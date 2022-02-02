Roland Anthony Gravois passed away peacefully at 94 years of age on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Beloved husband of Carmen Generes Gravois for 71 years. Loving father of Roland Gravois Jr (Elizabeth), Wayne Gravois (Cherie), Julie Gravois, Jeanne Gravois Chiriboga (Luis). Grandfather of Kevin Gravois (Erin), Laura Gravois Devillier (Brandon), Carlie and Mackenzie Chiriboga and great grandfather to Avery and Camille Gravois and Jude, Owen and Anne Devillier. And devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Emily Melancon Gravois of St James and Henry Gravois of St James Parish. Brother to Ethel Pourciau and, all deceased, Adrianne Brazan, Lloyd Gravois, Geraldine Waguespack, Pearl McIver, Barbara Jeanfreau, Henry Gravois, and Frank Gravois. Roland, a lifelong devout catholic, was born in Vacherie and grew up near Port Allen on Westover Plantation. After marriage, Roland and Carmen lived for many years in Metairie and Algiers. In 2000, Roland and Carmen moved to Gonzales. His education at LSU was interrupted when he volunteered to serve in the Navy during World War II. He was injured on Okinawa and returned to LSU to earn his degree in electrical engineering. After a long career with Louisiana power and Light/Entergy, he retired and pursued his interest in genealogy. He authored two books “L’histoire et la genealogic de la famille Gravois”, editions 1 and 2, and “de Generes and Allied Families”. For many years, Roland volunteered at the Diocese of Baton Rouge Archives. Interment will be at Saint Louis #3 Cemetery in New Orleans with family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursofh.com for the Gravois family. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Diocese of Baton Rouge Archives, PO Box 2028, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.
Olivia Hawkins
Knighten,
a native of Rosedale, LA, and a resident of Maringouin, LA, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was baptized at an early age at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Grosse Tete, LA by Rev. Willie McNell. She received her education in the Iberville Parish School System. She was an Honor Graduate of Thomas A. Levy High School in Rosedale, LA and continued her education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. Olivia was a loving wife, adoring mother, and an awesome sister and friend. She had a contagious smile and her generosity was astonishing. Her memory is treasured by her loving and devoted husband, Leroy Knighten; three sons, Paul Tyrone (Corliss), Michael (Lakeisha) and Patrick (Bridget) Knighten; grandchildren, Eyonna Denae, Kason, Kyvan, Kauri, Alayshia, Paul, Jr., Preston, Austin and Roman Knighten; three sisters, Verna (Prince) Gray, Myrtle Barnett and Melvine (Oneil) Frazier; two brothers, Calvin Hawkins and Milton (Chiquita) Hawkins. She was employed at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center as a Ward Clerk and later worked at Cargill in Port Allen. Lastly, she was employed as a Paramedic in Iberville Parish. Olivia will always be remembered for her outgoing, radiant personality and her ability to make people laugh with her sass and whit. She will be dearly missed by many as she never met a stranger. Olivia loved her family and friends dearly and treasured the many gatherings, dinners, shopping and traveling with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and sisters. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Euralie and Lena Hawkins; sister, Mary Overton; two brothers, Floyd and Alvin Hawkins; two nieces, Robbyn Barnett and Kimberly Hawkins. Visitation Friday, January 28, 2022 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Masks and social distancing required. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Philip “ Butch” Neil Lane,
74, despite having beaten cancer in 2019, passed away after a lengthy illness on January 6, 2022, at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian W Stone and Neil Lane, and the mother of his son, Tamatha “Tammy” McNicol Baker. He is survived by his daughters, Brandy Delcambre of Shreveport; Jennifer Lane, and Courtney Snell of Jackson, Mississippi; his son, Philip Jon Luc Lane of Port Allen; his stepchildren, Jason Trahan of Lake Charles, and Autumn Baker and Jacob Baker of Denham Springs; his grandchildren, Kamrin Delcambre, Russell Roberts, Hagan Roberts, and Karlee Clark; and his great grandchildren, Kinslee, Paislee and Kash Clark. He was a native of Mississippi and longtime Baton Rouge musician. Friends were invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” on Sunday, January 30th at 1:00 hosted by the “Eddie Smith Band” and other local musicians at Club Coozan, 10929 Mead Road in Baton Rouge.
Nellie Elizabeth Hull Navarre
Nellie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the age of 80. She was a retired caregiver; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Nellie is survived by her children, Melody Allen and husband Jimmy, Rachel Wisdom and husband Timmy, Sarah Carline and husband AP, Larry Navarre, Jr. and fiancé Maria, and Cindy Navarre; grandchildren, Jennie Vallet, Lionel Monroe Millet, Brandy Millet, Chad Spencer, Jason Millet, Travis Millet, Jessica Bayham, Kimberly Sanchez, Jason Allen, Dalton “D.J.” Allen, Brittany Falcon, T.J. Wisdom, Travis Wisdom, Gylnn “Tinkey” Hall, Josh Hall, Ashely Guillot, Colby Hall, Larry Navarre, III, Lanie Navarre, Logan Navarre, Lindsey Doiron, Casey Navarre, Justin Guidroz, Bryce Fitzgerald, and Chancie Fitzgerald; forty five great grandchildren; brother, Albert Hull, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Navarre, Sr.; daughters, Robin Navarre Millet Collins and Ruby Navarre; grandson, Dustin James Hall; mother, Sarah Roberts Jackson; father, Albert Hull, Sr.; sister, Frances Aughey; and brother, Daniel “Danny” Aughey, III. Pallbearers will be Monroe Millet, D.J. Allen, Jason Allen, T.J. and Travis Wisdom, Tinkey, Josh and Colby Hall, Larry, III and Logan Navarre, and Bryce Fitzgerald. Nellie loved her grandchildren, cats and birds. She took care of everyone and will be missed by all who loved her. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Broderick Tavalas Brown, 46, entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A celebration of his life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 6644 S. River Rd., Israelite Baptist Church, in Brusly, LA.
Dorothy Dee Fontenot Dohmann, “Dot” passed away peacefully at her home on January 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was 79 years old. Dot was born December 4, 1942 in the small French community of Pointe Blue, LA in Evangeline Parish, the daughter of the late Lindsey and Gussie Fontenot. She graduated from Chatagnier High School in 1960 and attended TH Harris School of Nursing where she graduated as an LPN in 1961. She started her nursing career working at Savoie Memorial Hospital in Mamou LA. She married Gerald “Joe” Dohmann in 1964 and they made their home in Maringouin, LA. where she worked as a nurse at the Medical Clinic in Maringouin for 40 years and cared for many people in the community. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Maringouin. Dot was a vivacious fun-loving person with a large personality. She loved music of any kind-especially French-Cajun, dancing, traveling, her beloved dogs, and people -She never met a stranger. She opened her heart and home to many friends and family members and was always ready to help anyone in need. Dot loved and cherished her many dear friends, especially “The Gang” of Maringouin, and her old High School friends, “The Pointe Blue Belles.” Dot is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gerald “Joe” Dohmann, a daughter Lori and her husband Dr. Roy “Brandy” Brandhurst, 3 grandsons whom she adored, Hunter, Hayden and Ryan, all of Shreveport LA., sister-in-law Peggy Fontenot of Pointe Blue, sisters and brothers in law; Arlene and Larry Jagneaux of Youngsville, Sandra and Steve Talbot of Mandeville, Lenn and Danny Prince of Dallas,Texas, and Verna and Kim Landry of Erwinville. Brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne and Evelyn Dohmann of Church Point, Vernon and Karin Dohmann of Stafford, Virginia, Dale Dohmann of Nashville Tenn., and Ronald Dohmann of Davis, Oklahoma. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren, whom she loved and spoiled. She is preceded in death by her parents Lindsey and Gussie Fontenot of Pointe Blue, one brother, Bennie Fontenot of Pointe Blue, her in-laws Blackie and Nola Dohmann of Opelousas, sister and brother-in-law Deanna and Alex Chachere of Opelousas, brothers and sisters-in law Gervais and Pili Dohmann of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Ted and Madeline Dohmann of New Iberia. The family wishes to thank Dr Robert Hernandez and staff in Shreveport LA and Pointe Coupee Healthcare and Hospice, especially Joann, Tatiana, and Jamie, for the loving and compassionate care they provided. Also, Dot and her family were immensely blessed and grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support from friends and family. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 9-10:45 AM. A Funeral Mass celebrated by Rev. Arun John will follow at 11AM. A private internment will take place at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity Dot loved and supported, St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Wanda Daigle Webre
“God will wipe away every tear from their eyes: there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying, there shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. And he who say on the throne said, “Behold I make all things new.” Wanda, a lifelong resident of Erwinville, passed away on January 26, 2022, at her residence. She was 69. She was an employee of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, retiring as Chief Juvenile Detective. She loved her family deeply, she was known as Mama, Nana, Nanny, and Faye to those closest to her and held many of her friends close to her heart as well. An animal lover all her life, she passionately enjoyed her dog, Princess’ companionship. Visitation was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, January 31st, 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Burial in Chenal cemetery in Jarreau. Wanda is survived by her two sons, Ronald Webre, Jr. and Shawn Webre and wife Brandi; brother, Jerry Daigle and wife Laura; grandchildren, Cody Webre and his fiancée Kayla Adams, Ty Webre, Baylee Mativi and Presley Nijoka; great-grandchildren, Jenson Webre; numerous nieces and nephews that she always loved and treated as her own, as well as their spouses and children. Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Ronald Webre, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Bodiford Webre; parents, Landry and Lottie Jarreau Daigle; in-laws, Claude and Mary Belle Webre; siblings, Landry Daigle (Sybil) and Mary Salvadras (Ray); and nephew, Byron Daigle. Pallbearers were Ronald Webre Jr., Shawn Webre, Cody Webre, Jerry Daigle, Kyle Daigle and Mitch Mayeux. Honorary pallbearer were Ty and Jenson Webre. The family would like to express special thanks to her Vikki Triola, as well as her friends, Carol and Larry Johnson, and Patty Newsom, and numerous neighbors and community members for the love and care shared and shown to our loved one. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
