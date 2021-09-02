Carolyn Treuil Blanchard, transitioned from this life, surrounded by her devoted and loving children on August 28, 2021 at the age of 82, after long and courageous battle with cancer. She was employed by the WBR School Board as a bus driver for over 32 years until her retirement in 1992. She also owned a daycare and loved the responsibility of rearing other children. It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child – she was the village! In her spare time Carolyn coached little league softball, KC Basketball and had one of the first Girl Scout Troops in West Baton Rouge parish. She was an avid seamstress and loved quilting. More than anything she loved baking and cooking while spending time with her family. She is survived by her children who were by her side when she took her last breath, Teri B. Bergeron (Barry), Robin Blanchard-Green (Dr. John Green), Suzanne Blanchard, who was also her caregiver, and Guy Blanchard (Brandie). She was born on May 8, 1939 to the family of Frank Lucius and Noemie Altazan Treuil and was the youngest of eight children. She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen, La. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cline J. Blanchard, the love of her life; two sons, Rusty J. Blanchard and Cline J. Blanchard, Jr.; her parents, Frank Lucuis and Noemie Altazan Treuil; sisters, Gladys Ryan, Elaine DeLatin, Mary Slaven; brothers Willie, Lucius, Horace, and Clifton Treuil. In addition to adoring her children, she spoiled and adored her grandchildren, David Todd and Corey Joseph Blanchard; Brandi Ann Peavy (Jesse), Morgan, Charli, and Brock Blanchard; great grandchildren Beau Michael Peavy and Heidi Blanchard. We would like to extend the upmost gratitude to Dr. Michael Castine and his phenomenal staff at the Hematology & Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge who fought tirelessly along with Carolyn in her battle with cancer. Heartfelt thanks to Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet ER, Dr. Shravani Surakanti, and the entire oncology floor; Dr. Andrew Lauve, radiation oncology and Dr. Harold Brandt for the compassionate expertise provided to Carolyn throughout the years. Services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church Cemetery in Livonia. Pallbearers will be Brock and Guy Blanchard, Dr. John Green, Barry Bergeron, Jesse Peavy, Kenny Carr and CA Altazan. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mary Zito Fontana
born on June 23, 1925, a resident of Lobdell, Louisiana, passed away on August 24, 2021. She was married to Jerome “Jim” Fontana. Mary graduated from Port Allen High School. She was a retired restaurant hostess, as well as a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was totally devoted to Our Blessed Mother and St. Joseph. Her family always came first in her life. For many years, Mary, along with Jim were members of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Association, Louisiana Farm Bureau, and West Baton Rouge Parish Farm Bureau, being actively involved on both the state and local level. She chaired many committees and held many state and local offices. Mary loved to cook all the good Italian dishes and no one left her house without eating and then bringing some home. She is survived by four children, Marian (Jerry) Falgoust, Jeannie (James) Wilks, Jerome “Jimmy” (Marian) Fontana, and Anne (Frank) Simoneaux; sisters, Lucy Z. Baudry, and Josie Z. Messina; brother-in-law, Vince Misuraca; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome “Jim” Fontana; parents, Joseph Zito, Sr. and Annie Mancuso Zito; brothers, Joe Zito, and Placito “Pra” Zito; and sisters, Rose Zito, and Anna Misuraca. She has seven grandchildren, Jake Dawson, Hope F. Hebert, Annie Scott, Cody Simoneaux, Kelly G. Roddy, Brandon Wilks, and Elizabeth Vandervort, and ten great-grandchildren. Due to Covid, a private family mass will be held with burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jake Dawson, Cody Simoneaux, Terry Savoy, Fred Dawson, Jr., Joseph Messina, and VJ Misuraca. The family would like to thank Dr. Roy Kadair and the staff and nurses at Landmark South Nursing Home, Lifesource Hospice, and Father Bob Stine.
Marilyn Sue Kudla,
73, died peacefully in a Lake Charles, LA hospital on August 17, 2021. Marilyn was born on November 19, 1947 in Baton Rouge, LA to the Honorable Daniel P. and Catherine Kleinpeter Kimball. Marilyn grew up in Port Allen and graduated from Port Allen High School.She graduated with a degree in home economics from Louisiana State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Following graduation, Marilyn had a very successful career in fashion merchandising and was a clothing buyer at Maison Blanche in New Orleans, LA and Joske’s in Houston, TX. Marilyn gave so much to the Lake Charles community in the 4+ decades she lived here. She served in The Junior League of Lake Charles, was appointed by former Mayor Randy Roach to chair the 9-11 Lakefront Memorial Committee, as well as the citywide prayer service. It is believed that she was the only woman to serve as both the President of the Lake Charles Bar Auxiliary and later as the President of the Calcasieu Medical Alliance. Her love for the Lord inspired many of her philanthropic and volunteer services, including serving on the board of the Calcasieu Women’s Shelter, visiting hospitalized members of her church, and serving as an officer on the board of Woman’s Aglow. She also spent many hours working with the local One Touch Ministry and making flower arrangements for fundraisers for many charitable organizations. Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband of 23 years, Dr. Michael Leo Kudla; Jeff Kudla (Carrie), Colleen Kudla Arceneaux (Alex), Mia and Leo Kudla, and Owen and Miles Arceneaux; Edward Bergstedt (Mary) and Julie Bergstedt; and her sisters, Carolyn Alexander of Baton Rouge, LA, and Madelyn Blake of Dallas, TX; nieces, Bridgette Youngblood and Kellie Blake Hardy; and nephews Byron Babin, Brandon Babin, and Daniel Blake. A funeral service for Marilyn was at 11:00am on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. Rev. Weldon Bares officiated. Inurnment under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Calcasieu Women’s Shelter, or First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
William J. Purnell
passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the age of 88. He was born in Lobdell, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge for many years. W. J. was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a retired Educator having taught at Cohn High School, Port Allen, LA and an instructor of Computer Science at Southern University. He was a long time member of the Rex and Tina Hunting Club. Hunting and fishing were his favorite hobbies. W. J. is survived by his devoted and loving son and daughter, Dr. William J. Purnell and Karen P. LeDuff; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother of his children, Lillie Myles Purnell; brother-in-law, Marlon K. Myles; two sisters-in-law, Claudette C. Purnell and Dinah G. Purnell; numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and two nephews. Per his request, he will be cremated. Graveside inurnment rites will be held at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside service will be private. The family would like to thank the Lake Sherwood Village Retirement Center and Audubon Hospice for the splendid care which he received. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Larry St. Romain
Larry passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the age of 65. He was the owner of Larry’s Transmission; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Interment at Immaculate Conception Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Larry is survived by his daughters, Pennie St. Romain Ringo and Donnie Ashford, Deidre St. Romain Hill, and Kathy Williams; grandchildren, Jacob Ross, Brooklyn Ringo, Colt Ringo, Tyler Hill, Dustin Bond, KaiLeigh Burnette and Karolyn Fields; great grandchildren, Carson and Piper Ross; sisters, Mary Helen Roberts, Gladys Porche, Vivian Babineaux, Betty Lou Perritt, Linda Lewis and Mildred Ballard; brothers, Lester St. Romain and Edward St. Romain; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Victoria Thibodeaux St. Romain; brother, Eric St. Romain; and infant brothers, Benny and Leslie, Jr. St. Romain. Larry was a hard worker who dedicated himself to his business and family. He was always ready for a big plate of Louisiana Seafood. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Harry “Lee” Daigle Jr.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”-Proverbs 3:5-6. Harry “Lee” Daigle, Jr., a loving son, husband and father, Lee passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 64. He was born in White Castle and resident of Brusly. Lee recently retired as an applications engineer in the chemical industry. Visiting will be at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 on Friday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Pastor Jay Coleman. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Lee is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Tullier Daigle of Brusly; children, Nikki Cavin and husband Ben, Ashley McDaniel and husband Aaron, Katelyn Daigle and Keira Daigle; grandchildren, Kori, Kirby and Bennett Cavin, Brody, Bristol, and Collins McDaniel, MJ, Karter and Jaylen; parents, Carolyn Ourso Landry and Walter Landry; siblings, Drena Ourso and Ellie Schroder and husband John. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lee Daigle, Sr.; brother-in-law, Milton “Rocky” Ourso, Jr. Lee was a MOPAR enthusiast, owning, restoring and selling vintage cars. He was a member of Swamp Neck Rodz, a group of people who shared his interest in muscle cars. He enjoyed gardening and attended Garden Club with his daughter Keira at her school every Monday. Lee was instrumental in converting the WBR Parish slow pitch girls team to fast pitch, laying the groundwork for fastpitch softball on the Westside. He had a love for water and loved to take kids fishing, boating and gator spotting. He read the bible every night and was a member of Journey Church, where he found peace and strength in his faith. Lee was everyone’s handyman. He could fix anything and was everyone’s go-to man for answers to every question. He was the best husband, father and grandfather and will forever be missed by everyone who knew him. Pallbearers will be Ben Cavin, Brody McDaniel, Randy Martinez Sr., Randy Martinez Jr., Justin Martinez, Dallas Weems, Austin Weems, John Michael Schroder. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron McDaniel, Timmy Tullier and John Schroder. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Robert “Keith” Holley
was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and friend who treasured time spent with family and friends. After an eight-month battle with cancer, he passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, at the age of 61. He was a lifelong resident of Brusly and was in the Petroleum Inspection Industry for over 35 years. Keith was an avid LSU baseball, football, and basketball fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting and was a member of Brusly Hunting Club. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, September 2nd, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain and Pastor Steve Armstrong. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Keith is survived by his wife, Angela Ortego Holley of Brusly; three sons, Shane Holley and wife Megan, Shaun Holley and wife Chelsea, and Seth Holley and wife Katelyn; two step-sons, Martin and William Maley of Baton Rouge; a sister, Penny Holley Lee of Rayville; a brother, Donnie Holley and wife Teresa of Addis; six grandchildren, Braysen, Brooks, Paisley, Jack, Carmen and Adam Holley all of Brusly; and step-father, Jimmie Curriengton of Baskin. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Jones Curriengton. Pallbearers: Richard Soniat, Eddie Altazan, Michael Wallace, Timmy Tassin, Ryan Fabre, Donnie Holley and Wayne Mouch. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Margaret “Lois” Tullier Rivet
passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing, at the age of 94. She was a lifelong resident of Addis. Lois was a homemaker. In later years she went to work as the town clerk of Addis for many years. She was a charter member of Addis Historical Society, member of the VFW Auxiliary, member of Addis Firemen’s Auxiliary and lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas Court at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Lois handmade quilts for her children and grandchildren and could often be found in her garden and flower beds. She enjoyed traveling in her 60’s and 70’s with her sisters and church members. A private visiting was held on Saturday, August 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial followed in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Lois is survived by children and their spouses, Ray and Terry T. Rivet, Maureen R. and Joe Marino, Brent Rivet (JoAnn Carline), Kurt and Brenda F. Rivet; 13 grandchildren, Melissa Schnebelen (Chris), Kristy Favrot, Robert Rivet (Tiffany), Konan Marino (Kara), Brandt Marino (Ilyssa), Erin Marino (Brad Grist), Brittany M. Dumas (Chad), Jamie R. Gehbauer, Jen R. Bougher (Todd), Jeanine R. Russo (Josh), Krisi R. Richard (Kyle), Lindsay R. White (Tyler), Cady Rivet; 22 great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Grayson Schnebelen, Frankie Favrot (Nicole), Trevor and Christen Rivet, Lillie, Ian, Aviana and Tanner Marino, Marlow Lois Grist, Bennett, Everett and Nora Dumas, Leilynn, Emerie, and Jules Gehbauer, Hudson and Gianna Russo, Nash and Jetta Bougher, Keely Richard, and Avery White; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Eva and Annalise Favrot; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kamron Richard; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren, Jase Junker and Kyler Richard; numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Rivet; son, John Timothy “Tim” Rivet; parents, Benjamin and Hazel Billings Tullier; siblings, Hazel Ruth Prejean (Paul) , Faye Sarradet (Jack) and Shirley Atwood (Vernon).
Judith Lynn Burleigh,
beloved sister, friend, aunt, and godmother, passed away on August 25, 2021, at the age of sixty-nine at Hospice Home at High Point in North Carolina. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Willie Mae Saizan Burleigh; her sister, Frances Burleigh Bienvenu; and her adopted nephew, Nicolas Leonard. She is survived by her brother, James E. Burleigh, of Opelousas, LA; three sisters, Ann Dugas of Addis, LA; Catherine Killingsworth of Lafayette, LA; and Debbie Burleigh of Greensboro, NC. Judy loved her godson, Marc Leonard and his sister, Celeste Stout; her nieces, Lisa Richard, Alice Parker, and Amy Allen; and her nephews, Charles Bienvenu, Paul Bienvenu, and Stephen Killingsworth. She is survived by three cherished friends, Lanette Leonard, Carolyn Doiron, and Carol Wolf. Judy leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends who loved her dearly. Judy was born on October 26, 1951. She grew up on her family’s farm in Opelousas, Louisiana. She attended church at Louisiana Memorial UMC where she formed friendships that would span her lifetime. She graduated from Opelousas Senior High School in 1969. She attended University of Southwestern Louisiana where she obtained bachelor and master degrees in the field of education. After a brief career as a high school math teacher, Judy went on to retire from civil service with the State of Louisiana. Judy was one of the kindest, gentlest, most generous people whom you could ever meet. She welcomed everyone with goodness and grace. Family and friends were very important to her. Birthdays and special occasions were always remembered with cards and phone calls. It was her desire for every person in her life to know that they were loved and cherished. Judy will be missed by everyone who was privileged to know and love her. A celebration of her life will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at a later date. Further information will be released when it is scheduled. The family would like to express appreciation to Hospice of the Piedmont and the staff and residents of The Carillon. Forbis and Dick Funeral Services in Greensboro, NC is assisting her family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.