Micheal James “Porchclimber” Roché, Sr.
The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye; the story of love is hello and goodbye until we meet again. And now these three remain: Faith, Hope and Love. But the greatest of these is LOVE. So grieve awhile for me, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It’s only for a time that we must part so bless the memories within your heart. Mike crossed over into a new life with a new beginning where all tears and sorrow are passed away. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Mike a resident of Erwinville was born on December 2, 1941, God received an angel way too soon on June 28, 2021 with his family by his side. Mike liked living in the moment. He was the oldest child of Alfred and Velma Roché. Mike grew up in New Orleans and Fordoche, LA. He was a retired Deputy Sherriff of WBR Parish retiring as Warden of WBR Work Release and a founding member of WBR Posse. A former iron worker Mike loved fishing, boating and riding his motorcycle. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Laurie C. Roché; children, Mike, Jr., Bryan (Nina), Justin (Angie), and Chase (Rhonda) Roché, Rockie Allement and Layce Warren (A.J., Sr.); grandchildren, Bryan, Jr., Alyse, Cole, April (Adam), and Gabe Roché, Rebecca, Mary and Alvin Warren, Jr., Alaina Allement (Chanler), Misti Vallet (Cory), and Michael S. Jarreau, Jr.(Brittanie); step grandchildren, Amber Walker, Frank Walker, III (Ashley) and Charles Mullins (Brooklyn); great grandchildren, Jase, Landon, Maddie, Kensie, Brodie, Damon, and Hayden; step great grandchildren, Bryson and Kaitlyn Walker, Cael and Peyton Alexander, Khari Anderson, Mackenzie and Greyson Mullins; sister and brother in law, Judy Ann Roché Pickett and Joe Pickett; his faithful companions, Buddy and Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Velma Roché; step grandson, Aaron Walker, grandparents, Lilly T. Smith and Louis Smith; in laws, Bill and Becky Cole. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 to 9pm and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Todd Lloyd. Entombment at the Church Cemetery, Lakeland. Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons, and son in law. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Roy E. Weiss Jr.
Roy E. Weiss Jr., 71, of Port Allen passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Baton Rouge. Roy was retired from Martin-Brower Company after 24 years and was a member of the B.R.R.C Club. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Theresa Weiss; son, Keith Barnett; stepdaughter, Brandy Armour; two granddaughters; brother, Ron Weiss and sister, Carol Shepherd. A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Placito Henry Zito
Placito Henry Zito, also known as “Pra”, passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A resident of Baton Rouge, he was born July 20, 1932 in Port Allen, Louisiana. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1953 and went on to help at his parent’s grocery business. Soon after, he went to work at Louisiana Wholesale Specialty, where he retired. Placito was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was dedicated to St. Jude, never missing a monthly donation to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, whom he felt a deep devotion. Placito is survived by sisters, Mary Fontana (Jim), Lucy Baudry (Kenneth), and Josie Messina (Bubbie); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Annie Zito; brother, Joe Zito (Alice); and sisters, Rosie Zito, and Anna Misuraca (Vince). The family extends their gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Capital Nursing Home. Pallbearers will be his 6 nephews, Randy Messina, Gerry Messina, Joseph Messina, V.J. Misuraca, Joe Zito, and Jimmy Fontana. Visitation was held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, at 10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian burial to begin at 11 a.m. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Father Mike J Moroney will officiate the Mass.
Sam Adolph Jr.,
a native and resident of Rougon, Louisiana departed this life at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 90 and a retired truck driver of 41 years. He was a faithful member of St. Alma Baptist Church of Lakeland, Louisiana, where he attended and served as a Deacon until his health began to decline. Visitation Thursday, July 1, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rev. Dr. Mary W. Moss, Officiant-Pastor. Interment St. Mark Baptist Church, Cemetery, 13744 LA Highway 416, Glynn, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Alma Adolph of Rougon; two daughters, Sylvia Adolph of Rougon and Catherine Celestin (Patrick) of Rougon; two sons, Leroy Adolph (Sharish) of Addis and Ray A. Adolph (Ketra) of Rougon; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Susie Gremillion (Cean) of Ventress, Sherry Ford of Baton Rouge, Marilyn Wire (Irving) of Addis and Glenda Elloie of Baker; three brothers-in-law, Frederick Elloie (Janet) of Marrero, Wilton Elloie of Ventress and Robert Kador of Rougon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Adolph, Sr. and Rosezena Adolph of Rougon; two sisters, Virginia Joseph of Baton Rouge and Rosemary Kador of Rougon; one brother, Freddie Adolph of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law, Stella G. Elloie; father-in-law, Dorsey Elloie, Sr. both of Ventress; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Dora Lee Green
entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2021 at the age of 72. Survived by her daughters, Consuela and Gloria Green; sisters, Emma, Gloria and Queen; brother, Harry Green, Jr. and 5 grandchildren. Visitation was Saturday, July 3, 2021 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Isadore Johnson, Sr. officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
