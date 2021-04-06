Rita Lemoine Estess
stepped into the light of God’s loving presence on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She loved our Lord with a pure and beautiful faith. She trusted Him completely. She was an amazing example of His love and grace. She exemplified His kindness, forgiveness, peace and compassion. Born August 4, 1931 to Oscar Joseph and Eunice Hymel Lemoine, Rita grew up in a large, close family with five brothers and four sisters in Port Allen. In 1953, she married the man God had chosen for her, Carl “BoBo” Estess. She adored him. Together they had a precious family. Their life story is beautiful and has served as a testimony and inspiration to those who knew and loved them. Rita devoted her life to God, BoBo, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long time resident of Baker and faithfully worshipped at Bethany World Prayer Center. It was a great joy for her to serve as a greeter each Sunday for many years and she cherished her friends there. Rita is survived by her children, Carl “Den” Estess and wife Patricia, Michael Estess, Rodney Estess, Elizabeth Sue Young and husband John; grandchildren: Kristen Gundling (Ryan), Kayla Silvio, Christopher “Denny” Estess (Jamie), Rachel Estess, Jamie Estess, Rebecca Estess, Ryan Estess (Faith), Joey Estess, Treston “Trey” Estess (Kailey), Daniel Estess, and Lydia Estess; nine great-grandchildren, and one brother, Steve Lemoine. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Eunice Lemoine; her husband, Carl “BoBo” Estess; a son, Gary James Estess; a grandson, Trenton Harris Estess, and siblings, Oscar, Alvin, Roland, Verna, Ruby, Vera, Robert, and Betty. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Patsy Thomas for her friendship, dedication & excellent care of their mom. Visitation Tuesday, April 6 from 9 until 11 AM at Bethany World Prayer Center with Memorial Services beginning at 11 AM conducted by Pastor Wayne Brown. Burial at the Bethany Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Frances Anne Benedetto Gascon “MeMe”,
a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great grandmother, she lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the age of 83 years old. She was born on August 22, 1937. She was a native of Lobdell and resident of Brusly. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tammy Gascon (Kelley), Sonny and Raynel Gascon, Theresa and Buddy Larose, Tricia and Jason Manola, and Toby Gascon; as well as seven grandchildren, Trey Larose (Megan), Michael Gascon, Genevieve “Genna” Larose Johnson (Jake), Blake Manola (Taylor), Peyton Gascon, Connor Manola (Jenny) and Jacob Gascon; her sister, Mary Sue Whitelaw, numerous nieces and nephews; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law. Preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; her parents, Charlie and Genevieve “Tutt” Benedetto; her brother, Frankie Benedetto; her mother and father-in-law, Raymond, Sr. and Stella Gascon; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, April 6th, from 8:30 - 10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church in Brusly, celebrated by Father Matt Dupre. Entombment in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee, the National Alopecia Areata Society, or the Nim Pecquet Foundation, c/o Holy Family School Foundation, 335 N. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767. Pallbearers were her grandsons. She will be long remembered for her spaghetti and meatballs, as well as her apple pie. Sunday dinners will never be the same. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Clifton J. Matherne, Sr.
passed away at age 92, in Katy, Texas on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born to James Wade Matherne, Sr. and Julia Daigle Matherne of Port Allen, La., Clifton was preceded in death by his four siblings; Margaret Matherne LeBlanc, Gertrude “Sis” Matherne Hicks, James “Bucket” Wade Matherne, Jr., Jacqueline “Jackie” Matherne Brabham, and his first wife and mother of his children, Margaret V. Prejean Matherne. Clifton is survived by his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Matherne LaBauve. Clifton is survived by his four children, Christine Broxson and husband Joseph of Sealy, TX, Beth Burkette, of Denham Springs, Clifton “Bo” J. Matherne, Jr. and wife Stacie, from Prairieville, LA, Andrew “Andy” P. Matherne and wife Paula of Port Allen; grandchildren; Casey Hensley and husband, Thomas; Christie Rae Broxson, Howard “Myles” G. Wright, III and wife Jessica; Zachary J. Wright and wife Chantel; Kaleigh Soileau and husband Steven; Dylan J. Matherne, Sarah Matherne, and Taylor Matherne; step-grandchild, Bonnie Chelette; ten great-grandchildren, J.T. and Wyatt Hensley, Camille, Mylee, and James Wright, Jameson and Jack Soileau, Evelyn G. Barton, Emma J. Smith; step-great-grandchild, Sadie Barker. Clifton is survived by his loving wife, Lois (Laverne) Taylor Matherne of 26 years, and her children, Stanley Smith and wife Rita, Elaine Rawstern and husband Gerald, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clifton served in the US ARMY during the Korean War, then began his lifetime career in the Education field for over 50 years; in both Louisiana as a Coach and Principal at Shady Grove High School, in Rosedale, La. and Principal at Catholic High Pointe Coupee in New Roads, La. He worked as a Teacher and Consultant for the Emotionally Abused High School Seniors at Mineral Wells High School, in Mineral Wells, Texas. Clifton retired from both State of Louisiana and State of Texas at age 73. Clifton known by many names throughout his long life of 92 years; BeBa, PawPaw, Chief, Coach, Mr. Matherne, Cliff, and Daddy. He was known for his sense of humor, his story-telling, his wise and honest advice, and his knowledge that has been passed down to all of his family, friends, former students, and colleagues. He was a big tall man that carried his confidence with him everywhere he went and with everyone he met. Clifton always had something to say for any situation. One of the best quotes that may describe him and his theory of life: “It must be remembered that the purpose of education is not to fill the minds of students with facts, it is to teach them to think” Quote by Robert Hutchins. A special thank you to the people at AMED Hospice in Katy, TX for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Evergreen Cottages (Magnolia House), in Katy, TX for being very accommodating and understanding during this time. There will be no funeral for Clifton Matherne, Sr. because of Covid-19 Virus conditions. Clifton’s final resting place will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Louisiana. The family requests that you send your prayers and any memories you had of Clifton to them, that would be much appreciated. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Charles Demetritres (Chuck) Washington,
age 65, departed this earthly life on Friday, March 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Carrie Washington Sr., 4 sisters, 5 brothers, a special brother-in-law, Michael Franklin. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Catherine F. W. Washington of Port Allen, La.; 1 daughter, Erica Washington (Gregory Davis) of Addis, La.; twin sons, Eric (Kimberly) Washington of Brusly, La and Deric Washington of Port Allen, La.; 1 granddaughter, Jadyn Davis; 2 grandsons, Deric Jones, and Mark- Elliott Metayer; mother-in-law, Joyce Nelson Franklin of Port Allen, La.; best friend, Howard Johnson and fishing buddy, Andre Louis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 11:00AM at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 10:00AM until service. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Avenue Port Allen, LA. 70767, (225) 383-2001.
Alice Soutiea Fowler
“I sing because I am happy, I sing because I am free for his eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches over me.” Alice Fowler passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in Brusly surrounded by her family, at the age of 85. She was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and resident of Brusly. She was a homemaker and mother of seven children. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, April 9th, from 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Eddie Payne III. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Alice is survived by her six children, Susan Miller and husband Russell, Evelyn Cooper, Larry Fowler and wife Mary, Louise Gable and husband Greg, Donna Fowler, and Sarah Fowler; son-in-law, Ty Hughes; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Wheatly. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Fowler; daughter, Carolyn Hughes; son-in-law, Gary Cooper; a sister and brother. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Katie Belle Snellgrove Patton
“The Lord is my Shephard; I shall not want. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” 23rd Psalm. Katie Belle Snellgrove Patton passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Golden Age Healthcare in Denham Springs, at the age of 93. She was a native of Bayou Chene, longtime resident of Port Allen and current resident of Denham Springs. After graduation, Katie worked at United Gas and then went on to work at Allie’s Department Store. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Thursday, April 8th, from 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Chaplain Robert Leverett. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial in Plaquemine. Katie is survived by her four sons, Robert Patton of Prairieville, Patrick Patton, Thomas Patton, both of Baton Rouge and David Patton and wife Renee’ of Denham Springs; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Verret of Plaquemine; brother-in-law, Earl Patton; sister-in-law, Patsy Duck all of New Iberia. Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Alfred “Joe” Patton Jr.; daughter, Bridget E. Patton; beloved granddaughter, Amy Bennett; great-grandson, Sean Bennett; parents, Louis and Frances Millet Snellgrove; three sisters, Selma “Sally” Doiron, Virginia Johnson and Hyacinth Verret. Katie deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was outgoing and charitable and was always ready to help any person in need. To extend her generosity, please send memorial donations to The Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) in lieu of flowers. The family would like to extend thanks to Golden Age Healthcare, especially Ashley and the Pastoral staff with Life Source Hospice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.