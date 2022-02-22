Gary Jester
passed away at his home in Brusly on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born in Winnsboro, grew up in Gilbert and was a current resident of Brusly. Gary was a welder in the chemical industry in his earlier years, then went on to drive commercial trucks. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, February 19th, from 2 p.m. to service at 5 p.m., cremation followed. Gary is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Langlois Jester; six children, Brandie Jester Holmes (Mark), Ashley Jester Buckley (Martin), Christopher “Ryan” Jester, Marc Richard Rabun, Brent Michael Hebert, Alisha Kay Hebert; siblings, James Jester (Ann), Charlene Jester Sanford, Carolyn Jester Roberts (Eddie) and Sam Jester Blanchard; grandchildren, Schoen-Marie and Conner Holmes, Stella and Lucy Buckley, Peyton John Rabun, Trinity Marie Hebert, Kinsley Rose Bourgeois; numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben Jr and Lillie Wallace Jester; brother, Charles “Wade” Jester; sister, Judy Faye Jester. Gary was a man who brought smiles to others with joke telling. He was an avid football fan and earned the Million Mile Safety Award while driving trucks. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Dana Tyrone Alexander, a native of Addis, LA and resident of San Antonio, TX, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the age of 53. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Alexander, Sr. and Virgie Lee Carson Alexander and son, Christopher Alexander. Dana is survived by his wife, Chandra Calloway Alexander; daughter, Chandiell T. Alexander; grandson, Cardale Arbuckle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene Alexander, Jr. and Nicole, Jeremy Nash; Shane Alexander, Sr., Ashley Alexander and Taniesha; mother-in-law, Henrietta Riley; sister and brother-in-law, Kendra and Charles Riley; godchildren Courtney Calloway, Naja Hill, and Takiya Hill and other relatives and friends. Visitation at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m., with Rev. Ricardo Handy, officiating. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Roy Akers Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX, and Pugh’s Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.
Andrew “Count” Williams Jr.,
a resident & native of Maringouin, La have sunset February 9, 2022 at the age of 72. Religious services Friday February 18, 2022 at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La at 12 p.m. Conducted by Evangelist Julius Williams Jr. Officiating. Cherishing his precious memories are: his amazing daughter: Audreana(Julien)Singleton; two grandchildren: Julien Singleton Jr. and one on the way, of Baton Rouge, LA, three sisters: Ann (Julius) Williams of Erwinville, LA, Janice Williams and Vanessa Williams of Richmond, California, three brothers: Earl (Augustine) Williams of New Iberia, Albert (Deborah) Williams of Richmond, California, Isiah (Lottie-late) Williams of Richmond, California, a niece Tonja, and a special great niece Taylor “Banana” an abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces * great nephews, other relatives and friends. In Heaven, he has united with his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; a niece: Tanisha Williams- Thomas, nephew: Michael Williams, and host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home Maringouin, La.
