Susan Rebecca Babin
Susan Rebecca Babin succumbed to Covid Pneumonia after 3 weeks of hospitalization at University Medical Center, New Orleans on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 4:10 pm at the age of 63. She was a homemaker and waitress; resident of Erwinville, LA and native of Pine Bluff, AR. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, February 5, 2021 form 5 to 9 pm (mask and social distancing will be required). A private graveside service will be held due to Covid-19 and conducted by Pastor Andy Ardoin and Pastor Danny Everette; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Susan is survived by her partner, Louis Chustz; sons, Chris (Crystal) Rogers and Nathan (Kimberly) Rogers; four grandchildren, and sisters, Judy (Mark) Huber, Betty (Floyd) Edwards, Debbie (Danny) Everette, Nancy Rawlinson, Cindy Crouch, and Cathy (Craig) Christiansen. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Dan Stokes and Jetta Vea Miller Stokes. Pallbearers will be Brian Everette, Brad Everette, Frank Neil, Mike Maranto, Joseph Everette, and Derek Maness. Honorary pallbearers will be Susan’s grandchildren, Devin Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Haylee Rogers and her nephews and nieces. Susan grew up and attended school in Pine Bluff, AR, before moving to Louisiana in 1993. She was a faithful member of Erwinville Baptist Church where she volunteered for Vacation Bible School and was active in the Women’s Missionary Union, WMU. Susan loved children and was known as a “Baby Whisperer”. She was a second mother to most of her 16 nieces and nephews, her great nieces and nephews and even her great-great niece. Susan never met a stranger and was called “Momma Susie” by all of her sons’ friends. Susan loved to sew, crochet and embroider. She loved reading and playing games on her computer. Before an injury forced her to retire, she was one of the hardest working people around. She put her all into her work and wanted to be the best at whatever she did. Susan was the 4th daughter of seven sisters who always remained extremely close. She was known for her kindness and quiet, giving nature. Her greatest pride and joy were her sons, their wives and four grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sandra Pinkney Joseph
Sandra Pinkney Joseph entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on February 2, 2021 at the age of 75. She was a Librarian in East Baton Rouge Parish. Survived by her husband, Rev. Phillip Joseph; daughters, Vonda Joseph and Phyllis J. LeJeune; son, Christopher Joseph; sisters, Darlene Scott and Amanda Richardson; brothers, Donald Clark, Ralph England, Alonazo England and Wayne Thompson; grandchildren, Marlon Joseph, Warren LeJeune, III, Gabrielle LeJeune, Christopher Severan, Christiauna Joseph, KeShawn Joseph, Elle Joseph, Avery Banks, II and Johnovan Banks; great grandson, Warren LeJeune, IV. Preceded in death by her parents, Berthilde Pinkney and Ralph England. Visitation Friday, February 5, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, February 6, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Michael Byrd officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Keilishia Jordan Hearns departed this life on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 8:35 pm in San Antonio, Texas age 40, a native of Addis, LA and resident of San Antonio, TX. Walk-through on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1 to 5 pm at Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam St., Plaquemine. Walk-through resumed on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 9 am until religious service 11 am at Mount Zion Inner City Baptist Church, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, Rev. Ricardo Handy, Sr. Pastor and Rev. Mallory Williams, Officiating Pastor. Cherishing Keilishia’s memories are her devoted husband Darrance C. Hearns, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 225-687-4216.
Cornelia Ann Taylor Cotton
was born on August 29, 1939 to Marcus and Ernestine Bourgeois Taylor in New Roads, Louisiana. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at Fairland Baptist Church under the late Rev. August Boykins. She graduated from New Roads High School in 1959. After high school, she moved to Baton Rouge with her oldest sister, Victoria Houston so that she could attend Southern University. She graduated from Southern University in 1963 with a Bachelors Degree in Library Science. After graduation, she taught for one year in Bunkie, Louisiana. During this time, Cornelia also met Arthur L. Cotton, Sr. in Chicago. Her sister, Mercides Williams introduced Cornelia to Arthur. They were married on December 26, 1965 in Fairland Baptist Church, New Roads, LA. After they married, she relocated to Chicago with her husband, Arthur. In Chicago, she continued librarian teaching and retired after 35 years of service to the Chicago Public Schools. On January 18, 2021, God dispatched an angel from heaven to carry Cornelia from her physical, earthly home to her heavenly home. She leaves to cherish her memories, two children, Monica Rozelle of Columbia City, IN and Arthur L.Cotton, Jr. of Chicago, IL ; her only grandchild, Morgan Yvette Rozelle, of Chicago, IL; four sisters, Victoria Houston and Willie Bell Taylor, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Emma Alfred of Carville, LA and Barbara Martin of Erwinville, LA; two brothers-in-law, Willie Forrest of Baton Rouge, LA and Wilmer Moore, Sr. of New Roads, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Lillie Mae Ransom
was a native of Lakeland, LA, a former resident of Erwinville, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She passed away to her heavenly home Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She had a sweet personality and enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Living for Jesus, singing, and talking about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is what brought great joy to her life. Her joyful memories will truly be missed. Lillie is survived by her adorable six children, Donald Ransom, Eliska (Cecil Mullins), Isaiah Ransom (Debra) Debra Ann Ransom, Noel Ransom, and Marion Jones, 2 precious sisters Christine (James Johnson), Liza Ransom, 3 adorable brothers Harry (Laura) Ransom, August Ransom, Frank Ransom and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and a host of relative and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Peter B.C, 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA. Officiator Rev. Oliver Washington. Arrangements entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services.
John Edward Williams, Sr.,
94, a native of Grosse Tete, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA, passed away on January 22, 2021. He was an automotive mechanic who was interested in electronics, radio broadcast and astronomy. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was preceded in death by: wife Charlotte; his parents, Lillian and Eugene; and daughter Frances. He is survived by: wife Patsy; daughters Jeanie (Danny) and Theresa; sons John, Jr., Clayton (Sue), and David (Christine); step-daughters Charlotte and Crystal; step-son Jerry; sisters Lillie (A.J.), Frances (Ray); brother Clifton (Jane); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at Millsdale Baptist Church Cemetery, 11950 Millsdale Road, Zachary, LA on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Terry officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Jeremy Rashad Slaughter, I
He was born to the union of Lemuel R. Slaughter, I, and Demetric D. Slaughter and was the second child of the three siblings: One brother, Lemuel R. “Lem” Slaughter, II and one sister, Kadeisha M.R. Slaughter. In the fall of 2013, he graduated from Southern University A&M College with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was an Engineer employed with Northrop Grumman in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was married to Chenise Thompson-Slaughter and to their union they have one son, Jeremy Rashad Slaughter, II. He was a member of True Worshippers Christian Center and was a young man full of wisdom and knowledge. His God-given spirit of love and humility touched many lives in a great magnitude. His hobbies were collecting Jordan tennis shoes, drawing sport cars, researching exotic cars and historical events. He was definitely a “one of a kind” young man with a beautiful smile and a loving heart for everyone who crossed his path. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Adolph R. Slaughter, I and Mary M. Slaughter; maternal grandmother, Lillian Porterie-Thomas. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Thursday, February 4, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Graveside service Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 am, Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Freddie Hill
Freddie Hill entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2021 at the age of 18. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, February 5, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
