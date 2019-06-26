Virginia Lucille Martin Queen
Virginia Lucille Martin Queen entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Monticello, MN. Survived by her daughters, Ruby Queen and Lucille Veal; sons, John Queen and Joseph Mack Gaines; brother, August Samuel Martin. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA.
Claudell Johnson Mathews
Claudell Johnson Mathews entered eternal rest on June 13, 2019. Survived by her husband, Terry Mathews; mother, Lerlene Johnson; daughter, Cornae Lerretta Granville; son, Ra’shon Travell Johnson. Preceded in death by her father, Odell Johnson. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Michael Joseph, Jr. officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www. halldavisandson.com.
Leon P. David
Leon passed away peace-fully at his daughters home surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67. He was a retired painter; resident of Lakeland and native of Port Allen, La. A celebration of life will take place at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Posse 3975 Rosedale Rd Port Allen, La 70767 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 until 9 pm. He is survived by his daughter, Kayla David Bergeron and husband Blake; her mother, Joyce Barber David; son, Paul David; sisters, Theresa David Pennington, Joyce David Zeringue and Jane David Hedges; brother and best friend, Joseph “Junior” David; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Annie Jarreau David and Wilbert Joseph David; sister, Betty David Dugas; and brother, LeRoy David. Leon loved to ride horses. He spent most of his free time trail riding and at KeeKay Stables with his friends Junior David, Terry Denova and Ricky Newchurch. He fought the good fight and will be greatly missed by family, friends, his beloved horse Whiskey and his grand dogs. Special thanks to his godchild, Ashely Da-vid Vallet, nephew, Travis David and close friend, Brandon Newchurch for all of their love and support. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Errol ‘Sweat’ Crawford
Errol “Sweat” Crawford, a resident of Brusly and passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2019, at the age 46. Viewing on Friday from Noon until 4pm at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services, visitation resumed on Saturday at the Isra-elite Missionary Baptist Church, Brusly from 9am until service at 11am. He is survived by seven siblings; three Godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lenora Craw-ford.
