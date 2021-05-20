Grimes, Rose Queen
Rose Queen Grimes, entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2021 at the age of 91. Survived by her daughters, Joyce Grimes-Franklin, Mary Grimes-Hudgens, adopted daughter, Wyennetti Williams; sons, Louis Grimes Jr, Richard Grimes and Curtis Grimes; sister, Lillian Thomas and step sister Mary Scott. Visitation, Saturday, May 15, 2021 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court Street, Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Stuart Freeman officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson. com.
Loretta Guidry Teiwes, 75, native of Port Allen, LA, longtime resident of Katy, TX passed away on Monday 10, 2021 at Golden Age Nursing Home. After graduation from Port Allen High School she attended LSU and then relocated to the Houston, TX area where she made a special family of friends and became a true Texan. Loretta is survived by sister, Pat Guidry Heller (Richard), brother, Alvin Guidry (Helen) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Donald A. Teiwes, parents Alvin Leodore and Tina Blackburn Guidry, sister, Helen Barnett, brother, Michael Guidry and her bird Riley. Visitation Monday, May 17, 2021 from 9:30 to 11 AM followed by a Christian service and burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Special thanks to Golden Age Nursing Home Staff, Life Source Hospice, and Rita Staden and family for their loving care and friendships.
Willeford, Michael “Todd”
“Todd” passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, at the age of 53. He was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. He was a 1986 Port Allen High Graduate. Todd was a retired equipment operator with West Baton Rouge Parish Council. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, May 14th, 9 a.m. until service at 10:45 a.m. A graveside service held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mausoleum at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Todd is survived by his sister, Tammy Willeford McLin and husband Steve of Bueche; brother, Troy Willeford and wife Tammy of Walker; son, Brennan Willeford of Port Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Green Gene” and Shirley “Mama Shirley” Robin Willeford. Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pointe Coupee Healthcare and Pointe Coupee Hospice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Coleman, Beatrice P.
Beatrice P. Coleman entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2021 at the age of 93. Survived by her daughters, Beatrice Johnson (Cal) of Brusly, LA, Rose McKnight of Baton Rouge, LA and Annie Mae Coleman of Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Donald R. Coleman and Melvin Coleman (Shena) of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her parents, Louise Paul and Archie Paul, Sr.; husband, John Coleman. Visitation Saturday, May 15, 2021 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Tommie Gipson officiating. Dismissal Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 am, Hall’s Celebration Center. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson. com
Dr. Sidney L. Mouk,
born March 15 to Irvin and Sylvia Mouch of Port Allen, LA passed away quietly in his sleep May 7, 2021 in Baton Rouge. Memorial Services will be held on May 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Unity Church of Baton Rouge located at 15255 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chiropractic Association of Louisiana or to your favorite charity in his name.
