebert; brother, James Bryan Hebert. Pallbearers will be Jason Marino, Mike Marino, Vic Hebert, Neil Brasher, Carey Quebedeaux and Randy Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Schultz, Tommy Rodriguez, and Dennis Hebert. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Philip ‘Pops’ Ledig,
68, of Port Allen, LA, peacefully passed away on the morning of August 9, 2021, with his sister, Christine Billings, by his side. Philip was born on June 23rd, 1953, to Clarence and Willie Ruth Ledig. After He graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, LA, Philip entered the workforce to begin his career path. Philip worked for ExxonMobil and retired after 30 years with the company. His hobbies and pastimes included riding motorcycles, collecting firearms, all things LSU Baseball, and adopting rescued pit bulls to spoil them rotten. Philip was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Willie Ruth; He is survived by his former wives, Louise DiBenedetto and Marcella “Marcey” Ledig; his 3 sons, John Ledig of Orlando, Shawn Ledig of Mandeville, and Aaron Ledig of Pensacola; 7 grandchildren, Dakota Ledig, Seth Ledig, Logan Ledig, Stella Ledig, Soren Ledig, Bodhi Ledig and Daphne Ledig; 1 sister, Christine Billings of Port Allen; 2 brothers, Carl Ledig of Tallahassee and Conrad Ledig of Baton Rouge; 3 nieces, Claire Ledig-Fugler, Lisa Taylor, and Carla York; and nephew, Rob Ledig. Philip loved sports, especially baseball. You could find him at Alex Box Stadium, behind the dugout surrounded by friends, peanut shells, and sunflower seeds yelling “Tiger Bait” before every pitch. His favorite team was our beloved LSU Tigers or whichever team his youngest son, Aaron, played for. As an avid LSU fan, he made the trip to Omaha with Aaron in 1996 to witness the greatest walk-off home run in Collegiate World Series history. Geaux Tigers! Philip was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, taking stats at each of his sons sporting events, or helping whomever with whatever they needed help with. Due to restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that any memorial donations made in Philip’s honor go towards the NRA-ILA at https://donate.nraila.org/donate, or to your local animal shelter. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wendy Ross
entered into eternal rest on August 6, 2021 at the age of 43. She was a Tax Preparer. Survived by her parents, Leon Goudeau and Barbara Ross Carter; daughter, Alyssa Turner; sons, Aaron Turner and Ahmaud Turner; sisters, April Ross, Denise Cosey and Deshannon Goudeau; brothers, Robert Cosey, Jr. and Leon Goudeau, Jr. Visitation Friday, August 13, 2021 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Michael Joseph officiating. Interment: Mulatto Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
John G. Tilton, III
was born in Baton Rouge on April 13, 1944 and passed away in West Baton Rouge, the parish that he loved on August 9, 2021. He loved Jesus from an early age. He trusted Jesus and Jesus strengthened his trust. He believed in Jesus and Jesus increased his faith. He was sorry for his sins and Jesus helped deepen his sorrow. He loved Jesus and Jesus taught him to love more and more and more. He was survived by his wonderful wife of 47 years, Suzy Cangelosi Tilton. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Marchand and her husband Mike Marchand; and their children, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Mikey Marchand. As well as his second daughter and caregiver, Tara McCartney and her husband Josh McCartney and their caregiving daughter, Olivia McCartney. He is survived by two godchildren, Joe Joe Cangelosi and Willie Mills. Not forgetting his lifetime friends, Bobby Babin, Leo LeBlanc, Paul Gentile, and brother-in-law, Joe Cangelosi. Preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Nora Cronan Tilton; his godchild, Jeremy Sibley; and his lifetime hunting, fishing, traveling, neighbor, and friend, Emerson LaCoste. John attended St. Joseph Parochial elementary school in Downtown Baton Rouge. While there, he served as an altar boy at St. Joseph, which became a cathedral during that time. He enjoyed riding his bike and playing cowboy and Indians with his friends. He spent his weekends and summers riding horses, hunting, and fishing in West Baton Rouge. After graduating from St. Joseph Parochial in 1957, he became the first class to start at the new Catholic High. He enjoyed all of the friends that he made at Catholic High and he enjoyed his summers at False River fishing, water skiing, and boat racing. At the age of fourteen, he got his first car and enjoyed driving down Third street listening to his loud mufflers, and going down Florida street looking for a drag race on his way to Hoppers. He graduated from Catholic High in 1961 and he remained a faithful member of the CHS 61’ club. He loved his faith and enjoyed being a faithful member of the Manresa retreat group 27 where he prayed for four days on the first of July every year in Convent. In the fall of 61’ he began his studies at LSU studying in the animal industry. After the first year, he learned that being a good farmer would not succeed without good record keeping. At that point, he switched his major to accounting which he later graduated in. In March of 1963, he moved to Belle Vale Plantation in West Baton Rouge, into the home that his mother was born in. He continued his education by finishing a course at Bob Brooks School of Real Estate and also the Dale Carnigee course. Going back to his farming life as a full-time occupation kept him very busy. He made sure he had time to serve the community in different ways. He joined the Port Allen Jay Cees and served as president while in that position. He also joined the West Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Posse and volunteered for 50 plus years. In 1967 he was appointed to the West Baton Rouge Planning Commission by police juror Earnest (Nappy) LeBlanc and served in that position for 50 years. In 1973, he and a group from Lobdell organized the volunteer fire department and he served as the first chief. In his business organizations, he was an active member of the Cattleman’s Association but his heart loved his Farm Bureau family. He served as parish president of 40 years. During that time, he became a Louisiana Farm Bureau State Board member and he enjoyed seeing how it ran from an all –important state level. During that time, he was appointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission and Mike Strain appointed him to the Louisiana Brand Commission which is the oldest law enforcement group in the state. He was in the first group of farmers in the state to receive the Master Farmer Certificate and in 2014 he received the state’s Master Farmer Award. In the early 70’s, the price of cattle was so low that he had to take a job as a Longshoreman at the port. He loved his job and spent 30 years there until retirement. During that time, he was elected president of the Longshoreman and served in that capacity for 12 years. He was further elected as vice president of the South Atlantic and Gulf Coast district which covered the area from Corpus Christi Texas to Charleston. He was also a trustee on the New Orleans Pension and Welfare Board and he enjoyed his many travels in that position. In the early 80’s, Barkdull Kahao contacted him to help organize the West Baton Rouge Development Corporation. This group wanted to help increase the economy and help business in the area. It stated as a small organization but grew quickly and later changed its name to the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce which is an important part of our parish at this time. All of those things were very important to him but none were more important than the fact that his children and grandchildren loved growing up in the country life. As well as the fact that his children and grandchildren loved False River as much as he did. He said that he would certainly miss all of his friends that he cared so much for, as well as his four enemies that kept him on his toes. Thanks to everyone for their friendship. He is very grateful to the staff at West Port Fresenius Kidney Care for all of the extra years that they added to his life. Due to Covid a memorial service will be held at a later date, the family asks that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Anthony Walker,
age 60, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 1, 2021, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jannie Coston Walker, maternal and paternal grandparents, and 1 nephew. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his 4 children, Jermaine Walker of Texas, Krishina Wallace, Julian McCarver, and Tiara Walker of Alabama; his father, Alton Walker Sr.; 4 grandchildren, Makyla Walker, Jaxson Taylor, Julian McCarver Jr. and soon to be born Josiah Anthony Mayes; 7 sisters, Shirley Collins, Debra Roberts (Dwight), Nancy Bell (Eddie ), Earnestine Dillard (Mark), Aline Sampson, Rosalind Murray and Tina Walker; 5 brothers, Alton, Jr. (Linda), Joseph (Tracey), Tyrone, Eric, and Kenny Ray Walker; 1 aunt, Bessie Hughes; 2 uncles, Ike, Sr. and Charlie Coston; 1 Godchild, Dwayne Anthony Roberts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends attended his Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 11:00AM at Church of God, 3135 Ozark St., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Visitation 10:00AM until service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions mask were mandatory. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001
Dwayne Edward Shaw entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2021 at the age of 59. He was in Construction until illness would not allow him to continue. He was a Graduate of Brusly High School Class of 1979 and he attended DeVry University in Dallas TX and Southern University. Survived by his daughter, Sierra Shaw and stepdaughter, Courtney (DAndre) Hayes of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, Cedric Shaw (Angela) of Little Rock, AR. Preceded in death by his mother, Rose Batiste Shaw; father, Sherman Shaw; grandparents, Isola Batiste Adams, Henry Batiste, Sr., Reubin Shaw and Pinkey Shaw Morgan. Visitation Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Kevin Snaril officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Carolyn Langlois Lowe, born on March 4, 1935, died August 15, 2021. She was born and raised in Plaquemine, LA., the daughter of Clarence A. and Felicie Michel Langlois. A the age of 18, Carolyn entered the Marianite Community on February 2, 1953. Spiritual and Community formation took place at the Marianite Novitiate in New Orleans, LA. She took First Vows on August 14, 1954 and Final Vows on August 14, 1957. Carolyn taught in Ville Platte, New Orleans and Arnaudville before going to East Pakistan (Bangladesh) to teach in Our Lady of Fatima School and serve as Prefect of Borders. She was in Comilla, Bangladesh from 1961-1973 when she returned home to be the Director of Religious Education at Holy Rosary Parish in Houma, LA. In 1976, Carolyn left the Marianite Community feeling that God called her to a life that she could not live in community. She lived the single life and worked as Director of Religious Education in St. Bernadette Parish in Houma, LA, Holy Cross Parish in Morgan City, LA, and Holy Family Parish in Port Allen, LA. It was there that Carolyn met the recently widowed Herman “Monday” Lowe and married him on August 30, 1991. She often said that “this is what God was calling her to when she left the Marianite Community.” Carolyn and “Monday” had ten beautiful years of marriage, constantly faithful to the Lord, leading a Bible Study group, serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister of Holy Family Parish as well as holding other leadership positions in the parish. “Monday” died suddenly on October 27,2001. After his death, Carolyn stayed busy with volunteer work and being mother to “Monday’s” daughters and grandmother to their children. Carolyn received a B.A. in Education from Holy Cross College in New Orleans and Masters in Religious Education from St. Thomas University in Houston, TX. Carolyn said she lived every life open to a woman in the Catholic Church and was very proud of this. Carolyn is survived by her brother-in-law Joseph “Peshu” Richard, three step daughters and their husbands, Laurie L. and John Rials of Texas, Linda L. and Bruce Erley of Broomfield, CO, Letti L. and Kyle Ardoin of Baton Rouge, LA, five grandchildren, Tre Rials, Christopher, Matthew and Patrick Erley, and Abbigale Ardoin, five great grandchildren Ingrid, Conrad, Mae and Winifred Erley, Jaden “JJ” Spillman as well as nieces and nephews Barry, Timothy, Richard, Carolyn Dedon, Robert “Chip” and Robin Diamond and Tammy Snellgrove all, who she loved as her own. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Herman J. “Monday” Lowe, her father Clarence Langlois, Sr. and mother, Felicie Michel Langlois, her brother Clarence Langlois, Jr., sisters Aileen L. Richard and Pamela Diamond, step daughter Elizabeth Babb Lowe and lifelong Lowe family friend, Lillie Mae Lee. A Mass of Christian burial took place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., all at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen, Louisiana. Mass was celebrated by Rev. Paul Counce and other priest friends. A private family burial followed at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family gives special thanks to Judy Johnson, Diane Starks and her caregiver team, and The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care of Carolyn and kindness shown to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church and School in Port Allen, St, Jude Children’s Hospital or the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.