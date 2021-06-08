Ethel M. Jones,
age 89, departed this earthly life on Friday, May 21, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Gibson and Robert Jackson. 5 sons, Charles, Leon, Ronnie, Joseph Griffin and Jackie Tackno. She leaves to cherish her memories, 2 daughters, Canary Griffin and Gloria Griffin. 2 sons, Johnny (Betty) Griffin of Port Allen, La and Larry (Viola) Jackson, Sr. all of Baton Rouge, La. 2 sisters, Hattie Tackno of Port Allen, La and Victoria Milton of Baton Rouge, La., a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, La. 70767. Celebration service on Saturday, June 5, 2021, 10:00 am at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until celebration service. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.
Matilda Christina “Tina Belle” Jones Mears
passed away at her home in Brusly on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 46. She was a native of Savannah, GA and resident of Brusly. Christina was a retired store manager. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, June 8, beginning at 5 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Steve Armstrong. Visitation 9 p.m., cremation will follow. Christina is survived by her husband, Tim Robicheaux; two children, Tracy Badeaux and husband Joshua, Brittany Mears and boyfriend Cody, all of Brusly; step-children, Tim Robicheaux Jr. and Donielle Robicheaux; two grandsons, Brayden Marionneaux and Eli Robicheaux; siblings, Theresa Ann Jones and boyfriend Mark, Michael Jones and wife Dianna; former spouse, Johnny Mears; best friend, Shann Boatwright. Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Sr. and Marilyn Scarboro Jones; step-mother, Marie P. Jones; and brother, Sidney Jones Jr. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Julie Ann Alleman Causin Tullier,
a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the age of 66. She was a resident of Port Allen and a native of Donaldsonville, LA. A private family service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Murry and husband Allen; son, David Causin; stepson, Raymond Tullier, Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Bugh, Winifred Hernandez, Brenda Dupiere, and Norma Para; and brothers, Manuel, Jr., Howard and Paul Alleman. Preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Causin; second husband, Raymond Tullier, Sr.; daughter, Sherrie Dupree; parents, Manuel and Mary Millien Alleman; sisters, Janet Cedotal, Joyce Cassard and Beatriz Mollare; and brother, George Alleman. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Edgar Joseph (Boyze) Martin,
83, of Zachary, LA., died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing, LA, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Edgar was born on October 19, 1937, in Plaquemine, LA. He was an Army Veteran, retired Local 198 pipefitter and attended Plaquemine High School. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory are two children Michael Martin of Zachary; Sandy Martin Bourgeois and husband Donny of Lake Charles; sister Norma Ann Gleason and Jack of Brusly. Sisters-in-law Margaret (LuLu) Lee and David of Baker; Joyce Krumholt of Tennessee. Brothers-in-law; Lynn Lively of Denham Springs; Ray Krumholt of Baker; Phillip Krumholt of Port Vincent; Donnie Krumholt and Janis of St. Amant; retired Major Robert Jones of Baton Rouge; seven grandchildren, Blake and Brandon Martin, Kristin Davis Brown, Justin Davis, Austin, Landon and Baleigh Bourgeois; and seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Gloria Ann Krumholt Martin; parents Manuel Martin, Norma Trahan Martin-Sibley and stepfather Ferda Sibley; two sisters, Janet Jones and Karen Lively. Cremation has been entrusted to Seale Funeral Home. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 5th at 11:00 AM at Blackwater United Methodist Church in Baker, LA. Please sign the guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Donald “Glenn” Rheams, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Zachary, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 64. Glenn was a kind and generous person, who always was willing to help his family and friends. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. Glenn retired from Superior Steele after over 40 years of service. Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Julie Rheams; sisters, Barbara Ledet of Prairieville, LA, Peggy Harrell of Hicks, LA, Judy Norman of Slaughter, LA; brothers, James Rheams of Addis, LA and Larry Rheams of Texas; seven nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, AJ and Bonnie Rheams. A graveside service to celebrate Glenn’s life was held at Resthaven Garden of Memory Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Glenn’s honor to a Parkinson’s Disease Foundation of your choice. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at The Crossing for their kindness and care. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.churchfunearlservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge, LA.
