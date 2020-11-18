Amanda Lynette Culmone,
38, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Port Allen, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Amanda had a heart of gold and loved her children and family with all of her heart and soul. She will be forever missed , but will remain in our hearts. She was preceded in death by: her father Albert Russell Culmone; grandparents Joan Lemmler, Patricia Culmone, and Joseph Culmone; and sister Trisha Stiles. She is survived by: her sons Nicholas Culmone, 11, and William Allen, 5; her mother Laureen Culmone; her sisters Joni Dunaway and Jessica Culmone Humble; Hanah Hamilton, a niece special to her heart; and numerous aunts and uncles that loved her very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice, her nurse Ann, and the nurses and staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.
Percy L. Murphy
entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Brusly, LA. He was a Bus Driver (#30) in West Baton Rouge Parish. Survived by his wife, Joyce Murphy; son, Charleston Murphy (Gloria); sister, Lucy Antoine; grandchildren, Charleston Murphy, Jr., Devonte Murphy (Karina), Eddie Sanchez and Margret Taylor (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Gloria Baez Cruz, Yasmin Taylor and Kevin Taylor, Jr. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center. Rev. Johnny Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services can be viewed via livestream on www.halldavisandson.com. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Kenneth Don Smith,
a resident of Port Allen, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, November 12, 2020. Don was born March 6, 1935 in Springhill, Arkansas to Carl Monroe and Maudie Mae Calhoun Smith. In 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Callie Jean Caston. As a young man, he moved to Louisiana to work for Dow Chemical and stayed there until his retirement after 33 years of service. He loved everything outdoors and had a special passion for hunting, golf, and LSU basketball and baseball. Don is survived by his wife, Callie; sons Duane (Robin), Philip (Sheri), and Tim (Melinda). He adored all of his grandchildren, Shaun (Ashley), Matthew, and Tyler Smith, Bo and Adam Hock, Lauren Braud (Lucas), Jessica Mouch (Hunter), Aimee Dazé (Timmy), and Logan (McKenzi) and Demi Smith; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as two siblings, Denny and Juanita. Private family services will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially Dr. Richards, Katie, and Shericka, for their compassionate, yet professional care during this difficult time. We are also grateful to LaQuan, Asia, Kobie, and Lucas Braud for their support and help in caring for our husband and Dad. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.