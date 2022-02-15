T-Mo
(Thelma Ann) Mertz
passed away peacefully in Casa Grande, Arizona February 10, 2022. Born in Port Allen, La January 10, 1932 her mother was Laura Marie Loup Pecquet and father William Carey Pecquet, Sr. She was one of nine children. She is survived by her husband Rick Mertz and her closet and best friend sister Shirley (Mami) Pecquet of Prairieville, La. and sister Azelia Efferson, Bossier City, La. Leaving Port Allen after graduating secretarial school at an early age, she became a model, trained models, and held fashion shows. She was also an executive secretary for several different CEO’S of major companies. After moving to Aransas Pass, Texas she owned a successful dress shop named T-Mo’s. Her first husband Donald S. Hill preceded her in death. She married Rick Mertz, a homebuilder and greatly assisted him in residential construction. Having moved to Fountain Hill, Az. in 1996 she continued to help him in home building and was very active in the Woman’s Club. After a brief return to Texas after 22 years, she resided in Casa Grande, Arizona. She will best be remembered for her quick wit, smile, and friendly personality.
Linwood Driss Arbuckle, Sr.,
a native of Rosedale, La., and resident of Brusly, La. passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones on February 6, 2022, at the age of 62. Linwood was A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who was loved by many. He was A 1977 graduate of Shady Grove High School. He worked for The Coca-Cola Company in Baton Rouge, La for 34 years. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Lynise Hawkins Arbuckle; three children, Eureka Miller, Linwood Arbuckle II, and Delky Arbuckle; two step- daughters, Jasmine (Curtis) Cook and Brittney Charles; one brother, Lionel Arbuckle, Jr. (Barbara); eight grandchildren, Za’haighla and Zariah Miller, Meena and Mayan Davis, Aden Favroth, Cartiye, Chaz, and Camden Cook; two godchildren, LaMonica Rena Blanchard and Tiffany Northern, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Lionel and Bertha DeJean Arbuckle, Sr; first wife and mother of his children, Joyce Arbuckle; sister, Sandra Arbuckle; and brother, Kerry Arbuckle, Sr. Visitation: Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4-7 at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, La. Visitation continued Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. until Religious Services at1 pm, Fishers of Men Tabernacle Church, 3031 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, La. conducted by Pastor James Morrise, Interment at West Oak Lane Society Cemetery in Maringouin, La. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin. LA.
Manuel Perkins Sr. ‘Blockbusta’, a retired truck driver, died Tuesday February 1, 2022 in the comforts of his own home. He was 82, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation at Hall’s Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy on Saturday, February 12th until religious service at 1pm. Service conducted by Bishop Gregory Cooper Sr. and interment in Heavenly Gates Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Lena Anthony Perkins; daughters Catherine (Silas), Tammy, Debbie and Amiri; sons Manuel Jr. (Wanda), Terry (Anita), Raymond (Melissa), Johnny (Cassandra), Gregory (Aquarius), sister Joyce; brothers Ernest Sr. (Sarah), Calvin (D’Andra); one aunt Lillie Lee; mother-in-law Florence Anthony; brother-in-laws James Clay and Marshall Banks; sister-in-laws BerthaLee, Toni, Margaret and Joyce; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; a close friend Freddie Anderson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Perkins Sr. and Evelyn Myers Perkins; son Michael; grandson Raymond; brothers Royal, William Jr., Leonard Sr. and Johnny; sisters Gloria, WillieMae, Delores, Geraldine and Evelyn along with other family members and friends.
Wilbert Percy, Sr.,
age 85, departed his earthly home on Monday, January 31, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories 1 daughter, Barbara Percy Johnson; 2 sons, Nathan and Wilbert, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; Dorothy Percy, 1 daughter, Lottie Percy; 1 great-grandchild, his parents, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Friday, February 11, 2022, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. and his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St., Baton Rouge, La. 70802. Pastor Henry J. Brown, officiating. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until service. Interment Mason Chapel Cemetery in McCrae, La. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. 70767, 225-383-2001.
Rita Ann Devall,
a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She made her transition to be with the Lord, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the age of 80. Religious service will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church conducted by the Father Trey Nelson. Survived by husband, Theodore R. “Ted” Devall, Sr; Son, Theodore R. “Ted” Devall, Jr., (Wendy); Brusly, LA; two daughters, Neonetta “Lisa” Devall of Baton Rouge, LA, Tanya Devall-Harris (Richard) of Houston, TX. Six grandchildren; Aisha Yesufu, Devall Harris, Dorian Harris, Tristan Devall, Julian Devall, and Devin Harris. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Doretha Bertrand Stewart Thomas and Clarence Stewart; paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Berta Bertrand; maternal grandparents, Robert Stewart and Adeline Coon; two brothers, Clarence Stewart and David Thomas. Please send donations in lieu of flowers and food to Zelle account Theodore Devall, Sr. (225) 938-0063.
Gilbert Michael Ray
a resident of Chipola, died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Baton Rouge General Pennington Cancer Hospital. He was 75 years old and was retired from Weyerhaueser with 40 years of service. Memorial visitation at Darlington United Methodist Church in Chipola on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Victoria Sorenson, Dr. Ralph Ford and Beryl Billiot. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leota Doughty Ray. A daughter, Alice LaCoste and husband, Trey of Liberty, MS 2 sons, David Ray of Chipola and Stephen Ray and wife, Tina of Brusly. A sister, Carol Davis and husband, Eldon of Greensburg and a brother, Billy Ray of Natchez, MS. 4 grandchildren, Ty LaCoste, Trace LaCoste, Brayden Ray and Kasey Ray. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Davis Ray and Betty Jean Norton Ray and a sister, Cathy Harvin. He was a 1964 graduate of Clinton High School where he played football and was a member of the 1962 State Championship team. The family would like to thank the staff of the Baton Rouge General Pennington Cancer Center-6th floor, Outpatient Infusions Services, and Dr. Pavani Ellipeddi-for all the loving care they have shown during the past 4 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Darlington United Church or Camp Istrouma-25975 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 or campistrouma.com/donate. Share sympathies, condolences or memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Kim Riedlinger
a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana was met with open arms on February 8, 2022 by her mother, Mary Riedlinger; and sisters, Kerrie Spiers and Hollie Riedlinger. She is survived by her daughters, Brandi Alford and Krystal Collins (Erica); father, Roy Riedlinger; brother, Ricky Riedlinger (Sylvia); grandchildren, Layton Squibb, Jacelynn Alford, Emma Alford, Lawson Collins, and William Michel; niece, Ashley Ledet (Blake); nephews, Rick (Cheryl) and RJ Riedlinger (Rianna); her beloved pets Emma and Bentley(BB); along with many loving family and friends. Family and friends were invited to attend a visitation which was held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4PM until the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7PM. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, LA at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursofh.com for the Riedlinger family.
Herbert Snearl,
a resident of Addis, LA passed away on February 5, 2022 at the age of 71. Visiting at the Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis, LA on February 12, 2022 viewing from 9am to 11am. Services following at 11am. Conducted by Rev. Carnel Jose
