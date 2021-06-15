Barry Gerard Didier,
a native of Port Allen and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, June 6, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. He was 63. He was a former longtime supervisor at Grady Crawford Construction Co. and a die-hard LSU fan. He loved fishing, golf, old western movies and spending the day on the party barge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, and his father, James Bernard Didier. He is survived by his mother, Lou T. Didier; his son, Alex Didier, and his grandchildren, Hunter, Bentley, Sophia, Angelina and Eli; and his siblings, Daryl and Kammy Didier, of Lake Charles; Terry and Modlyne Didier, of Lakeland; Karen and Jay Martin, of Baton Rouge; Lisa and Millard Allain, of Baton Rouge; and Jimmy and Michelle Didier, of Port Allen; and his nieces and nephews, T.J. Didier, Soni and Christian Caballero, Trey and Casey Didier, Matthew Martin, Jonathan Didier and Dustin Didier; and his great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Morgan and Jordan Caballero; Kollin Didier; and Maddox, Colton and Owen Didier. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Nancy Lou Ginnever Layton,
a native of Mansfield, Ohio and resident of Port Allen, LA, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Nancy was born June 22, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio to Stanley and Margueritte Ginnever. Over the years, she resided in Green and Massillon, Ohio; Phoenix, Arizona; and West Salem, Ohio, before making her final move to Port Allen, LA to be closer to her daughter. Nancy loved her job serving as an aide for special needs students in Ohio and Arizona and treated every child in her classroom as her own. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Robin Smith (Duane); and son, Michael Merchant. She cherished her grandchildren, Boston and Adam Hock. She is also survived by her late husband’s children Rick Layton, Vickie Roe, Jeffrey Layton (Debra), and David Layton (Cheryl). She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Layton. Private family services will be held at a later date. Throughout her life, Nancy adopted, raised, and loved many cats and would be very appreciative for any memorial donations to go to the ASPCA or any local cat adoption agency. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Dorothy Bueche Breaux Stevens,
a native of Bueche, Louisiana passed away on June 7th, surrounded by her family, at age 98. Visitation at Green Oaks Memorial on June 10th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on June 11th from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 10:00 a.m. Conducted by the Reverend Cleo Milano. Entombment at Green Oaks Memorial. Dorothy was a school teacher in West Baton Rouge and Point Coupee Parishes. Known to her grandchildren as “Mamaw,” she epitomized a true Southern lady. Dorothy enjoyed fashion, dining at her favorite restaurants, gardening, and most of all dancing. She was a member of the Baton Rouge and Parkview Oaks Garden Clubs, and a previous Best Dressed Honoree. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Linda Breaux Aertker, Rena Breaux Braud and husband DeWayne, and Charmion Rose Breaux and special friend, Ann Knight; one sister, Bobbie Bueche Smith; grandchildren Dr. Robert Aertker, III and wife Brandi Polito Aertker, Dorothy Aertker Ewen and husband Mitch Ewen, and Brennon Braud; and great grandchildren Reilly Helm, Blayre Braud, Hadley Ewen, Elaina Ewen, Mary Frances Aertker, Sarah Elizabeth Aertker, and Robert “Bobby” Aertker, IV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Stevens, parents J.C. Bueche and Rena David Bueche, brother J.C. Bueche, Jr., sisters Rita Bueche Bohne, Peggy Bueche Bemiss, and nephew J.C. “Jody” Bueche, III. Pallbearers were Dr. Robert Aertker, III, Brennon Braud, DeWayne Braud, Mitch Ewen, Brett Smith and Darryl Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Clyde Bohne, Jr. Timmy Smith, Jr. and Tommy Smith, Jr. Many thanks to Clarity Hospice and staff, nurses Constance Harris, Blair Sampson and Michelle Spears. Very special thanks to Susan and Clyde Williber, Marjorie Chustz Smith, Twania Bordelon and Wanda Ramsey for their support and compassionate care of our beloved Mamaw. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences to the family.
Christie Ann Bush Templet,
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at The Crossing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the age of 64. She was a resident and native of Rosedale, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9am until services at 11:30am, conducted by Deacon Sammy Collura. Interment at Rosedale Cemetery, Rosedale, LA. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Templet, Sr.; daughter, Tasha Templet Moreau and husband Bryant; son, Robert Templet, Jr. and wife Lacey; grandchildren, Angel Young, Gabrielle and Hunter Moreau, Logan, Kynzie and Kadyn Templet; great grandchild, Isabella Young; eight sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Julius, Jr. and Ina Del Johnson Bush; and sister, Mary “Pookie” Bush. Pallbearers will be Logan Templet, Bryant Moreau, Julius Bush, III, Louis Bush, Kevin Bush, Jeremy Guerin, Brian Graffia, and Butch Golsan. Horary pallbearers will be Bobby Aguillard, Chippy St. Romain, and Travis Henderson. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
